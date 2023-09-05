MultiPlan Corporation announced the appointment of Melissa Humphrey to Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications and the promotion of Andrea Rowe to Senior Vice President of Products. As MultiPlan?s new SVP of Marketing and Communications, Humphrey will oversee the company?s brand reputation, product marketing, client communications, public and media relations, and employee communications efforts. With more than two decades of marketing and communications experience in the healthcare technology industry, including serving as the Chief Marketing Officer for Health Recovery Solutions and several marketing leadership roles at Gainwell Technologies, Health Management Systems (HMS) and Signify Health, Humphrey will play a key role in the continued advancement of MultiPlan?s growth, culture, and reputation.

Melissa will replace Susan Mohler, who served as MultiPlan?s SVP of Marketing and Product Management before announcing her retirement. With ambitious growth plans for the year ahead, MultiPlan also announced Andrea Rowe?s promotion to SVP of Products earlier this year. In this role, Rowe owns the company?s product vision and plays a critical role in executing MultiPlan?s recently implemented Growth Plan.

Rowe?s tenure at MultiPlan dates back to 1998. During this time, she has served as a Vice President of Operations, Vice President of Special Projects, and most recently Vice President of Information Systems.