Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  MultiPlan Corporation    MPLN

MULTIPLAN CORPORATION

(MPLN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

MultiPlan Corporation : Announces Offering of Senior Notes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/26/2020 | 08:13am EDT

MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN) (“MultiPlan” or the “Company”), a leading value-added provider of data analytics and technology-enabled end-to-end cost management solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry, today announced that its indirect wholly owned subsidiary, MPH Acquisition Holdings LLC (the “Issuer”), intends to offer up to $1,200 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes (the “Notes”), subject to market and other conditions. The Notes are expected to be issued by the Issuer and guaranteed on a full and unconditional basis by each of the Issuer’s wholly owned domestic restricted subsidiaries that guarantees the Issuer’s new senior secured credit facilities.

The Issuer will use the net proceeds from the offered Notes and borrowings under its new senior secured credit facilities, together with cash on hand, (i) to redeem, satisfy and discharge all of the Issuer’s outstanding 7.125% Senior Notes due 2024 and repay its indebtedness under its existing senior secured credit facilities and (ii) to pay fees and expenses in connection therewith.

The Notes and related guarantees are being offered only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and outside the United States, only to non-U.S. investors pursuant to Regulation S. The Notes and related guarantees will not be registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state laws.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described above, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan is committed to helping healthcare payors manage the cost of care, improve their competitiveness and inspire positive change. Leveraging sophisticated technology, data analytics, and a team rich with industry experience, MultiPlan interprets clients' needs and customizes innovative solutions that combine its payment integrity, network-based and analytics-based services. MultiPlan is a trusted partner to over 700 healthcare payors in the commercial health, dental, government and property and casualty markets. For more information, visit multiplan.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements often include words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “suggest,” “plan,” “believe,” “intend,” “project,” “forecast,” “estimates,” “targets,” “projections,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “may,” “might,” “will,” and other similar expressions relating to the offering of the Notes, borrowings under the new credit facility and the anticipated use of proceeds therefrom. Although the Company believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions at the time they are made, you should be aware that many factors could affect such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including those related to the offering, refinancing the Issuer’s indebtedness, and the use of proceeds, are based on current expectations that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties.

Factors that may impact such forward-looking statements include the factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Definitive Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A filed September 18, 2020, as such risk factors may be updated from time to time in the Company’s periodic and other filings with the SEC. The Company’s periodic and other filings are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee that the future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this news release to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations.

SOURCE MultiPlan Corporation

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MULTIPLAN CORPORATION
08:13aMULTIPLAN CORPORATION : Announces Offering of Senior Notes
BU
10/19MULTIPLAN CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Di..
AQ
10/19MULTIPLAN CORPORATION : Announces Preliminary Third Quarter Revenues Ahead of Re..
BU
10/08CHURCHILL CAPITAL III : MultiPlan and Churchill Capital Corp III Announce Closin..
PR
10/07CHURCHILL CAPITAL CORP III : Stockholders Approve Business Combination with Mult..
PR
10/06CHURCHILL CAPITAL CORP III : Announces Over $1 Billion in Trust After Redemption..
PR
10/05M. KLEIN & COMPANY : Intends to Acquire an Additional $50 million in Shares of C..
PR
10/05CHURCHILL CAPITAL CORP III : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
10/05CHURCHILL CAPITAL CORP III : and MultiPlan Announce Launch of Refinancing Proces..
PR
10/02CHURCHILL CAPITAL CORP III : Confirms the Anticipated Closing Date for the Multi..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 983 M - -
Net income 2019 9,71 M - -
Net Debt 2019 5 408 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 5 159 M 5 159 M -
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees 2 000
Free-Float 63,4%
Chart MULTIPLAN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
MultiPlan Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MULTIPLAN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Howard Tabak Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David L. Redmond CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & EVP
Michael Kim Chief Information Officer & SVP
Paul D. Emery Independent Director
William L. Veghte Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MULTIPLAN CORPORATION0.00%5 159
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-37.55%23 088
INDUSTRIVÄRDEN AB7.76%12 245
KINNEVIK AB64.32%11 909
SOMFY SA52.23%5 421
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED-26.71%1 182
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group