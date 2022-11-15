Advanced search
    MPLN   US62548M1009

MULTIPLAN CORPORATION

(MPLN)
2022-11-15
1.710 USD   -7.07%
04:36pMultiPlan Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Conference
BU
11/10 Merging Artificial and Human Intelligence to Pursue Payment Integrity–MultiPlan's Ben Perryman and Evan Pollack to speak at the NHCAA Annual Training Conference
BU
11/09Citigroup Adjusts Price Target on MultiPlan to $3 From $6, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
MultiPlan Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Conference

11/15/2022 | 04:36pm EST
MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN) (“MultiPlan” or the “Company”), a leading value-added provider of data analytics and technology-enabled end-to-end cost management, payment and revenue integrity solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry, today announced that members of its management team will participate in person at the following conference:

  • BofA Securities 2022 Leverage Finance Conference – Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at the Boca Raton Resort – Boca Raton, FL

A live webcast and audio archive of the event may be accessed through the investor relations section of MultiPlan’s website at www.multiplan.com.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan is committed to helping healthcare payors manage the cost of care, improve their competitiveness and inspire positive change. Leveraging sophisticated technology, data analytics and a team rich with industry experience, MultiPlan interprets clients' needs and customizes innovative solutions that combine its payment and revenue integrity, network-based and analytics-based services. MultiPlan is a trusted partner to over 700 healthcare payors in the commercial health, government and property and casualty markets. For more information, visit www.multiplan.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 131 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 4 374 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 176 M 1 176 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,91x
EV / Sales 2023 4,67x
Nbr of Employees 2 500
Free-Float 90,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1,84 $
Average target price 3,83 $
Spread / Average Target 108%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dale A. White President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James M. Head Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark Howard Tabak Chairman
Michael C. Kim Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
William L. Veghte Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MULTIPLAN CORPORATION-58.47%1 176
CLARIVATE PLC-57.06%6 809
WNS (HOLDINGS) LIMITED-5.12%3 963
KEHUA DATA CO., LTD.32.01%2 939
JMDC INC.-37.76%2 454
VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION-2.40%2 257