MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN) (“MultiPlan” or the “Company”), a leading provider of technology and data-enabled end-to-end cost management, payment and revenue integrity solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry, today announced that members of its management team will participate in person at the following conferences in September and October 2023:

Morgan Stanley 21 st Annual Global Healthcare Conference – Monday, September 11, 2023 at the Sheraton New York Times Square – New York, NY

– Monday, September 11, 2023 at the Sheraton New York Times Square – New York, NY Deutsche Bank Leveraged Finance Conference – Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at The Phoenician – Scottsdale, AZ

A live webcast and audio archive of the events, if available, may be accessed through the investor relations section of MultiPlan’s website at investors.multiplan.us/events-and-presentations.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan is committed to delivering affordability, efficiency and fairness to the US healthcare system by helping healthcare payors manage the cost of care, improve their competitiveness and inspire positive change. Leveraging sophisticated technology, data analytics and a team rich with industry experience, MultiPlan interprets customers’ needs and customizes innovative solutions that combine its payment and revenue integrity, network-based and analytics-based services. MultiPlan is a trusted partner to over 700 healthcare payors in the commercial health, government, and property and casualty markets. For more information, visit multiplan.com.

