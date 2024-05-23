Second annual report highlights the company’s ongoing commitment to social and environmental stewardship

MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE: MPLN) (“MultiPlan” or the “Company”), a leading value-added provider of data analytics and technology-enabled end-to-end cost management, as well as payment and revenue integrity solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry, today announced the publication of its 2023 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report.

The report follows the release of its inaugural ESG report last year, which detailed the structured assessment and reporting approach the Company undertakes to identify, prioritize, and monitor ESG risks and opportunities. The 2023 report showcases MultiPlan’s strategic momentum in advancing ESG priorities, its focus on managing, tracking, and disclosing on the Company’s progress, and its commitment to accountability and transparency.

“At MultiPlan, we are intensely focused on addressing the healthcare challenges of the people and communities we serve, and this includes operating as a sustainable company,” said Travis Dalton, President and CEO of MultiPlan. “The achievements outlined in the report demonstrate that we’re delivering on our responsibility to operate in a manner that creates long-term value for our business, our employees, our customers, our shareholders, and the communities in which we live and work.”

The report highlights MultiPlan’s progress and notable achievements related to its 2023 priority ESG issues of access to healthcare, data privacy and security, human capital management, diversity, inclusion, and belonging, ethics and transparency, corporate governance, and sustainable operations.

This includes:

Completing its first-ever Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emission inventory;

Continuing employee education, engagement, and talent development programs;

Increasing access to care through expansive networks and supporting underserved communities through Rural Health Grants;

Maintaining its commitment to the Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging Plan;

Developing an inaugural ESG policy to provide guidance on issues ranging from workplace inclusion, ethics, transparency, and environmental matters; and

Adopting a “less is more” philosophy, emphasizing the identification and prioritization of essentials for day-to-day business operations to minimize environmental impact.

The full report is available on MultiPlan’s website at the following link: https://www.multiplan.us/corporate-responsibility/.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan is committed to bending the cost curve in healthcare by delivering transparency, fairness, and affordability to the US healthcare system. Our focus is on identifying medical savings, helping to lower out-of-pocket costs, and reducing or eliminating balance billing for healthcare consumers. Leveraging sophisticated technology, data analytics, and a team rich with industry experience, MultiPlan interprets clients’ needs and customizes innovative solutions that combine its payment and revenue integrity, network-based, data and decision science, and analytics-based services. MultiPlan delivers value to more than 700 healthcare payors, over 100,000 employers, 60 million consumers, and 1.4 million contracted providers. For more information, visit multiplan.com.

