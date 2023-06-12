MultiPlan Corporation to Host Analyst and Investor Day

MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN) (“MultiPlan” or the “Company”), a leading provider of technology and data-enabled end-to-end cost management, payment and revenue integrity solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry, today announced that it will host an analyst and investor day, including a question and answer session, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Dale White, Chief Executive Officer, will host the event, at which the Company’s leadership team will discuss the state of the business and value MultiPlan provides, the pillars of the Company’s Growth Plan, and MultiPlan’s exciting new acquisition of Benefits Science LLC. The event will begin promptly at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

In-person attendance is by invitation only. All others are invited to participate in the analyst and investor meeting via live webcast. Analysts and investors are encouraged to pre-register for the webcast by using the link below. Participants who pre-register will receive access details via email. Pre-registration may be completed at any time up to and following the start of the call.

To pre-register, go to: https://vimeo.com/webinars/events/8c6b7f2b-71e1-4d7e-9874-d18622bc4edf

A live webcast of the event can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at investors.multiplan.com/events-and-presentations. Participants should join the webcast ten minutes prior to the start of the event. The presentation slide deck will also be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan is committed to delivering affordability, efficiency, and fairness to the US healthcare system by helping healthcare payors manage the cost of care, improve their competitiveness, and inspire positive change. Leveraging sophisticated technology, data analytics, and a team rich with industry experience, MultiPlan interprets customers’ needs and customizes innovative solutions that combine its payment and revenue integrity, network-based and analytics-based services. MultiPlan is a trusted partner to over 700 healthcare payors in the commercial health, government, and property and casualty markets. For more information, visit multiplan.com.

