    MPLN   US62548M1009

MULTIPLAN CORPORATION

(MPLN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-09 pm EDT
1.590 USD   -7.56%
MultiPlan Corporation to Host Analyst and Investor Day
BU
MultiPlan Files for Potential Secondary Offering of Up to 21.6 Million Common Shares
MT
MultiPlan Wins 2023 "Best Healthcare InsurTech Solution Provider" MedTech Breakthrough Award
BU
MultiPlan Corporation to Host Analyst and Investor Day

06/12/2023 | 08:35am EDT
MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN) (“MultiPlan” or the “Company”), a leading provider of technology and data-enabled end-to-end cost management, payment and revenue integrity solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry, today announced that it will host an analyst and investor day, including a question and answer session, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Dale White, Chief Executive Officer, will host the event, at which the Company’s leadership team will discuss the state of the business and value MultiPlan provides, the pillars of the Company’s Growth Plan, and MultiPlan’s exciting new acquisition of Benefits Science LLC. The event will begin promptly at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

In-person attendance is by invitation only. All others are invited to participate in the analyst and investor meeting via live webcast. Analysts and investors are encouraged to pre-register for the webcast by using the link below. Participants who pre-register will receive access details via email. Pre-registration may be completed at any time up to and following the start of the call.

To pre-register, go to: https://vimeo.com/webinars/events/8c6b7f2b-71e1-4d7e-9874-d18622bc4edf

A live webcast of the event can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at investors.multiplan.com/events-and-presentations. Participants should join the webcast ten minutes prior to the start of the event. The presentation slide deck will also be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan is committed to delivering affordability, efficiency, and fairness to the US healthcare system by helping healthcare payors manage the cost of care, improve their competitiveness, and inspire positive change. Leveraging sophisticated technology, data analytics, and a team rich with industry experience, MultiPlan interprets customers’ needs and customizes innovative solutions that combine its payment and revenue integrity, network-based and analytics-based services. MultiPlan is a trusted partner to over 700 healthcare payors in the commercial health, government, and property and casualty markets. For more information, visit multiplan.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 945 M - -
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -10,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 038 M 1 038 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,10x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 2 500
Free-Float 89,9%
Technical analysis trends MULTIPLAN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,59 $
Average target price 1,13 $
Spread / Average Target -29,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dale A. White President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James M. Head Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark Howard Tabak Chairman
Michael C. Kim Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Glenn Russell August Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MULTIPLAN CORPORATION38.26%1 038
CLARIVATE PLC-1.56%5 548
WNS (HOLDINGS) LIMITED-6.95%3 599
VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION35.72%2 823
JMDC INC.54.44%2 638
KEHUA DATA CO., LTD.-26.12%2 387
