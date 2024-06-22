MultiPlan is not an insurer, does not make coverage decisions, and does not issue balance bills.

In 2023, the average initial charge for out-of-network facility claims processed was 741% of Medicare. To help address that, MultiPlan helps payors and providers by recommending a fair payment for healthcare services.

MultiPlan's offerings reduce the medical cost burden across the healthcare ecosystem and deliver value to patients. We build and manage custom healthcare provider networks, recommend fair reimbursements based on public data for out-of-network claims, help identify, correct, and prevent improper billing, and deliver actionable, digestible data to drive plan design and lower healthcare costs.

Our analytic solutions are enabled by publicly available third-party data, including Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) data.

In 2023, MultiPlan had approximately 98% initial acceptance of the claims we priced, defined as contractually accepted or not initially appealed. MultiPlan helped eliminate more than 10.5M balance bills for patients, which we believe is as large as the volume that the patient-friendly No Surprises Act eliminated in the same period.

For professional claims, the payment recommendation is generally based on the median amount reimbursed by commercial payors for the same services in the same geography using publicly available nationally-recognized components and national comparison data. If the outputs of these methodologies result in a significant discount off the charges billed, it may indicate that the charges billed are excessive.

Applying national benchmarking, regional wage indexing, and geographic adjustment, among other methods, allows for a fair reimbursement compared to Usual and Customary and Medicare-Based pricing.

In 2023, we processed over $25.7 billion in out-of-network charges.

MultiPlan offers a number of different pricing models which serve the different business models of our customers, including a flat per-member-per-month fee pricing model. The flexibility provided by our different pricing models helps to meet the diverse objectives of our customers and the health plan sponsors that our customers support.

In many cases, a percentage of savings model better aligns MultiPlan with our clients, self- funded employer plan sponsors and plan members, toward our shared goal of containing the all- in cost of healthcare.

For percentage of saving services, our fee is calculated using the amount of savings we identify on behalf of our clients. The savings generated ultimately benefit employees and their family members through their plan sponsors, who are typically self-funded employers, by reducing direct medical costs, mitigating the growth of health insurance premiums, and reducing balance bills.

MultiPlan's overall fees as a percentage of savings for pricing OON claims are in the aggregate approximately 5%. In 2023, the average revenue per claim on 15.4M out of network claims was $44 per claim.

Launched in 2007, the Data iSight methodology was developed out of a need to have a cost- based, rather than charge-based, approach to reimbursement that was transparent, fair, and rewarded efficient providers.

Data iSight is patented and validated by statisticians as effective and fair all while delivering savings on non-contracted claims with broad provider acceptance.