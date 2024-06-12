MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE: MPLN) (“MultiPlan” or the “Company”), a leading value-added provider of data analytics and technology-enabled end-to-end cost management, as well as payment and revenue integrity solutions, to the U.S. healthcare industry, today announced that Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine have recognized the Company as one of the Best Workplaces in New York™ for 2024. This marks the second consecutive year MultiPlan has been named to this prestigious list.

“Our inclusion on this list makes clear the unwavering investment we make in our employees’ long-term success,” said Carol Nutter, SVP and Chief People Officer at MultiPlan. “MultiPlan prides itself on maintaining an environment where everyone feels valued, motivated, and empowered. We cultivate this through a range of programs, benefits, and resources that ensure employees are prosperous in their individual career growth and in our collective mission to bring fairness, transparency, and affordability to healthcare.”

This achievement follows MultiPlan's designation as a Great Place to Work Certified™ company in 2022 and 2023. MultiPlan was also named to the Fortune Best Workplaces in New York™ and the Best Workplaces in Health Care™ lists in 2023. These accolades demonstrate the success and effectiveness of the Company’s core values, continuing education and training, Technology Leadership Program (TLP), and roundtable discussions.

“Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in New York™,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. “As the business landscape is disrupted — from AI, global conflict, and market pressure — companies who have built a reservoir of trust with their employees will be more resilient and, ultimately, more successful.”

The Best Workplaces in New York™ list is highly competitive and determined by an analysis of over 140,000 survey responses from employees at eligible Great Place To Work Certified™ companies. Via the Trust Index Survey, employees share honest feedback about their experience, reflecting a comprehensive view of the workplace experience.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan is committed to bending the cost curve in healthcare by delivering transparency, fairness, and affordability to the US healthcare system. Our focus is on identifying medical savings, helping to lower out-of-pocket costs, and reducing or eliminating balance billing for healthcare consumers. Leveraging sophisticated technology, data analytics, and a team rich with industry experience, MultiPlan interprets clients’ needs and customizes innovative solutions that combine its payment and revenue integrity, network-based, data and decision science, and analytics-based services. MultiPlan delivers value to more than 700 healthcare payors, over 100,000 employers, 60 million consumers, and 1.4 million contracted providers. For more information, visit multiplan.com.

About the Fortune Best Workplaces in New York

Great Place To Work selected the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in New York by surveying companies that together employ more than 8.2 million people in the U.S., with over 1.3 million confidential survey responses received. Of those, nearly 140,000 responses were received from employees at companies who were eligible for the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in New York List, and these rankings are based on their feedback. To be eligible for the list, companies must be Great Place To Work Certified™ have at least 10 U.S. employees, and be headquartered in the New York region. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place to Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and For All™ Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified ™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

About Fortune

Fortune upholds a legacy of award-winning writing and trusted reporting for executives who want to make business better. Independently owned, with a global perspective and digital agility, Fortune tells the stories of a new generation of innovators, builders, and risk takers. Online and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks, and holds companies accountable. Fortune creates communities by convening true thought leaders and iconoclasts — those who shape industry, commerce and society — through powerful and prestigious lists, events, and conferences, such as the iconic Fortune 500, the CEO Initiative and Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit fortune.com.

