MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE: MPLN) (“MultiPlan” or the “Company”), a leading provider of technology and data-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the U.S. health care industry, is honored to announce it has been named in the 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces in Health Care™ List based on its 2022-2023 Great Place to Work® Certification™ results.

The Best Workplaces in Health Care list is based on analysis of survey responses from over 208,000 employees from Great Place To Work Certified™ companies in the health care industry. Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience by current employees. Employees scored MultiPlan particularly high in areas of justice, caring, and leadership. This ranking is based on last year’s Great Place To Work score where 86% of employees declared MultiPlan a great place to work.

“We are honored to be included on this prestigious list,” said Carol Nutter, SVP and Chief People Officer at MultiPlan. “It is a constant priority for our leadership team to create an inclusive and enjoyable workplace culture for our employees, and to be named one of the best places to work in the health care industry is recognition of MultiPlan’s commitment and dedication to our employees and workplace environment. Our business success couldn’t happen without our amazing team!”

“Fortune congratulates the Best Workplaces in Health Care,” says Fortune Editor-in-Chief Alyson Shontell. “Creating a vibrant workplace culture that draws the best talent in health care is vital for the success of the leaders in this highly competitive industry. It is also what’s needed to ignite innovation and deliver best-in-class performance.”

The Best Workplaces in Health Care list is highly competitive. Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1.3 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 7.5 million employees this year alone.

This prestigious award follows MultiPlan’s announcement of the second consecutive year the company has been certified by Great Place To Work and being named to Fortune’s 2023 Best Workplace in New York List.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan is committed to delivering affordability, efficiency and fairness to the US health care system by helping health care payors manage the cost of care, improve their competitiveness and inspire positive change. Leveraging sophisticated technology, data analytics and a team rich with industry experience, MultiPlan interprets customers’ needs and customizes innovative solutions that combine its payment and revenue integrity, network-based and analytics-based services. MultiPlan is a trusted partner to over 700 health care payors in the commercial health, government and property and casualty markets. For more information, visit multiplan.com.

About the Fortune Best Workplaces in Health Care List

Great Place To Work selected the 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces in Health Care by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 208,000 employees at Great Place To Work Certified organizations in the health care industry. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey. Great Place To Work determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study. In the last year, 1.3 million survey responses were received and data from companies representing more than 7.5 million employees, this year alone. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

