MultiPlan’s PlanOptix™ Platform Recognized for Bringing Price Transparency to the Market

MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE: MPLN) (“MultiPlan” or the “Company”), a leading value-added provider of data analytics and technology-enabled end-to-end cost management, as well as payment and revenue integrity solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry, today announced that its PlanOptix™ platform has been named the winner of the “Best Overall Healthcare Data Analytics Platform” award in the 2024 MedTech Breakthrough Awards program.

MultiPlan’s PlanOptix™ platform was selected for its ability to provide prescriptive analytics and applications to help clients make more informed decisions in the context of price transparency. The platform’s advanced data analytics capabilities can look through 400 billion records of machine-readable payor and provider pricing data to aggregate and enrich the information into descriptive and prescriptive insights. Brokers, consultants, medical carriers, and providers can then gain a holistic view of pricing structures and utilization patterns to drive down costs, enhance the quality of care, improve patient outcomes.

“We are honored that MedTech Breakthrough recognizes the work MultiPlan is doing to address common frustrations that come with vast amounts of unreadable data,“ said Travis Dalton, President and CEO of MultiPlan. “We’re dedicated to optimizing price transparency data, making it more useable through data quality and enrichment efforts. PlanOptix is a revolutionary software platform that provides prescriptive analytics and applications to help clients gain insight into the healthcare market and ultimately improve competitive positioning”

The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize innovation, hard work, and success in a range of health and medical technology categories. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 18 different countries.

“From plan member to payor to provider, PlanOptix™ brings true healthcare pricing transparency to the market,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. “Though there have been incremental improvements in price transparency, members, providers, employers, and payors remain burdened with large sets of unreadable or siloed data. PlanOptix™ drastically improves upon these incremental changes by providing valuable data, expertise, and technology to improve overall transparency and clarity.”

To learn more about PlanOptix™, visit: https://www.multiplan.us/data-decision-science-services/planoptix/

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan is committed to bending the cost curve in healthcare by delivering transparency, fairness, and affordability to the US healthcare system. Our focus is on identifying medical savings, helping to lower out-of-pocket costs, and reducing or eliminating balance billing for healthcare consumers. Leveraging sophisticated technology, data analytics, and a team rich with industry experience, MultiPlan interprets clients’ needs and customizes innovative solutions that combine its payment and revenue integrity, network-based, data and decision science, and analytics-based services. MultiPlan delivers value to more than 700 healthcare payors, over 100,000 employers, 60 million consumers, and 1.4 million contracted providers. For more information, visit multiplan.com.

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence and innovation in medical & health technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough healthcare and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Experience & Engagement, Health & Fitness, Medical Devices, Clinical Administration, Connected Healthcare, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

