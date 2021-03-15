MultiPlan : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

NEWS RELEASE

MultiPlan Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results [Revised 03/15/2021]

- Q4 2020 Revenues of $255.3 Million, as compared to $223.5 Million in Q3 2020 and $246.4 Million in Q4 2019

- Q4 2020 Net Loss of $173.3 Million, as compared to a Net Loss of $288.4 Million in Q3 2020 and Net Income of $11.8 Million in Q4 2019

- Q4 2020 Adjusted EBITDA of $195.1 Million, as compared to $165.5 Million in Q3 2020 and $186.7 Million in Q4 2019

- Full Year 2020 Revenues of $937.8 Million, as compared to $982.9 Million in Full Year 2019

- Full Year 2020 Net Loss of $520.6 Million, as compared to Net Income of $9.7 Million in Full Year 2019

- Full Year 2020 Adjusted EBITDA of $706.3 Million, as compared to $750.4 Million in Full Year 2019

NEW YORK, NY - March 10, 2021 - MultiPlan Corporation ("MultiPlan" or the "Company") (NYSE: MPLN), a leading value-added provider of data analytics and technology-enabled end-to-end cost management, payment and revenue integrity solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 and full year 2020.

The Company reported strong consecutive quarterly growth as it continued to execute its growth strategy to enhance its product offerings to payors, extend into new payor customer segments and expand its platform to serve MultiPlan's 1.2 million providers, its more than 700 payors and 60 plus million consumers. The Company processed a record $29.0 billion in claims during the fourth quarter of 2020, identifying potential medical cost savings of approximately $4.9 billion. For the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company processed $105.4 billion in claims and identified approximately $18.8 billion in potential savings.

"MultiPlan had a milestone fourth quarter in terms of both performance and execution of our growth plan," said Mark Tabak, CEO of MultiPlan. "After reporting stronger than expected results in the third-quarter, we delivered even stronger fourth quarter results despite pandemic conditions and their impact on elective healthcare service. We also made great strides in achieving the goals of our Extend growth strategy with the integration of HST well underway, and the acquisition of Discovery Health Partners which closed last month. I'm proud of our mission to deliver fairness, efficiency and affordability to the U.S. healthcare system, and the pace at which we are progressing in achieving it."

Business and Financial Highlights

• Outperformed initial management expectations from COVID-19 impact with revenues of $255.3 million for Q4 2020, up from $223.5 million for Q3 2020, reflecting a 14.2% quarter-over-quarter increase, and an increase of 3.6% over Q4 2019 revenues of $246.4 million.

• Net loss of $173.3 million for Q4 of 2020 compared to net loss of $288.4 million for Q3 2020. The reduction in loss was principally due to increased revenues of $31.8 million and reduced stock-based compensation costs of $155.9 million, net of $26.5 million in transaction costs in Q4 2020 primarily related to the transaction with Churchill which closed on October 8, 2020, and $103.0 million of losses on extinguishment of debt in Q4 2020. Net income for Q4 2019 was $11.8 million.

• Adjusted EBITDA of $195.1 million for Q4 2020 compared to $165.5 million for Q3 2020, and $186.7 million for Q4 2019.

• Revenues of $937.8 million for full year 2020 compared to $982.9 million for full year 2019. The revenue decline is primarily due to the impact of COVID-19, particularly in the second and third quarters of 2020.

• Net loss for full year 2020 of $520.6 million compared to net income of $9.7 million for full year 2019. The decline was principally due to stock-based compensation costs of $406.1 million, $31.7 million in transaction costs primarily related to the transaction with Churchill which closed on October 8, 2020, and $103.0 million of losses on extinguishment of debt in Q4 2020 and full year 2020.

• Adjusted EBITDA of $706.3 million for full year 2020 compared to $750.4 million for full year 2019. The Adjusted EBITDA decline was primarily a result of reduced revenues because of COVID-19.

2021 Outlook

Due to variability in COVID-19 case trends and public policy responses to the COVID-19 pandemic across different regions in MultiPlan's national footprint, and the uncertainty in evaluating the impact of those dynamics on the Company's customers and operating and financial results, the Company is not providing annual or quarterly guidance at this time. The Company will continue to monitor the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its business and may elect to communicate guidance later in 2021.

While the company is not providing guidance, it anticipates Q1 2021 revenues and adjusted EBITDA will reflect substantially similar operating performance as Q4 2020, adjusted for the usual seasonal softness of Q1, the impact of $2 to $3 million of additional public company costs in Q1 2021 as compared to Q4 2020 and the possible impact of operational disruption related to the extreme weather in Texas during February.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan is committed to helping healthcare payors manage the cost of care, improve their competitiveness and inspire positive change. Leveraging sophisticated technology, data analytics and a team rich with industry experience, MultiPlan interprets clients' needs and customizes innovative solutions that combine its payment and revenue integrity, network-based and analytics-based services. MultiPlan is a trusted partner to over 700 healthcare payors in the commercial health, government and property and casualty markets. For more information, visit multiplan.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that express our and our subsidiaries' opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections regarding future events or future results and therefore are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "seeks," "projects," "forecasts," "intends," "plans," "may," "will" or "should" or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. They appear in a number of places throughout this press release, including the discussionof 2021 outlook, and these forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations regarding our future growth, results of operations, operational and financial performance and business prospects and opportunities. Such forward-looking statements are based on available current market material and management's expectations, beliefs and forecasts concerning future events impacting the business. Although we believe that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions at the time they are made, you should be aware that many factors could affect our actual financial results, including: the impact from the COVID-19 and its related effects on our projected results of operations, financial performance or other financial metrics; loss of our customers, particularly our largest customers; decreases in our existing market share or the size of our Preferred Provider Organization networks; effects of competition; effects of pricing pressure; the inability of our customers to pay for our services; decreases in discounts from providers; the loss of our existing relationships with providers; the loss of key members of our management team; pressure to limit access to preferred provider networks; the ability to achieve the goals of our strategic plans and recognize the anticipated strategic, operational, growth and efficiency benefits when expected; our ability to identify, complete and successfully integrate acquisitions; changes in our industry; interruptions or security breaches of our information technology systems; our ability to protect proprietary applications; our inability to expand our network infrastructure; our ability to remediate any material weakness or maintain effective internal controls over financial reporting; changes in our regulatory environment, including healthcare law and regulations; the expansion of privacy and security laws; heightened enforcement activity by government agencies; our ability to pay interest and principal on our notes and other indebtedness; the possibility that we may be adversely affected by other political, economic, business, and/or competitive factors; other factors disclosed in our SEC filings; and other factors beyond our control.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and potential effects on our business. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting our business will be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described indicated in our Registration Statement on Form S-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on October 30, 2020, including those under "Risk Factors" therein, and other documents filed or to be filed with the SEC by us. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made. We do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. A non-GAAP financial measure is generally defined as a numerical measure of a company's financial performance or financial position that excludes or includes amounts so as to be different than the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA are supplemental measures of MultiPlan's performance that are not required by or presented in accordance with GAAP. These measures are not measurements of our financial performance or liquidity under GAAP, have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income (loss), cash flows or any other measures of performance or liquidity prepared in accordance with GAAP.

EBITDA represents net income before interest expense, interest income, income tax provision (benefit) and depreciation and amortization of intangible assets. Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA as further adjusted by certain items as described in the table below. In addition, in evaluating EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA you should be aware that in the future, we may incur expenses similar to the adjustments in the presentation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. The presentation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. The calculations of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Based on our industry and debt financing experience, we believe that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are customarily used by investors, analysts and other interested parties to provide useful information regarding a company's ability to service and/or incur indebtedness.

We also believe that Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors and analysts in assessing our operating performance during the periods these charges were incurred on a consistent basis with the periods during which these charges were not incurred. Both EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider either in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of the limitations are:

• EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;

• EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on our debt;

• EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect our tax expense or the cash requirements to pay our taxes; and

• Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the tangible assets being depreciated will often have to be replaced in the future, and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements.

MultiPlan's presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results and financial position will be unaffected by unusual items.