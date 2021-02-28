Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliários S.A.    MULT3   BRMULTACNOR5

MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A.

(MULT3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliários S A : Malls operations update in Federal District, Paraná and Rio Grande do Sul states

02/28/2021 | 05:42pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A.

Publicly Traded Company

MATERIAL FACT

Malls operations update in Federal District, Paraná and Rio Grande do Sul states

MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A ("Company"), pursuant to Instruction No. 358, issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM") on January 30, 2002, as amended, publicly announces that, as determined by local authorities, only essential activities to society remain operating: (i) at the shopping centers in the state of Paraná and the Federal District, as of February 27th, 2021, and (ii) at the shopping centers in the state of Rio Grande do Sul, as of February 28th, 2021. Other commercial activities are, for the time being, suspended in the cities.

The announced decisions will be monitored by the Company according to the events, new resolutions or guidelines issued by the authorities.

Rio de Janeiro, February 28th, 2021.

Armando d'Almeida Neto

Executive Vice President - Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Director

Disclaimer

Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliários SA published this content on 28 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2021 22:41:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A.
05:42pMULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRI : Malls operations update in Federal Distri..
PU
02/17MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIARI : malls have events scheduled for the entir..
PU
02/17MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIARI : invests in 24-hour chatbot service
PU
02/16MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIARI : Resumption of operations in Ribeirão Pret..
PU
02/16MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIARI : Mall operations update in the cities of B..
PU
02/16MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIARI : Participation of Company's executive in o..
PU
02/16MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIARI : Minutes of the Fiscal Council Meeting
PU
02/16MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIARI : Minutes of Board of Directors Meeting
PU
02/16MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIARI : Check out the summer schedule of Multipla..
PU
02/16MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIARI : donates 10,000 tests to detect COVID
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 231 M 220 M 220 M
Net income 2021 524 M 93,5 M 93,5 M
Net Debt 2021 1 449 M 259 M 259 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,7x
Yield 2021 1,54%
Capitalization 11 679 M 2 094 M 2 085 M
EV / Sales 2021 10,7x
EV / Sales 2022 8,90x
Nbr of Employees 8 787
Free-Float 67,3%
Chart MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliários S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 26,47 BRL
Last Close Price 19,68 BRL
Spread / Highest target 65,1%
Spread / Average Target 34,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
José Isaac Peres Chief Executive Officer & Director
Armando d'Almeida Neto Chief Financial Officer
José Paulo Ferraz do Amaral Chairman
Eduardo Kaminitz Peres Vice Chairman & Chief Operating Officer
Vander Aloisio Giordano Vice President-Compliance & Institution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A.-16.36%2 094
SCENTRE GROUP3.60%11 519
AEON MALL CO., LTD.5.29%3 823
PLAZA S.A.21.08%3 621
VINCOM RETAIL5.73%3 249
ARABIAN CENTRES COMPANY-13.77%2 751
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ