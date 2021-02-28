Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliários S A : Malls operations update in Federal District, Paraná and Rio Grande do Sul states

MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A.
Publicly Traded Company
MATERIAL FACT
Malls operations update in Federal District, Paraná and Rio Grande do Sul states
MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A ("Company"), pursuant to Instruction No. 358, issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM") on January 30, 2002, as amended, publicly announces that, as determined by local authorities, only essential activities to society remain operating: (i) at the shopping centers in the state of Paraná and the Federal District, as of February 27th, 2021, and (ii) at the shopping centers in the state of Rio Grande do Sul, as of February 28th, 2021. Other commercial activities are, for the time being, suspended in the cities.
The announced decisions will be monitored by the Company according to the events, new resolutions or guidelines issued by the authorities.
Rio de Janeiro, February 28th, 2021.
Armando d'Almeida Neto
Executive Vice President - Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Director
Disclaimer
Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliários SA published this content on 28 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2021 22:41:06 UTC.