Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliários S A : Malls operations update in Federal District, Paraná and Rio Grande do Sul states

MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A.

Publicly Traded Company

MATERIAL FACT

Malls operations update in Federal District, Paraná and Rio Grande do Sul states

MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A ("Company"), pursuant to Instruction No. 358, issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM") on January 30, 2002, as amended, publicly announces that, as determined by local authorities, only essential activities to society remain operating: (i) at the shopping centers in the state of Paraná and the Federal District, as of February 27th, 2021, and (ii) at the shopping centers in the state of Rio Grande do Sul, as of February 28th, 2021. Other commercial activities are, for the time being, suspended in the cities.

The announced decisions will be monitored by the Company according to the events, new resolutions or guidelines issued by the authorities.

Rio de Janeiro, February 28th, 2021.

Armando d'Almeida Neto

Executive Vice President - Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Director