Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliários S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MULT3   BRMULTACNOR5

MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A.

(MULT3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliários S A : Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting

10/08/2021 | 05:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A.

CNPJ/ME N. 07.816.890/0001-53

NIRE 33.3.0027840-1

Publicly traded Company

Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting

held on October 05, 2021

  1. Date, time and place: On October 05, 2021, at 1:00 PM, at the head office of Multiplan
    Empreendimentos Imobiliários S.A. ("Company") in the City and State of Rio de Janeiro, Av. das Américas, 4.200, block 2, suite 501, Barra da Tijuca.
  2. Call notice and attendance: The call notice was waived, and it was verified the attendance of the totality of the Board of Directors' members, in accordance with the Company's Bylaws.
  3. Presiding Board: Chairman: Mr. José Paulo Ferraz do Amaral; Secretary: Mr. Marcelo Vianna Soares Pinho.
  4. Agenda: Discuss and decide about the proposal of execution of amendment to lease agreement entered into between the Company and Divertplan Entretenimento Ltda.
  5. Resolutions: The members of the Board of Directors decided, unanimously and without caveat, the following matters:
  1. Pursuant to Article 22, item "o" of the Company Bylaws, to approve the execution of an amendment to the lease agreement entered into by and between the Company, as lessor, and Divertplan Entretenimento Ltda. ("Divertplan"), as lessee, having as purpose the relocation of the store under lease at "ParkShoppingSãoCaetano", as per the proposal submitted by Company's Management to the Board of Directors.
  2. To authorize the Executive Officers of the Company to practice all necessary acts to implement the resolutions herein approved, directly by the Company and/or through its subsidiaries.

6. Closing, Drawing Up, and Approval of the Minutes: With no further issue to be addressed, these minutes were approved as per article 17, 2nd paragraph and article 19 of the Bylaws, and were duly signed electronically by the members of the Board of Directors identified below. The members of the Board of Directors, Messrs. John Michael Sullivan, Duncan George Osborne and Gustavo Henrique de Barroso Franco sent their votes in writing.

Rio de Janeiro, October 05, 2021.

______________________________

Marcelo Vianna Soares Pinho

Secretary

Disclaimer

Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliários SA published this content on 08 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2021 21:51:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A.
05:52pMULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRI : Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting
PU
09:12aMULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRI : launches Golden Lake Project
PU
10/06MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRI : launches campaign that highlights the transforming ..
PU
09/29MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRI : launches the first advertising campaign for the Mul..
PU
09/24MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRI : Zeca, the “self-aware robot” created to..
PU
09/22MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRI : Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting
PU
09/17MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRI : releases 2020 Annual Sustainability Report
PU
09/16MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRI : Annual Report 2020
PU
09/03MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRI : has already avoided the emission of 28,000 tons of ..
PU
09/02MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRI : promotes Lápis Vermelho Week with discounts and cou..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 211 M 220 M 220 M
Net income 2021 401 M 72,7 M 72,7 M
Net Debt 2021 1 880 M 341 M 341 M
P/E ratio 2021 28,2x
Yield 2021 1,63%
Capitalization 11 298 M 2 048 M 2 050 M
EV / Sales 2021 10,9x
EV / Sales 2022 9,13x
Nbr of Employees 8 787
Free-Float 67,0%
Chart MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliários S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 19,05 BRL
Average target price 28,08 BRL
Spread / Average Target 47,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
José Isaac Peres Chief Executive Officer & Director
Armando d'Almeida Neto Chief Financial Officer
José Paulo Ferraz do Amaral Chairman
Eduardo Kaminitz Peres Vice Chairman & Chief Operating Officer
Vander Aloisio Giordano Vice President-Compliance & Institution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A.-19.04%2 047
SCENTRE GROUP8.27%11 301
SHURGARD SELF-STORAGE S.A.34.51%4 909
AEON MALL CO., LTD.-3.17%3 297
ARABIAN CENTRES COMPANY-3.39%3 065
VINCOM RETAIL JOINT STOCK COMPANY-7.17%2 921