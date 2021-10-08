Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliários S A : Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting

MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A.

CNPJ/ME N. 07.816.890/0001-53

NIRE 33.3.0027840-1

Publicly traded Company

Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting

held on October 05, 2021

Date, time and place : On October 05, 2021, at 1:00 PM, at the head office of Multiplan

Empreendimentos Imobiliários S.A. (" Company ") in the City and State of Rio de Janeiro, Av. das Américas, 4.200, block 2, suite 501, Barra da Tijuca. Call notice and attendance : The call notice was waived, and it was verified the attendance of the totality of the Board of Directors' members, in accordance with the Company's Bylaws. Presiding Board : Chairman: Mr. José Paulo Ferraz do Amaral; Secretary: Mr. Marcelo Vianna Soares Pinho. Agenda : Discuss and decide about the proposal of execution of amendment to lease agreement entered into between the Company and Divertplan Entretenimento Ltda. Resolutions : The members of the Board of Directors decided, unanimously and without caveat, the following matters:

Pursuant to Article 22, item "o" of the Company Bylaws, to approve the execution of an amendment to the lease agreement entered into by and between the Company, as lessor, and Divertplan Entretenimento Ltda. (" Divertplan "), as lessee, having as purpose the relocation of the store under lease at "ParkShoppingSãoCaetano", as per the proposal submitted by Company's Management to the Board of Directors. To authorize the Executive Officers of the Company to practice all necessary acts to implement the resolutions herein approved, directly by the Company and/or through its subsidiaries.

6. Closing, Drawing Up, and Approval of the Minutes: With no further issue to be addressed, these minutes were approved as per article 17, 2nd paragraph and article 19 of the Bylaws, and were duly signed electronically by the members of the Board of Directors identified below. The members of the Board of Directors, Messrs. John Michael Sullivan, Duncan George Osborne and Gustavo Henrique de Barroso Franco sent their votes in writing.

Rio de Janeiro, October 05, 2021.

______________________________

Marcelo Vianna Soares Pinho

Secretary