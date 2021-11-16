Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliários S A : Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting

5.2. To authorize the Executive Officers of the Company to practice all necessary acts to implement the resolutions herein approved, directly by the Company and/or through its subsidiaries.

the execution of a consulting services agreement with Mr. Manassês Wilson Peres, to support the Legal Department in the transition process, for a period of up to two (2) years, as per the proposal submitted by Company's Management to the Board of Directors.

the termination of the service agreement entered into between the Company and Peres Advogados Associados S/C, due to the retirement of Mr. Manassês Wilson Peres, managing partner of said entity and Corporate General Counsel of the Company, as per the proposal submitted by Company's Management to the Board of Directors; and

6. Closing, Drawing Up, and Approval of the Minutes: With no further issue to be addressed, these minutes were approved as per article 17, 2nd paragraph and article 19 of the Bylaws, and were duly signed electronically by the members of the Board of Directors identified below. The members of the Board of Directors, Messrs. John Michael Sullivan, Duncan George Osborne and Gustavo Henrique de Barroso Franco sent their votes in writing.

Rio de Janeiro, November 04, 2021.

__________________________

Marcelo Vianna Soares Pinho