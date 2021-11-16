Log in
    MULT3   BRMULTACNOR5

MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A.

(MULT3)
Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliários S A : Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting

11/16/2021 | 05:27pm EST
MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A.

CNPJ/ME N. 07.816.890/0001-53

NIRE 33.3.0027840-1

Publicly traded Company

Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting

held on November 04, 2021

  1. Date, time and place: On November 04, 2021, at 4:00 PM, at the head office of
    Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliários S.A. ("Company") in the City and State of Rio de Janeiro, Av. das Américas, 4.200, block 2, suite 501, Barra da Tijuca.
  2. Call notice and attendance: The call notice was waived, and it was verified the attendance of the totality of the Board of Directors' members, in accordance with the Company's Bylaws.
  3. Presiding Board: Chairman: Mr. José Paulo Ferraz do Amaral; Secretary: Mr. Marcelo Vianna Soares Pinho.
  4. Agenda: Discuss and decide about the (i) the proposal of termination of the service agreement entered into between the Company and Peres Advogados Associados S/C; and (ii) the proposal of execution of a consulting services agreement with Mr. Manassês Wilson Peres.
  5. Resolutions: The members of the Board of Directors decided, unanimously and without caveat, the following matters:

  1. 5.1. Pursuant to Article 22, item "o" of the Company Bylaws, to approve:

  2. the termination of the service agreement entered into between the Company and Peres Advogados Associados S/C, due to the retirement of Mr. Manassês Wilson Peres, managing partner of said entity and Corporate General Counsel of the Company, as per the proposal submitted by Company's Management to the Board of Directors; and
  3. the execution of a consulting services agreement with Mr. Manassês Wilson Peres, to support the Legal Department in the transition process, for a period of up to two (2) years, as per the proposal submitted by Company's Management to the Board of Directors.

5.2. To authorize the Executive Officers of the Company to practice all necessary acts to implement the resolutions herein approved, directly by the Company and/or through its subsidiaries.

6. Closing, Drawing Up, and Approval of the Minutes: With no further issue to be addressed, these minutes were approved as per article 17, 2nd paragraph and article 19 of the Bylaws, and were duly signed electronically by the members of the Board of Directors identified below. The members of the Board of Directors, Messrs. John Michael Sullivan, Duncan George Osborne and Gustavo Henrique de Barroso Franco sent their votes in writing.

Rio de Janeiro, November 04, 2021.

__________________________

Marcelo Vianna Soares Pinho

Disclaimer

Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliários SA published this content on 16 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2021 22:26:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
