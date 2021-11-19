Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliários S A : ParkJacarepaguá opens to the public in Christmas spirit

The ParkJacarepaguá shopping center opened to the public this Friday, November 19, celebrating Christmas with a number of entertainment options for the entire family and a drawing for five brand new cars. Besides its 235 stores, including restaurant options for all tastes, among the permanent attractions are a 600-m² ice-skating rink, Rio de Janeiro's biggest, a HotZone indoor amusement park with about 100 toys and a ParCão area for pets.

The special decoration includes a Christmas tree in the outside events square some 50 meters high and 100% lit up with strings of LED bulbs. There will be a light show every day with hundreds of visual effects synchronized with a Christmas repertoire, at specific times: 7 p.m., 8 p.m., 9 p.m., and 10 p.m.

Presentations mark the arrival of the mall in Jacarepaguá

On the first weekend, on November 19, 20 and 21, throughout the day, a Christmas Parade will join up a band, jugglers, aerialists and performance artists for a great celebration. And on November 20 and 21, the Navy Big Band Fuzi Show group presents songs from the Christmas repertoire, in front of the Events Center. On Saturday, November 20, the performances take place at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., and on Sunday at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The mall also offers free activities for kids, such as workshops for personalized letters that children can send for their gift requests to Santa Claus, who will be on floor L2 in front of the Events Center, from November 19 to December 24, from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., Monday to Friday, and on Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

ParkJacarepaguá also offers lots of fun in the revolving cups, which operate from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Programming: artistic interventions and antique cars exhibition

ParkJacarepaguá opens its doors to "Art in the Park," which will transform some areas of the mall into a big pop-up show, replete with artistic interventions created especially for the opening of the mall, and that can be seen from November 19 to January 19.

The "Art in the Park" show aims to portray cultural diversity through works of art in different styles, such as graffiti, installations, Instagrammable paintings, pop art, landscaping, murals, steel sculptures, and also a special collection by designers André Dias and Priscila Mendonça produced from forest residues and based on the premise of sustainability.

Also on November 19, the Classic Cars show will open, comprising some 70 icomic classic cars, symbols of automobile design, including some racing models. The selection includes domestic and imported cars built between 1920-1990. Besides the beloved VW Beetle, Corcel, and Opala, the exhibit presents some of the rarest Brazilian racing cars, which were driven by the likes of Wilsinho Fittipaldi, José Carlos Pace, and the first Formula 1 world champion, Emerson Fittipaldi.

Christmas with prizes and food donations

From November 19 to December 24, for every R$350 spent on purchases, customers can exchange their sales receipts for a Kopenhagen truffled panetone (limit of two panettones per CPF) and also win an auspicious number to compete for five brand new Nivus cars. The drawings will be held weekly and during the Black Friday period, from November 26-28, consumers will win double coupons. The complete regulations can be checked out at www.parkjacarepaguá.com.br.

Customers who wish to exercise their solidarity and donate 2 kg of non-perishable food will be awarded four lucky numbers to compete in the drawings for the brand new Nivus. The donations will be earmarked for the Mesa SESC project and the food can be delivered at the promotional store, located on the L2 floor.