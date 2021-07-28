Log in
Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliários S A : Quarterly Financial Report 2Q21

07/28/2021
Quarterly Information - ITR

Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliários S.A.

June 30, 2021

with Independent Auditor's Review Report on Quarterly Information (ITR)

Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliários S.A.

Quarterly Information - ITR

June 30, 2021

A free translation from Portuguese into English of Independent Auditor's Review Report on individual and Consolidated interim financial information prepared in Brazilian currency in accordance with CPC 21 (R1) and IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting and with the rules issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) applicable to the preparation of Quarterly Information (ITR)

Independent auditor's review report quarterly information (ITR)

The

Shareholders, Board of Directors and Officers

Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliários S.A.

Rio de Janeiro - RJ

Introduction

We have reviewed the individual and consolidated interim financial information of Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliários S.A. ("Company"), contained in the Quarterly Information Form (ITR) for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, which comprise the balance sheet as of June 30, 2021 and the statements of income and comprehensive income for the three-month and six-month periods then ended, of changes in equity and cash flows for the six-month period then ended, and notes to the quarterly information.

Management is responsible for the preparation of the individual and consolidated interim financial information in accordance with NBC TG 21 - Interim Financial Reporting and international standard and IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting, issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), applicable to real estate development entities in Brazil registered with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), as well as for the presentation of this information consistently with the standards issued by the CVM, relating to the preparation of Quarterly Information (ITR). Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim financial information based on our review.

Scope of review

We conducted our review in accordance with Brazilian and international standards on review engagements (NBC TR 2410 and ISRE 2410 - Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity, respectively). A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with the standards on auditing and, consequently, does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion on the individual and consolidated interim information

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the individual and consolidated interim financial information included in the quarterly information referred to above was not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with NBC TG 21 and IAS 34, applicable to real estate development entities in Brazil registered with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), presented in conformity with the rules issued by CVM, applicable to the preparation of Quarterly Information - ITR.

Emphasis of matter

As described in Note 2, the individual and consolidated interim financial information contained in the Quarterly Information Form (ITR) was prepared in accordance with NBC TG 21 and IAS 34 applicable to real estate development entities in Brazil registered with CVM. Accordingly, the determination of the accounting policy adopted by the entity for the recognition of revenue in contracts for the involving purchase and sale of unfinished real estate units on, as regards the aspects related to the transfer of control, follows the understanding of the Company's management as to the application of NBC TG 47, in line with that expressed by CVM in its Circular Letter CVM/SNC/SEP No. 02/2018. Our conclusion is not qualified in respect of this matter.

Other matters

Statements of value added

The quarterly information referred to above includes the individual and consolidated statements of value added (SVA) for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, prepared under the responsibility of the Company management and presented as supplementary information under IAS 34, applicable to real estate development entities in Brazil, registered with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM"). These statements have been subject to review procedures performed in conjunction with the review of the quarterly information, in order to determine whether they are reconciled with the interim financial information and accounting records, as applicable, and whether their form and content are in accordance with the criteria defined in NBC TG 09 - Statement of Value Added. Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that these statements of value added were not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the criteria set forth in this standard and consistently with the individual and consolidated interim financial information as a whole.

Rio de Janeiro, July 27, 2021.

ERNST & YOUNG

Auditores Independentes S.S.

CRC-2SP015199/O-6

Roberto Martorelli

Accountant CRC-1RJ106103/O-0

A free translation from Portuguese into English of quarterly information prepared in Brazilian currency in accordance with CPC 21 (R1) and IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting and with the rules issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) applicable to the preparation of Quarterly Information (ITR)

Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliários S.A.

Statements of financial position

June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 (In thousands of reais - R$)

Assets Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents (Note 3) Accounts receivable (Note 4)

Land and properties for sale (Note 6)

Accounts receivable from related parties (Note 5) Taxes and social contributions to be offset (Note 16) Deferred costs (Note 18)

Other

Total current assets

Non-current assets Accounts receivable (Note 4)

Land and properties for sale (Note 6)

Accounts receivable from related parties (Note 5) Judicial deposits (Note 17.2)

Deferred income and social contribution taxes (Note 7) Deferred costs (Note 18)

Other

Investments (Note 8) Investment properties (Note 9) Property and equipment (Note 10) Intangible assets (Note 11)

Total non-current assets

Individual

Consolidated

06/30/2021

12/31/2020

06/30/2021

12/31/2020

680,961

644,875

1,133,792

1,223,414

351,815

363,625

497,666

501,716

4,663

5,094

54,245

16,332

15,309

14,508

22,873

19,684

35,105

4,822

43,099

13,578

24,109

26,056

39,637

41,921

18,384

14,438

28,295

21,463

1,130,346

1,073,418

1,819,607

1,838,108

17,431

15,476

47,181

42,434

19,681

19,681

449,880

431,127

37,936

30,650

49,507

38,068

84,211

37,157

87,285

39,750

-

-

20,151

18,417

60,497

60,462

90,396

87,987

2,715

2,709

4,822

5,521

4,563,555

4,172,022

156,419

150,123

3,890,844

4,241,212

7,515,532

7,439,580

89,459

89,374

107,302

107,483

364,212

363,114

367,317

365,686

9,130,541

9,031,857

8,895,792

8,726,176

Total assets

10,260,887

10,105,275

10,715,399

10,564,284

3

