Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliários S A : Quarterly Financial Report 2Q21

Centro Empresarial PB 370

Praia de Botafogo, 370

6º ao 10º andar - Botafogo

22250-040 - Rio de Janeiro - RJ - Brasil

Tel: +55 21 3263-7000 ey.com.br

A free translation from Portuguese into English of Independent Auditor's Review Report on individual and Consolidated interim financial information prepared in Brazilian currency in accordance with CPC 21 (R1) and IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting and with the rules issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) applicable to the preparation of Quarterly Information (ITR)

Independent auditor's review report quarterly information (ITR)

The

Shareholders, Board of Directors and Officers

Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliários S.A.

Rio de Janeiro - RJ

Introduction

We have reviewed the individual and consolidated interim financial information of Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliários S.A. ("Company"), contained in the Quarterly Information Form (ITR) for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, which comprise the balance sheet as of June 30, 2021 and the statements of income and comprehensive income for the three-month and six-month periods then ended, of changes in equity and cash flows for the six-month period then ended, and notes to the quarterly information.

Management is responsible for the preparation of the individual and consolidated interim financial information in accordance with NBC TG 21 - Interim Financial Reporting and international standard and IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting, issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), applicable to real estate development entities in Brazil registered with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), as well as for the presentation of this information consistently with the standards issued by the CVM, relating to the preparation of Quarterly Information (ITR). Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim financial information based on our review.

Scope of review

We conducted our review in accordance with Brazilian and international standards on review engagements (NBC TR 2410 and ISRE 2410 - Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity, respectively). A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with the standards on auditing and, consequently, does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

1