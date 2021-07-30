Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliários S A : Report on the Brazilian Code of Corporate Governance 07/30/2021 | 05:51pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields REPORT ON THE BRAZILIAN CORPORATE GOVERNANCE CODE MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A. Reference Date: July 30, 2021 Recommended Practice Adopted? Explanation The Company's capital stock consists of common shares and preferred shares. The totality of the preferred shares, since the opening of the Company's capital, is owned by shareholder 1700480 Ontario Inc., a member of the Company's controlling block, which, at that time, was subject to restrictions imposed by the law of its home country (Canada) that prevented it from holding more than 30% of the voting shares capable of electing members of the Board of Directors. For this reason, the Company's preferred shares (i) are not 1.1.1 - The share capital should be admitted for trading on any regulated market; (ii) have the same voting rights conferred on the common shares, except for the election and dismissal of members of the Board of comprised only of common No Directors; and (iii) pursuant to Article 5, Paragraph 3, of the Company's Bylaws, are freely shares. convertible into common shares, in the proportion of 1: 1, upon request of the respective holder of preferred shares, and subject to approval at a General Shareholders' Meeting to be specially called for this purpose. Moreover, the Company is listed at Level 2 Governance Rules of B3. This listing segment allows listed companies to hold preferred shares (PN) and establishes differentiated governance rules, including the tag along right of 100% of the price paid for the controlling shareholder's common shares in the event of sale of shares. controlling interest (as reflected in Article 42 of the Company's Bylaws). The Company's control is exercised by its controlling shareholders: Multiplan Planejamento, Participações e Administração S.A. and 1700400 Ontario Inc., pursuant to the shareholders' agreement executed on July 4, 2007 ("Shareholders' Agreement"), which is fully available for public access through the Empresas.NET System, accessible on the CVM's website on the world wide web, and on the Company's investor relations website 1.2.1 - Shareholders' agreements (http://ri.multiplan.com.br/), and further described in Item 15.5 of the Reference Form (version 2.0, filed on July 08, 2021). The shareholders who signed the Shareholders' should not bind the exercise of Agreement assumed the commitment to orienting the votes to be proffered by the members voting rights of any members of No of the Board of Directors, in accordance with the basic principles and other rules provided management or supervisory and for therein (professional management, social interest, generate further return, maximization control bodies. and distribution of profits, excellence, among others). The purpose of the binding of the votes of the members of the Board of Directors, pursuant to Article 118 of Law 6.404/1976, is to ensure the effectiveness of such commitment. For information on the provisions of the Company's Shareholders' Agreement that establish a link to the exercise of the voting rights of members of the Board of Directors, see Item 12.3 (b) of the Company's Reference Form (version 2.0, filed on July 08, 2021). Recommended Practice Adopted? Explanation 1.3.1 - The executive management should use the shareholders 'meeting to communicate how the company's business is being conducted, for which reason Yes By answering "Yes" to this item, it is not possible to include an explanation in the Report. management should publish a handbook with the purpose of facilitating and stimulating participation in shareholders' meetings. 1.3.2 - Minutes should enable full understanding of the discussions occurred during the meetings, Yes By answering "Yes" to this item, it is not possible to include an explanation in the Report. even if they are recorded in summary form, and identify the votes cast by the shareholders. The mechanism for the protection of the shareholding dispersion set forth in the Company's Bylaws was adopted in 2006, in the context of the bylaws' amendment that aimed to prepare the Company for IPO and listing in differentiated governance segments. At the time, the Company's shareholders and management analyzed the advantages and disadvantages of adopting the measure, in light of the economic environment and trends in the Brazilian capital market, and chose to establish a mechanism for the protection of the shareholding 1.4.1 - The board of directors dispersion that requires a public tender offer of shares ("OPA") to the one who acquire or become owner of shares issued by the Company in a quantity equal to or greater than 20% should conduct a critical analysis of its shares. of the advantages and disadvantages of the anti-takeover Yes Therefore, the prospectus of the initial public offering of the Company (IPO), in 2007, and, mechanism and its characteristics, thereafter, the prospectus of the subsequent offer, in 2009, addressed the issue, clarifying and especially of the triggers and that the mechanism has the effect of avoiding the concentration of shares issued by the price parameters, if applicable, Company in the hands of a small group of investors, in order to promote a more dispersed providing the related explanations. shareholder base and to explain their characteristics, triggers and price parameters. Since then, there has been no opportunity for further critical analysis of the defense measure and its characteristics to be required by the Board of Directors. For additional information on this shareholder protection mechanism, see Item 18.2 of the Company's Reference Form (version 2.0, filed on July 08, 2021). Article 50, Paragraph 12 of the Bylaws provides that shareholders voting in favor of the amendment or exclusion of the share dispersion protection mechanism shall be required to 1.4.2 - Provisions that prevent make a public offer for the acquisition of shares issued by the Company. The deletion of this "entrenched clause" involves complex legal aspects. Notwithstanding CVM Orientation removal of the measure from the No Opinion No. 36/2009, to exclude the application of penalties to shareholders who vote for bylaws, the so-called "entrenched the suppression or alteration of the stock dispersion protection mechanism, it can not be clauses", should not be used. ruled out that an arbitration decision could adopt an understanding contrary to said Opinion, determining that the shareholders who vote in favor of the suppression must conduct the OPA in the manner set forth in Article 50 of the Bylaws. Recommended Practice Adopted? Explanation The rule for determining the price of the OPA in article 50, paragraph 3 of the Bylaws 1.4.3 - If the bylaws determine that provides that the purchase price of each share issued by the company may not be less than a tender offer should be carried the higher amount between: (i) the economic value assessed in the appraisal report; (ii) out, whenever a shareholder or 150% of the issue price of the shares in any capital increase through a public distribution group of shareholders directly or occurred in the period of 24 months prior to the date of compulsory implementation of the indirectly achieves significant OPA by share dispersion, duly updated by the IGP-M until the time of payment; and (iii) participation in the voting capital, Partially 150% of the average unitary price of the company's common shares during the period of the rule for determination of the 90 days preceding the implementation of the OPA in the stock market in which there is the offer price should not impose largest trading volume of the company's shares. The Company understands that, in general, addition of premiums substantially such parameters are reasonable and do not represent a substantial premium, since the greater than the economic value adoption of a minimum price in clauses protecting the stock dispersion is a widespread or market value of the shares. practice among publicly held companies whose main benefit is to discourage unsolicited and opportunistic acquisition offers. 1.5.1 - The company's bylaws should provide that: (i) transactions where there is direct or indirect transfer of control should be followed by a tender offer directed to all shareholders, for the same price and in the same conditions obtained by the selling shareholder; (ii) management Yes By answering "Yes" to this item, it is not possible to include an explanation in the Report. should issue an opinion on the terms and conditions of corporate reorganizations, capital increases, and other transactions that result in change of control, and state whether they ensure fair and equitable treatment to the company's shareholders. 1.6.1 - The bylaws should provide that the board of directors should issue an opinion in relation to any tender offer related to shares and securities convertible into or exchangeable for shares of the Yes By answering "Yes" to this item, it is not possible to include an explanation in the Report. company, which shall contain, among other relevant information, opinion of the board of directors on the acceptance of the tender offer and on the company's economic value. Recommended Practice Adopted? Explanation 1.7.1 - The company should prepare and disclose a profit allocation policy established by the board of directors. Among The Company does not have a formally approved policy for results allocation. other aspects, such policy should provide the frequency of No For additional information on the Company's history of allocation of results in the last 3 fiscal payments and the reference years, see Item 3.4 of the Company's Reference Form (version 2.0, filed on July 08, 2021). parameter to be used for definition of the related amount (percentage of the adjusted net profit and of the free cash flow, among others). 1.8.1 - The bylaws should clearly and precisely identify the public interest that justified the creation Not applicable Not applicable. of the mixed-capital company, in a specific chapter. 1.8.2 - The board of directors should monitor the company's activities and establish policies, mechanisms, and internal controls for verification of any costs of Not applicable Not applicable. serving the public interest and any refunds to the company or other shareholders and investors by the controlling shareholders. Recommended Practice Adopted? Explanation 2.1.1 - The board of directors, without prejudice to other legal or statutory attributions and to other practices foreseen in this Code, should: (i) define business strategies, taking into consideration the impacts of the company's activities on society and the environment,seeking the company's continuity and long- For information on the performance of the Board of Directors with regard to sustainability, term value creation; (ii) risk management, integrity, ethics and governance, see items 5.1, 5.2, 5.4, 7.8, 12.1 (a) and periodically assess the company's 12.12 of the Company's Reference Form. Company (version 2.0, filed on July 08, 2021). risk exposure andeffectiveness of It is important to highlight that Multiplan annually discloses its economic, financial, social, the risk management systems, Yes and environmental results through the publication of its Annual Report. The latest report internal controls, and of the available up to this date, regarding 2019, is available on the Empresas.NET System, integrity/compliance system, and accessible on the CVM's website on the world wide web, and on the Company's investor approve a risk management policy relations website (http://ri.multiplan.com.br/). compatible with the business strategies; (iii) define the company's values and ethical principles and ensure the company's transparency maintaining the relationship with all stakeholders; (iv) annually review the corporate governance system and seek improvement thereof. 2.2.1 - The bylaws should provide The Company's Bylaws follow the parameters of the Level 2 Governance Rules of B3 S.A. - that: (i) the board of directors Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão, special corporate governance segment in which the Company is listed. should be composed of a majority Accordingly, Article 15 of the Bylaws establishes that the Board of Directors must be of external members, where at composed of, at least, 20% of independent members. In addition, although the Company's least one third shall be Bylaws does not foresee a reserve of seats for external members, they represent the independent members; (ii) the Partially majority of the makeup of the Company's Board of Directors. Moreover, it should be noted board of directors should assess that, when the General Meetings are called to elect members of the Board of Directors, the and disclose annually who the Company provides all the information made available to it regarding the candidates in the independent members are, as well documents attached to management's proposals, provided that their independence is as indicate and justify any assessed by the shareholders when discussing and resolving the matter at the General circumstances that could Meeting, in accordance with the applicable legislation and regulations. compromise their independence. This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliários SA published this content on 30 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2021 21:50:02 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A. 05:51p MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRI : Report on the Brazilian Code of Corporate.. PU 09:29a MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRI : Institutional Investor highlights Multipl.. PU 07/29 MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRI : Presentation 2Q21 PU 07/28 MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRI : Minutes of the Fiscal Council Meeting PU 07/28 MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRI : ShoppingVilaOlímpia is a vaccination venu.. PU 07/28 MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRI : malls celebrate Father's Day with exclusi.. PU 07/28 MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRI : Quarterly Financial Report 2Q21 PU 07/21 MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRI : BarraShoppingSul opens outside area in Ba.. PU 07/20 MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRI : shopping malls become solidarity centers PU 07/16 SCHOOL HOLIDAYS : Multiplan's shopping malls offer entertainment for children PU