Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliários S A : Report on the Brazilian Code of Corporate Governance
MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A.
Reference Date: July 30, 2021
Recommended Practice
Adopted?
Explanation
The Company's capital stock consists of common shares and preferred shares. The totality
of the preferred shares, since the opening of the Company's capital, is owned by
shareholder 1700480 Ontario Inc., a member of the Company's controlling block, which, at
that time, was subject to restrictions imposed by the law of its home country (Canada) that
prevented it from holding more than 30% of the voting shares capable of electing members
of the Board of Directors. For this reason, the Company's preferred shares (i) are not
1.1.1 - The share capital should be
admitted for trading on any regulated market; (ii) have the same voting rights conferred on
the common shares, except for the election and dismissal of members of the Board of
comprised
only
of
common
No
Directors; and (iii) pursuant to Article 5, Paragraph 3, of the Company's Bylaws, are freely
shares.
convertible into common shares, in the proportion of 1: 1, upon request of the respective
holder of preferred shares, and subject to approval at a General Shareholders' Meeting to
be specially called for this purpose. Moreover, the Company is listed at Level 2 Governance
Rules of B3. This listing segment allows listed companies to hold preferred shares (PN) and
establishes differentiated governance rules, including the tag along right of 100% of the
price paid for the controlling shareholder's common shares in the event of sale of shares.
controlling interest (as reflected in Article 42 of the Company's Bylaws).
The Company's control is exercised by its controlling shareholders: Multiplan Planejamento,
Participações e Administração S.A. and 1700400 Ontario Inc., pursuant to the shareholders'
agreement executed on July 4, 2007 ("Shareholders' Agreement"), which is fully available
for public access through the Empresas.NET System, accessible on the CVM's website on
the world wide web, and on the Company's investor relations website
1.2.1 - Shareholders' agreements
(
http://ri.multiplan.com.br/),
and further described in Item 15.5 of the Reference Form
(version 2.0, filed on July 08, 2021). The shareholders who signed the Shareholders'
should not
bind
the
exercise of
Agreement assumed the commitment to orienting the votes to be proffered by the members
voting rights of any members of
No
of the Board of Directors, in accordance with the basic principles and other rules provided
management or supervisory and
for therein (professional management, social interest, generate further return, maximization
control bodies.
and distribution of profits, excellence, among others). The purpose of the binding of the
votes of the members of the Board of Directors, pursuant to Article 118 of Law 6.404/1976,
is to ensure the effectiveness of such commitment. For information on the provisions of the
Company's Shareholders' Agreement that establish a link to the exercise of the voting rights
of members of the Board of Directors, see Item 12.3 (b) of the Company's Reference Form
(version 2.0, filed on July 08, 2021).
Recommended Practice
Adopted?
Explanation
1.3.1 - The executive management
should
use
the
shareholders
'meeting to communicate how the
company's
business
is
being
conducted,
for
which
reason
Yes
By answering "Yes" to this item, it is not possible to include an explanation in the Report.
management
should
publish
a
handbook with the purpose of
facilitating
and
stimulating
participation
in
shareholders'
meetings.
1.3.2 - Minutes should enable full
understanding of the discussions
occurred
during
the
meetings,
Yes
By answering "Yes" to this item, it is not possible to include an explanation in the Report.
even if they are recorded in
summary form, and identify the
votes cast by the shareholders.
The mechanism for the protection of the shareholding dispersion set forth in the Company's
Bylaws was adopted in 2006, in the context of the bylaws' amendment that aimed to prepare
the Company for IPO and listing in differentiated governance segments. At the time, the
Company's shareholders and management analyzed the advantages and disadvantages of
adopting the measure, in light of the economic environment and trends in the Brazilian
capital market, and chose to establish a mechanism for the protection of the shareholding
1.4.1
- The board
of directors
dispersion that requires a public tender offer of shares ("OPA") to the one who acquire or
become owner of shares issued by the Company in a quantity equal to or greater than 20%
should conduct a critical analysis
of its shares.
of
the
advantages
and
disadvantages of the anti-takeover
Yes
Therefore, the prospectus of the initial public offering of the Company (IPO), in 2007, and,
mechanism and its characteristics,
thereafter, the prospectus of the subsequent offer, in 2009, addressed the issue, clarifying
and especially of the triggers and
that the mechanism has the effect of avoiding the concentration of shares issued by the
price
parameters,
if
applicable,
Company in the hands of a small group of investors, in order to promote a more dispersed
providing the related explanations.
shareholder base and to explain their characteristics, triggers and price parameters.
Since then, there has been no opportunity for further critical analysis of the defense
measure and its characteristics to be required by the Board of Directors.
For additional information on this shareholder protection mechanism, see Item 18.2 of the
Company's Reference Form (version 2.0, filed on July 08, 2021).
Article 50, Paragraph 12 of the Bylaws provides that shareholders voting in favor of the
amendment or exclusion of the share dispersion protection mechanism shall be required to
1.4.2
-
Provisions
that
prevent
make a public offer for the acquisition of shares issued by the Company. The deletion of
this "entrenched clause" involves complex legal aspects. Notwithstanding CVM Orientation
removal of the measure from the
No
Opinion No. 36/2009, to exclude the application of penalties to shareholders who vote for
bylaws, the so-called "entrenched
the suppression or alteration of the stock dispersion protection mechanism, it can not be
clauses", should not be used.
ruled out that an arbitration decision could adopt an understanding contrary to said Opinion,
determining that the shareholders who vote in favor of the suppression must conduct the
OPA in the manner set forth in Article 50 of the Bylaws.
Recommended Practice
Adopted?
Explanation
The rule for determining the price of the OPA in article 50, paragraph 3 of the Bylaws
1.4.3 - If the bylaws determine that
provides that the purchase price of each share issued by the company may not be less than
a tender offer should be carried
the higher amount between: (i) the economic value assessed in the appraisal report; (ii)
out, whenever a shareholder or
150% of the issue price of the shares in any capital increase through a public distribution
group of shareholders directly or
occurred in the period of 24 months prior to the date of compulsory implementation of the
indirectly
achieves
significant
OPA by share dispersion, duly updated by the IGP-M until the time of payment; and (iii)
participation in the voting capital,
Partially
150% of the average unitary price of the company's common shares during the period of
the rule for determination of the
90 days preceding the implementation of the OPA in the stock market in which there is the
offer price should not impose
largest trading volume of the company's shares. The Company understands that, in general,
addition of premiums substantially
such parameters are reasonable and do not represent a substantial premium, since the
greater than the economic value
adoption of a minimum price in clauses protecting the stock dispersion is a widespread
or market value of the shares.
practice among publicly held companies whose main benefit is to discourage unsolicited
and opportunistic acquisition offers.
1.5.1 - The company's bylaws
should
provide
that:
(i)
transactions where there is direct
or indirect transfer of control
should be followed by a tender
offer directed to all shareholders,
for the same price and in the same
conditions obtained by the selling
shareholder;
(ii)
management
Yes
By answering "Yes" to this item, it is not possible to include an explanation in the Report.
should issue an opinion on the
terms and conditions of corporate
reorganizations, capital increases,
and other transactions that result
in change of control, and state
whether they ensure fair and
equitable
treatment
to
the
company's shareholders.
1.6.1 - The bylaws should provide
that the board of directors should
issue an opinion in relation to any
tender offer related to shares and
securities
convertible
into
or
exchangeable
for
shares
of
the
Yes
By answering "Yes" to this item, it is not possible to include an explanation in the Report.
company,
which
shall
contain,
among other relevant information,
opinion of the board of directors
on the acceptance of the tender
offer and on the company's
economic value.
Recommended Practice
Adopted?
Explanation
1.7.1 - The company should
prepare and disclose a profit
allocation
policy
established
by
the board
of directors. Among
The Company does not have a formally approved policy for results allocation.
other aspects, such policy should
provide
the
frequency
of
No
For additional information on the Company's history of allocation of results in the last 3 fiscal
payments
and
the
reference
years, see Item 3.4 of the Company's Reference Form (version 2.0, filed on July 08, 2021).
parameter to be used for definition
of the related amount (percentage
of the adjusted net profit and of the
free cash flow, among others).
1.8.1 - The bylaws should clearly
and precisely identify the public
interest that justified the creation
Not applicable
Not applicable.
of the mixed-capital company, in a
specific chapter.
1.8.2 - The board of directors
should monitor
the
company's
activities and establish policies,
mechanisms, and internal controls
for verification of any costs of
Not applicable
Not applicable.
serving the public interest and any
refunds to the company or other
shareholders and investors by the
controlling shareholders.
Recommended Practice
Adopted?
Explanation
2.1.1 - The board of directors,
without prejudice to other legal or
statutory attributions and to other
practices foreseen in this Code,
should:
(i)
define
business
strategies,
taking
into
consideration the impacts of the
company's activities on
society
and the environment,seeking the
company's continuity and long-
For information on the performance of the Board of Directors with regard to sustainability,
term
value
creation;
(ii)
risk management, integrity, ethics and governance, see items 5.1, 5.2, 5.4, 7.8, 12.1 (a) and
periodically assess the company's
12.12 of the Company's Reference Form. Company (version 2.0, filed on July 08, 2021).
risk exposure andeffectiveness of
It is important to highlight that Multiplan annually discloses its economic, financial, social,
the
risk management
systems,
Yes
and environmental results through the publication of its Annual Report. The latest report
internal
controls,
and
of
the
available up to this date, regarding 2019, is available on the Empresas.NET System,
integrity/compliance
system,
and
accessible on the CVM's website on the world wide web, and on the Company's investor
approve a risk management policy
relations website (
http://ri.multiplan.com.br/).
compatible
with
the
business
strategies;
(iii)
define
the
company's
values
and
ethical
principles
and
ensure
the
company's
transparency
maintaining
the relationship
with
all
stakeholders;
(iv)
annually
review the corporate governance
system
and
seek
improvement
thereof.
2.2.1 - The bylaws should provide
The Company's Bylaws follow the parameters of the Level 2 Governance Rules of B3 S.A. -
that:
(i)
the
board
of
directors
Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão, special corporate governance segment in which the Company is listed.
should be composed of a majority
Accordingly, Article 15 of the Bylaws establishes that the Board of Directors must be
of external members,
where at
composed of, at least, 20% of independent members. In addition, although the Company's
least
one
third
shall
be
Bylaws does not foresee a reserve of seats for external members, they represent the
independent
members;
(ii)
the
Partially
majority of the makeup of the Company's Board of Directors. Moreover, it should be noted
board of directors should assess
that, when the General Meetings are called to elect members of the Board of Directors, the
and
disclose
annually
who
the
Company provides all the information made available to it regarding the candidates in the
independent members are, as well
documents attached to management's proposals, provided that their independence is
as
indicate
and
justify
any
assessed by the shareholders when discussing and resolving the matter at the General
circumstances
that
could
Meeting, in accordance with the applicable legislation and regulations.
compromise their independence.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.