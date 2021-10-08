Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliários S A : launches Golden Lake Project

Multiplan held the official launch of the Golden Lake project on Oct. 6 along with the inauguration of the Golden Hall, an innovative sales stand for the residential real estate development. A new icon in the Brazilian market's luxury segment, Golden Lake already is changing the landscape of the South Zone of Porto Alegre (RS), alongside the recently revitalized Guaíba River Waterfront.

Combining safety, well-being and comfort and an unprecedented concept of a private neighborhood, Golden Lake will feature seven condominiums in a 163 m² area. Each will have its own complete leisure structure, and all share a unique sports, relaxation and entertainment area, in addition to the connection with BarraShoppingSul, one of Multiplan's 20 shopping malls, located five minutes from the new development. In addition, all apartments feature a permanent view of the Guaíba sunset, the city's iconic postcard view.

The project is inspired in Golden Green, a luxury condominium launched by Multiplan in Barra da Tijuca in Rio de Janeiro, and which has been a reference in the Brazilian real estate market for almost 30 years. Leisure is the great distinguishing characteristic of Golden Lake, where common areas represent 90% of the total property. There will be about 1.3 km of bike and walking paths, in addition to the Main Lake, one of the largest artificial bathing lakes in the country, with 5,000 m² and revolutionary technology, offering a new lifestyle to the city in its re-encounter with the Waterfront.

The neighborhood will also boast a Beach Club, with an artificial beach and a 50-meter Olympic swimming lane, sports courts and several outdoor social spaces, such as barbecues pits, a fireplace and a lounge for parties with a deck and integrated with a large lawn. A sophisticated night club and restaurant are also part of the space. The Golden Park neighborhood is for children and teenagers.

With the residents' health and well-being in mind, another prominent space is the Wellness Center, which will house a spa, swimming pools, saunas, rest and massage rooms, as well as a deck over the Main Lake, among other amenities.

The first of the seven condominiums to be launched and built will be Lake Victoria. There are four towers and a total of 94 units, from 299-543 m² of private area. All apartments contain four suites, fireplace and gourmet spaces inside and on the balconies.

One of the innovations for the local market are the four penthouses, one of which is over 800 m² spread over two floors, with panoramic views, double height in the living room and a terrace with swimming pool and wet deck, sauna, gourmet area, fireplace and architecture that values natural lighting.

The wide variety of spaces in Lake Victoria's common areas allows residents to enjoy a 40-meter heated pool, independent children's and teen pools, fitness center, yoga deck, pet place, spa with saunas, relaxation pool, and massage room, beauty center, gourmet space with fire lounge, outdoor playground, toy room, children's party room, teen space, and meeting room.

In addition, Golden Lake plays an important role in the region's development through projects and improvements called for in the project's counterparty agreements, which will add up to R$ 170 million in resources applied throughout its construction, including a significant revitalization of the Guaíba waterfront area. The construction of the various phases is expected to generate 3,000 direct and indirect jobs.

Currently, the work is in the final phase of neighborhood infrastructure. In the operation, the company is replicating all the strict COVID-19 prevention health protocols adopted in its shopping centers, which have been a reference and a permanent concern of Multiplan.

Sustainability

Golden Lake is being certified with the EDGE seal (Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies), which is offered by the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and attests to 20% savings in water and energy resources. The project's sustainable construction model includes the preservation of trees and animals, reuse of materials and minimal generation of solid waste.

The landscaping was designed to prioritize native species and transplanting local specimens. Some 351 new, large trees have been planted and another 192 trees were transplanted, including fig, palm and jacaranda trees.

Much of the materials from the old buildings, which belonged to the Jockey Club, has been reused. All demolition and construction waste was classified in advance before being disposed of and sent for full recycling.

Golden Hall

The Golden Hall is the welcoming point and showroom that introduces this grand undertaking. Designed to provide a "Golden Experience," occupying 1,100 m², right at the entrance is a small crystalline lake that offers a glimpse of what will become Main Lake, the large water body that will bring the development to life. Inside, a large hall houses the models of the neighborhood and Lake Victoria. One of the major distinguishing characteristics of the Golden Experience is a ride in golf carts along the tree-lined streets of the neighborhood.

The Golden Hall also features a beautifully decorated 328 m² apartment so guests can experience what it will be like to live in one of Lake Victoria's towers. In addition, with unprecedented technology in the real estate market, visitors will be able to take a complete tour of the main attractions through 3D/360º virtual reality glasses, a unique immersive experience.

Multiplan will also introduce varied haute cuisine options to the Golden Hall, valuing the relaxed and sophisticated lifestyle of the South Zone. Sailing trips to admire the sunset will also be part of the exclusive program for clients.

Visit the Golden Hall and immerse yourself in a new life: Av. Diário de Notícias, 1200. https://bit.ly/3DbQ4um

Watch the video of the Golden Lake launch campaign: