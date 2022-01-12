Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliários S A : malls collect over 3000 gifts, 5 tons of food through Christmas Solidarity campaign

During the month of December 2021, Multiplan's malls promoted "Christmas Solidarity" in a number of Brazilian cities, a series of actions such as collections of foodstuffs and toys, among other items, offering a happier end of the year for socially vulnerable kids, teens, people with disabilities and the elderly. In all, the campaign received more than 3,000 gifts and five tons of food, in addition to R$ 100,000.00 through the registering sales slips. Check out the results below.

In São Paulo, each sales slip registered by the client participating in the Christmas Promotion was worth a donation of R$ 0.10 made by the mall in which the invoice was issued. In total, MorumbiShopping, ShoppingVilaOlímpia and ShoppingAnáliaFranco, in São Paulo (SP), ParkShoppingSãoCaetano, in São Caetano do Sul (SP), and JundiaíShopping in Jundiaí (SP), raised R$ 100,000.00, which was destined for the NGO G-10 Favelas and the Social Solidarity Funds of São Caetano do Sul and Jundiaí.

The solidarity action Árvore do Bem, operated by ParkShoppingCampoGrande and VillageMall, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ), at ShoppingSantaÚrsula and at RibeirãoShopping, in Ribeirão Preto (SP), at ParkShoppingSãoCaetano, in São Caetano do Sul (SP), in BH Shopping and DiamondMall, in Belo Horizonte (MG), BarraShoppingSul, in Porto Alegre (RS) and ParkShopping Canoas, in Canoas (RS), collected 3,000 gifts, including toys, clothes and shoes, which were donated to the following institutions:

Rio de Janeiro: NGOs Viva Rio and Rio Solidário.

Ribeirão Preto: FRASOL - São Francisco de Assis Solidarity Fraternity and Lar Padre Euclides Institution; Nursery Casa dos Pequeninos and Lar Santa Rita de Cássia.

São Caetano do Sul: Casa Lucas, Irmão Sol Daycare Tia Dolores and Novo Céu.

Belo Horizonte: Morro do Papagaio, Favela da Ventosa, GASS Project, Eu Amo Minha Quebrada Project, Seeds of Tomorrow, Santa Maria Complex and Vidas que Importam; Abrigo Cirandinha, Casa de Apoio Sara, Colmeia, Creche São José, Aura Foundation, Ciame Flamengo and Caminhos de Jesus.

Porto Alegre: Educandário São João Batista

Canoas: NGO Transformar RS

The food collection campaign conducted by the ParkJacarepaguá and ParkShoppingCampoGrande, RibeirãoShopping,ShoppingSantaÚrsula, ParkShoppingSãoCaetano,BH Shopping malls, and at ParkShoppingBarigüi, in Curitiba (PR) received donations totaling five tons of foodstuffs earmarked for the following institutions: Mesa SESC; Fundo Social de Solidariedade do Município de Ribeirão Preto; Morro do Papagaio, Favela da Ventosa, Projeto GASS, Projeto Eu Amo Minha Quebrada, Sementes do Amanhã, Conjunto Santa Maria and Projeto Vidas que Importam.

At ParkShopping, in Brasília (DF), part of the amount collected from the Solidarity Tower was allocated to the Centro Santo Aníbal Maria (@cs_santoanibal), which assists more than 350 children in situations of extreme social vulnerability.

In addition, Árvore Pet, located in the RibeirãoPretoShopping and ShoppingSantaÚrsula malls, both in Ribeirão Preto (SP), collected 400 kg of feed for animals from the Associação Amigos dos Animais de Ribeirão Preto and Instituto Iluminar.