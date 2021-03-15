Log in
MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A.

MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A.

(MULT3)
  Report
Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliários S A : Check out the Multiplan malls operating hours

03/15/2021 | 10:09am EDT
Multiplan malls are a safe environment and operate according to municipal and state decrees and regulations. BarraShopping, NewYorkCityCenter, VillageMall and ParkShoppingCampoGrande in Rio de Janeiro (RJ); and Parque Shopping Maceió, in Maceió (AL), are open to the public according to state and municipal decrees and standards that authorize the opening of commercial establishments in each city.

MorumbiShopping, ShoppingVilaOlímpia and ShoppingAnáliaFranco, in São Paulo (SP); JundiaíShopping, in Jundiaí (SP); ParkShoppingSãoCaetano, in São Caetano do Sul (SP); RibeirãoShopping and ShoppingSantaÚrsula, in Ribeirão Preto (SP); BH Shopping, DiamondMall and Pátio Savassi, in Belo Horizonte (MG); ParkShopping, in Brasília (DF); ParkShoppingBarigüi, in Curitiba (PR); ParkShopping Canoas, in Canoas (RS); and BarraShoppingSul, in Porto Alegre (RS); are temporarily closed for the public. The malls operate with delivery and drive thru. For more details visit each website or the app Multi.

See below for more details on the operation of each one and their opening hours.

For the reopenings, Multiplan developed a strict safety protocol for the 18 malls the company manages, guided by an infectologist, and adopted precise protective measures aimed at preserving the health and well-being of customers, shopkeepers, employees and partners. Among the measures implemented to further bolster the cleaning and hygiene of the malls, we adopted an intense aseptic routine for all premises, body temperature measurements at the entrances to the malls, mandatory use of masks for all, expansion of points with gel alcohol dispensers and separation markers on the floors to guide the minimum distance between people and distance from tables in food courts.

Information regarding operating hours are available below. Obtain more information on each shopping mall's website or social networks.

If you need us, you can count on us!

#UseMáscara

* Content published on 6/30/2020 and updated according to the reopening of the malls.

Leisure activities are temporarily suspended in most malls. For more details on specific restrictions in each city and state, we recommend consulting local authority decrees and regulations

New York City Center - Open daily
Monday to Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. / Sunday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Restaurants and food court open Monday to Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. / Sunday from 12 noon to 9 p.m.
Operates WITH DELIVERY and DRIVE THRU

BarraShopping - Open daily
Monday to Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. / Sunday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Restaurants and food court open Monday to Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. / Sunday from 12 noon to 9 p.m.
Medical Center: according to the times of its clinics.
Operates WITH DELIVERY and DRIVE THRU

ParkShoppingCampoGrande - Open daily
Monday to Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. / Sunday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Food court open Monday to Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. / Sunday from 12 noon to 9 p.m.
Restaurants open everiday from 12 noon to 9 p.m.
Operates WITH DELIVERY and DRIVE THRU

VillageMall - Open daily
Monday to Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. / Sunday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Gourmet Square open Moday to Saturday from 12 noon to 9 p.m./ Sunday from 12 noon to 8 p.m.
Restaurants open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Operates WITH DELIVERY and DRIVE THRU

ShoppingAnáliaFranco - Temporarily closed to the public
Operates WITH DELIVERY and DRIVE THRU

MorumbiShopping - Temporarily closed to the public
Operates WITH DELIVERY and DRIVE THRU

ShoppingVilaOlímpia - Temporarily closed to the public
Operates WITH DELIVERY and DRIVE THRU

ParkShoppingSãoCaetano - Temporarily closed to the public
Operates WITH DELIVERY and DRIVE THRU

ShoppingSantaÚrsula - Temporarily closed to the public
Operates WITH DELIVERY and DRIVE THRU

RibeirãoShopping - Temporarily closed to the public
Medical Center: according to the schedules of its clinics
Operates WITH DELIVERY and DRIVE THRU

JundiaíShopping - Temporarily closed to the public
Supermarket: monday to saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m./ Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Operates WITH DELIVERY and DRIVE THRU

ParkShopping - Temporarily closed to the public
Operates WITH DELIVERY and DRIVE THRU

BarraShoppingSul - Temporarily closed to the public
Operates WITH DELIVERY and DRIVE THRU

ParkShoppingBarigüi - Temporarily closed to the public
Operates WITH DELIVERY and DRIVE THRU

ParkShopping Canoas - Temporarily closed to the public
Operates WITH DELIVERY and DRIVE THRU

BH Shopping - Temporarily closed to the public
Supermarket: Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m./ Sunday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Pharmacy: Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m./ Sunday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Operates with DELIVERY and DRIVE THRU

Patio Savassi - Temporarily closed to the public
Supermarket: Monday to Saturday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m./ Sunday and holidays from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Pharmacy: daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Operates with DELIVERY and DRIVE THRU

DiamondMall - Temporarily closed to the public
Supermarket: Monday to Saturday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m./ Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Pharmacy: Monday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m./ Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Operates with DELIVERY and DRIVE THRU

Parque Shopping Maceió - Open daily
Stores: monday to saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m./ sunday from 12 noon to 9 p.m.
Restaurants and food court open from monday to friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m./ weekends are closed
Operates with DELIVERY and DRIVE THRU

Disclaimer

Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliários SA published this content on 15 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2021 14:08:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
