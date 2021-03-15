Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliários S A : Check out the Multiplan malls operating hours

Multiplan malls are a safe environment and operate according to municipal and state decrees and regulations. BarraShopping, NewYorkCityCenter, VillageMall and ParkShoppingCampoGrande in Rio de Janeiro (RJ); and Parque Shopping Maceió, in Maceió (AL), are open to the public according to state and municipal decrees and standards that authorize the opening of commercial establishments in each city.



MorumbiShopping, ShoppingVilaOlímpia and ShoppingAnáliaFranco, in São Paulo (SP); JundiaíShopping, in Jundiaí (SP); ParkShoppingSãoCaetano, in São Caetano do Sul (SP); RibeirãoShopping and ShoppingSantaÚrsula, in Ribeirão Preto (SP); BH Shopping, DiamondMall and Pátio Savassi, in Belo Horizonte (MG); ParkShopping, in Brasília (DF); ParkShoppingBarigüi, in Curitiba (PR); ParkShopping Canoas, in Canoas (RS); and BarraShoppingSul, in Porto Alegre (RS); are temporarily closed for the public. The malls operate with delivery and drive thru. For more details visit each website or the app Multi.



See below for more details on the operation of each one and their opening hours.



For the reopenings, Multiplan developed a strict safety protocol for the 18 malls the company manages, guided by an infectologist, and adopted precise protective measures aimed at preserving the health and well-being of customers, shopkeepers, employees and partners. Among the measures implemented to further bolster the cleaning and hygiene of the malls, we adopted an intense aseptic routine for all premises, body temperature measurements at the entrances to the malls, mandatory use of masks for all, expansion of points with gel alcohol dispensers and separation markers on the floors to guide the minimum distance between people and distance from tables in food courts.

Information regarding operating hours are available below. Obtain more information on each shopping mall's website or social networks.

If you need us, you can count on us!

* Content published on 6/30/2020 and updated according to the reopening of the malls.

Leisure activities are temporarily suspended in most malls. For more details on specific restrictions in each city and state, we recommend consulting local authority decrees and regulations

New York City Center - Open daily

Monday to Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. / Sunday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Restaurants and food court open Monday to Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. / Sunday from 12 noon to 9 p.m.

Operates WITH DELIVERY and DRIVE THRU BarraShopping - Open daily

Monday to Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. / Sunday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Restaurants and food court open Monday to Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. / Sunday from 12 noon to 9 p.m.

Medical Center: according to the times of its clinics.

Operates WITH DELIVERY and DRIVE THRU ParkShoppingCampoGrande - Open daily

Monday to Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. / Sunday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Food court open Monday to Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. / Sunday from 12 noon to 9 p.m.

Restaurants open everiday from 12 noon to 9 p.m.

Operates WITH DELIVERY and DRIVE THRU VillageMall - Open daily

Monday to Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. / Sunday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Gourmet Square open Moday to Saturday from 12 noon to 9 p.m./ Sunday from 12 noon to 8 p.m.

Restaurants open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Operates WITH DELIVERY and DRIVE THRU ShoppingAnáliaFranco - Temporarily closed to the public

Operates WITH DELIVERY and DRIVE THRU MorumbiShopping - Temporarily closed to the public

Operates WITH DELIVERY and DRIVE THRU ShoppingVilaOlímpia - Temporarily closed to the public

Operates WITH DELIVERY and DRIVE THRU ParkShoppingSãoCaetano - Temporarily closed to the public

Operates WITH DELIVERY and DRIVE THRU ShoppingSantaÚrsula - Temporarily closed to the public

Operates WITH DELIVERY and DRIVE THRU RibeirãoShopping - Temporarily closed to the public

Medical Center: according to the schedules of its clinics

Operates WITH DELIVERY and DRIVE THRU JundiaíShopping - Temporarily closed to the public

Supermarket: monday to saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m./ Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Operates WITH DELIVERY and DRIVE THRU ParkShopping - Temporarily closed to the public

Operates WITH DELIVERY and DRIVE THRU BarraShoppingSul - Temporarily closed to the public

Operates WITH DELIVERY and DRIVE THRU ParkShoppingBarigüi - Temporarily closed to the public

Operates WITH DELIVERY and DRIVE THRU ParkShopping Canoas - Temporarily closed to the public

Operates WITH DELIVERY and DRIVE THRU BH Shopping - Temporarily closed to the public

Supermarket: Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m./ Sunday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Pharmacy: Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m./ Sunday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Operates with DELIVERY and DRIVE THRU Patio Savassi - Temporarily closed to the public

Supermarket: Monday to Saturday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m./ Sunday and holidays from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Pharmacy: daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Operates with DELIVERY and DRIVE THRU DiamondMall - Temporarily closed to the public

Supermarket: Monday to Saturday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m./ Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Pharmacy: Monday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m./ Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Operates with DELIVERY and DRIVE THRU Parque Shopping Maceió - Open daily

Stores: monday to saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m./ sunday from 12 noon to 9 p.m.

Restaurants and food court open from monday to friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m./ weekends are closed

Operates with DELIVERY and DRIVE THRU