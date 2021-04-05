Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliários S A : Check out the Multiplan malls operating hours

Multiplan malls are a safe environment and operate according to municipal and state decrees and regulations. ParkShopping, in Brasília (DF); BarraShoppingSul, in Porto Alegre (RS); ParkShopping Canoas, in Canoas (RS); ParkShoppingBarigüi, in Curitiba (PR); and Parque Shopping Maceió, in Maceió (AL), are open to the public according to state and municipal decrees and standards that authorize the opening of commercial establishments in each city.



BarraShopping, NewYorkCityCenter, VillageMall and ParkShoppingCampoGrande in Rio de Janeiro (RJ); MorumbiShopping, ShoppingVilaOlímpia and ShoppingAnáliaFranco, in São Paulo (SP); JundiaíShopping, in Jundiaí (SP); ParkShoppingSãoCaetano, in São Caetano do Sul (SP); RibeirãoShopping and ShoppingSantaÚrsula, in Ribeirão Preto (SP); BH Shopping, DiamondMall and Pátio Savassi, in Belo Horizonte (MG); are temporarily closed for the public. The malls operate with delivery and drive thru. For more details visit each website or the app Multi.



See below for more details on the operation of each one and their opening hours.



For the reopenings, Multiplan developed a strict safety protocol for the 18 malls the company manages, guided by an infectologist, and adopted precise protective measures aimed at preserving the health and well-being of customers, shopkeepers, employees and partners. Among the measures implemented to further bolster the cleaning and hygiene of the malls, we adopted an intense aseptic routine for all premises, body temperature measurements at the entrances to the malls, mandatory use of masks for all, expansion of points with gel alcohol dispensers and separation markers on the floors to guide the minimum distance between people and distance from tables in food courts.

Information regarding operating hours are available below. Obtain more information on each shopping mall's website or social networks.

If you need us, you can count on us!

* Content originally published on 6/30/2020 and updated according to the reopening of the malls.

Leisure activities are temporarily suspended in most malls. For more details on specific restrictions in each city and state, we recommend consulting local authority decrees and regulations

BarraShopping - Temporarily closed to the public

Medical Center: according to the times of its clinics.

Operates WITH DELIVERY and DRIVE THRU New York City Center - Temporarily closed to the public

Operates WITH DELIVERY and DRIVE THRU ParkShoppingCampoGrande - Temporarily closed to the public

Operates WITH DELIVERY and DRIVE THRU VillageMall - Temporarily closed to the public

Operates WITH DELIVERY and DRIVE THRU ShoppingAnáliaFranco - Temporarily closed to the public

Operates WITH DELIVERY and DRIVE THRU MorumbiShopping - Temporarily closed to the public

Operates WITH DELIVERY and DRIVE THRU ShoppingVilaOlímpia - Temporarily closed to the public

Operates WITH DELIVERY and DRIVE THRU ParkShoppingSãoCaetano - Temporarily closed to the public

Operates WITH DELIVERY and DRIVE THRU ShoppingSantaÚrsula - Temporarily closed to the public

Operates WITH DELIVERY and DRIVE THRU RibeirãoShopping - Temporarily closed to the public

Medical Center: according to the schedules of its clinics

Operates WITH DELIVERY and DRIVE THRU JundiaíShopping - Temporarily closed to the public

Supermarket: monday to saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m./ Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Operates WITH DELIVERY and DRIVE THRU ParkShopping - Open daily

Stores: Monday to satuday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m./ Sunday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Food court and Restaurants: Monday to satuday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m./ Sunday from 12 noon to 7 p.m.

Operates WITH DELIVERY and DRIVE THRU BarraShoppingSul - Open from monday to friday/ Closed on weekends

Stores: Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m./ Closed on weekends

Food court and Restaurants: Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m./ Closed on weekends

Operates WITH DELIVERY and DRIVE THRU ParkShopping Canoas - Open from monday to friday/ Closed on weekends

Stores: Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m./ Closed on weekends

Food court and Restaurants: Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m./ Closed on weekends

Operates WITH DELIVERY and DRIVE THRU ParkShoppingBarigüi - Open from monday to saturday/ Closed on sundays

Stores: Monday to saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Food court: Monday to saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Restaurants and Park Gourmet: Monday to saturday from 12 noon to 8 p.m.

Operates WITH DELIVERY and DRIVE THRU BH Shopping - Temporarily closed to the public

Supermarket: Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m./ Sunday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Pharmacy: Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m./ Sunday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Operates with DELIVERY and DRIVE THRU Patio Savassi - Temporarily closed to the public

Supermarket: Monday to Saturday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m./ Sunday and holidays from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Pharmacy: daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Operates with DELIVERY and DRIVE THRU DiamondMall - Temporarily closed to the public

Supermarket: Monday to Saturday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m./ Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Pharmacy: Monday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m./ Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Operates with DELIVERY and DRIVE THRU Parque Shopping Maceió - Open with restrictions

Stores: Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. / Tuesdays, Saturdays and Sundays closed

Restaurants and food court only delivery and pickup orders

Operates with DELIVERY and DRIVE THRU