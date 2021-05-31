Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliários S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MULT3   BRMULTACNOR5

MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A.

(MULT3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliários S A : Check out the Multiplan malls operating hours

05/31/2021 | 09:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Multiplan malls are a safe environment and operate according to municipal and state decrees and regulations. BarraShopping, NewYorkCityCenter, VillageMall and ParkShoppingCampoGrande in Rio de Janeiro (RJ); MorumbiShopping, ShoppingVilaOlímpia and ShoppingAnáliaFranco, in São Paulo (SP); JundiaíShopping, in Jundiaí (SP); ParkShoppingSãoCaetano, in São Caetano do Sul (SP); BH Shopping, DiamondMall and Pátio Savassi, in Belo Horizonte (MG); ParkShopping, in Brasília (DF); BarraShoppingSul, in Porto Alegre (RS); ParkShopping Canoas, in Canoas (RS); and Parque Shopping Maceió, in Maceió (AL), are open to the public according to state and municipal decrees and standards that authorize the opening of commercial establishments in each city.

RibeirãoShopping and ShoppingSantaÚrsula, in Ribeirão Preto (SP); and ParkShoppingBarigüi, in Curitiba (PR), are temporarily closed. The malls operate with delivery or/ and drive thru. For more details visit the website of each project or the Multi application.

For the reopenings, Multiplan developed a strict safety protocol for the 18 malls the company manages, guided by an infectologist, and adopted precise protective measures aimed at preserving the health and well-being of customers, shopkeepers, employees and partners. Among the measures implemented to further bolster the cleaning and hygiene of the malls, we adopted an intense aseptic routine for all premises, body temperature measurements at the entrances to the malls, mandatory use of masks for all, expansion of points with gel alcohol dispensers and separation markers on the floors to guide the minimum distance between people and distance from tables in food courts.

Information regarding operating hours are available below. Obtain more information on each shopping mall's website or social networks.

If you need us, you can count on us!

#UseMáscara

* Content originally published on 6/30/2020 and updated according to the reopening of the malls.

Leisure activities are temporarily suspended in most malls. For more details on specific restrictions in each city and state, we recommend consulting local authority decrees and regulations

RIO DE JANEIRO

BarraShopping - Open daily
Stores: Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. / Sunday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Restaurants and food court: Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. / Sunday from 12 noon to 10 p.m.
Medical Center: according to the times of its clinics
Operates WITH DELIVERY and DRIVE THRU

New York City Center - Open daily
Stores: Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. / Sunday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Restaurants and food court: Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. / Sunday from 12 noon to 10 p.m.
Operates WITH DELIVERY and DRIVE THRU

VillageMall - Open daily
Stores: Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. / Sunday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Gourmet Food Court:Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. / Sunday from 12 noon to 8 p.m.
Restaurants: Monday to Saturday from 12 noon to 11 p.m./ Sunday from 12 noon to 10 p.m.
Operates WITH DELIVERY and DRIVE THRU

ParkShoppingCampoGrande - Open daily
Stores: Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. / Sunday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Food Court:Monday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. / Sunday from 12 noon to 10 p.m.
Restaurants: daily from 12 noon to 12 a.m.
Operates WITH DELIVERY and DRIVE THRU

SÃO PAULO

MorumbiShopping - Open daily
Stores: Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. / Sunday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Food Court and restaurants: daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
​Operates WITH DELIVERY and DRIVE THRU

ShoppingAnáliaFranco - Open daily
Stores: Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. / Sunday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Food Court and restaurants: daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Operates WITH DELIVERY and DRIVE THRU

ShoppingVilaOlímpia - Open daily
Stores: Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. / Sunday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Food Court and restaurants: daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Operates WITH DELIVERY and DRIVE THRU

JundiaíShopping - Open daily
Stores: Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. / Sunday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Food Court and restaurants: daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
​Operates WITH DELIVERY and DRIVE THRU

ParkShoppingSãoCaetano - Open daily
Stores: Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. / Sunday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Food Court and restaurants: daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
​Operates WITH DELIVERY and DRIVE THRU

RibeirãoShopping - Temporarily closed to the public until 05/31/21
​Operates WITH DELIVERY and DRIVE THRU

ShoppingSantaÚrsula - Temporarily closed to the public until 05/31/21
​Operates WITH DELIVERY and DRIVE THRU

MINAS GERAIS

BH Shopping - Open from Monday to Saturday/ Sunday closed
Stores: Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m./ Sunday: closed
Food court and restaurants: Monday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m/ After that time, only delivery, drive-thru or pick-up at the counter
​Operates WITH DELIVERY and DRIVE THRU

DiamondMall - Open from Monday to Saturday/ Sunday closed
Stores: Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m./ Sunday: closed
Food court and restaurants: Monday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m/ After that time, only delivery, drive-thru or pick-up at the counter
​Operates WITH DELIVERY and DRIVE THRU

Patio Savassi - Open from Monday to Saturday/ Sunday closed
Stores: Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m./ Sunday: closed
Food court and restaurants: Monday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m/ After that time, only delivery, drive-thru or pick-up at the counter
​Operates WITH DELIVERY and DRIVE THRU

DISTRITO FEDERAL

ParkShopping -Open daily
Stores: Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. / Sunday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Restaurants and food court: Monday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. / Sunday from 12 noon to 10 p.m.
Operates WITH DELIVERY and DRIVE THRU

PARANÁ

ParkShoppingBarigüi - Temporarily closed to the public until 06/09/21
Operates only WITH DELIVERY

RIO GRANDE DO SUL

BarraShoppingSul - Open daily
Stores: Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. / Sunday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Food Court and restaurants: daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
​Operates WITH DELIVERY and DRIVE THRU

ParkShopping Canoas - Open daily
Stores: Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. / Sunday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Food Court and restaurants: Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. / Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
​Operates WITH DELIVERY and DRIVE THRU

ALAGOAS

Parque Shopping Maceió - Open daily
Stores: Monday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. / Sunday from 12 noon to 9 p.m.
Restaurants and food court: Monday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. / Sunday from 12 noon to 9 p.m.
Operates WITH DELIVERY and DRIVE THRU

Disclaimer

Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliários SA published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 13:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A.
09:24aMULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRI : Check out the Multiplan malls operating h..
PU
05/27MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRI : Check out the Multiplan malls operating h..
PU
05/24MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRI : Check out the Multiplan malls operating h..
PU
05/18MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRI : Check out the Multiplan malls operating h..
PU
05/12MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRI : Check out the Multiplan malls operating h..
PU
05/11MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRI : Final Detailed Voting Map
PU
05/07MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRI : Company Presentation - May, 2021
PU
05/06MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRI : RibeirãoShopping celebrates 40 years of i..
PU
05/04MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRI : Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meetin..
PU
05/04MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRI : exempts parking charge in exchange for no..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 263 M 242 M 242 M
Net income 2021 451 M 86,4 M 86,4 M
Net Debt 2021 1 354 M 260 M 260 M
P/E ratio 2021 36,9x
Yield 2021 2,12%
Capitalization 15 177 M 2 906 M 2 911 M
EV / Sales 2021 13,1x
EV / Sales 2022 11,9x
Nbr of Employees 8 787
Free-Float 66,8%
Chart MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliários S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 27,41 BRL
Last Close Price 25,59 BRL
Spread / Highest target 25,0%
Spread / Average Target 7,11%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
José Isaac Peres Chief Executive Officer & Director
Armando d'Almeida Neto Chief Financial Officer
José Paulo Ferraz do Amaral Chairman
Eduardo Kaminitz Peres Vice Chairman & Chief Operating Officer
Vander Aloisio Giordano Vice President-Compliance & Institution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A.8.75%2 906
SCENTRE GROUP-1.44%10 943
AEON MALL CO., LTD.3.35%3 642
ARABIAN CENTRES COMPANY4.39%3 312
PLAZA S.A.7.98%3 230
VINCOM RETAIL-2.71%3 009