Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliários S A : Check out the Multiplan malls operating hours

Multiplan malls are a safe environment and operate according to municipal and state decrees and regulations. BarraShopping, NewYorkCityCenter, VillageMall and ParkShoppingCampoGrande in Rio de Janeiro (RJ); MorumbiShopping, ShoppingVilaOlímpia and ShoppingAnáliaFranco, in São Paulo (SP); JundiaíShopping, in Jundiaí (SP); ParkShoppingSãoCaetano, in São Caetano do Sul (SP); BH Shopping, DiamondMall and Pátio Savassi, in Belo Horizonte (MG); ParkShopping, in Brasília (DF); BarraShoppingSul, in Porto Alegre (RS); ParkShopping Canoas, in Canoas (RS); and Parque Shopping Maceió, in Maceió (AL), are open to the public according to state and municipal decrees and standards that authorize the opening of commercial establishments in each city.



RibeirãoShopping and ShoppingSantaÚrsula, in Ribeirão Preto (SP); and ParkShoppingBarigüi, in Curitiba (PR), are temporarily closed. The malls operate with delivery or/ and drive thru. For more details visit the website of each project or the Multi application.

For the reopenings, Multiplan developed a strict safety protocol for the 18 malls the company manages, guided by an infectologist, and adopted precise protective measures aimed at preserving the health and well-being of customers, shopkeepers, employees and partners. Among the measures implemented to further bolster the cleaning and hygiene of the malls, we adopted an intense aseptic routine for all premises, body temperature measurements at the entrances to the malls, mandatory use of masks for all, expansion of points with gel alcohol dispensers and separation markers on the floors to guide the minimum distance between people and distance from tables in food courts.

Information regarding operating hours are available below. Obtain more information on each shopping mall's website or social networks.

* Content originally published on 6/30/2020 and updated according to the reopening of the malls.

Leisure activities are temporarily suspended in most malls. For more details on specific restrictions in each city and state, we recommend consulting local authority decrees and regulations

RIO DE JANEIRO BarraShopping - Open daily

Stores: Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. / Sunday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Restaurants and food court: Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. / Sunday from 12 noon to 10 p.m.

Medical Center: according to the times of its clinics

Operates WITH DELIVERY and DRIVE THRU New York City Center - Open daily

Stores: Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. / Sunday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Restaurants and food court: Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. / Sunday from 12 noon to 10 p.m.

Operates WITH DELIVERY and DRIVE THRU VillageMall - Open daily

Stores: Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. / Sunday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Gourmet Food Court:Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. / Sunday from 12 noon to 8 p.m.

Restaurants: Monday to Saturday from 12 noon to 11 p.m./ Sunday from 12 noon to 10 p.m.

Operates WITH DELIVERY and DRIVE THRU ParkShoppingCampoGrande - Open daily

Stores: Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. / Sunday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Food Court:Monday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. / Sunday from 12 noon to 10 p.m.

Restaurants: daily from 12 noon to 12 a.m.

Operates WITH DELIVERY and DRIVE THRU

SÃO PAULO MorumbiShopping - Open daily

Stores: Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. / Sunday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Food Court and restaurants: daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

​Operates WITH DELIVERY and DRIVE THRU ShoppingAnáliaFranco - Open daily

Stores: Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. / Sunday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Food Court and restaurants: daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Operates WITH DELIVERY and DRIVE THRU ShoppingVilaOlímpia - Open daily

Stores: Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. / Sunday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Food Court and restaurants: daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Operates WITH DELIVERY and DRIVE THRU JundiaíShopping - Open daily

Stores: Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. / Sunday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Food Court and restaurants: daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

​Operates WITH DELIVERY and DRIVE THRU ParkShoppingSãoCaetano - Open daily

Stores: Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. / Sunday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Food Court and restaurants: daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

​Operates WITH DELIVERY and DRIVE THRU RibeirãoShopping - Temporarily closed to the public until 05/31/21

​Operates WITH DELIVERY and DRIVE THRU ShoppingSantaÚrsula - Temporarily closed to the public until 05/31/21

​Operates WITH DELIVERY and DRIVE THRU

MINAS GERAIS BH Shopping - Open from Monday to Saturday/ Sunday closed

Stores: Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m./ Sunday: closed

Food court and restaurants: Monday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m/ After that time, only delivery, drive-thru or pick-up at the counter

​Operates WITH DELIVERY and DRIVE THRU DiamondMall - Open from Monday to Saturday/ Sunday closed

Stores: Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m./ Sunday: closed

Food court and restaurants: Monday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m/ After that time, only delivery, drive-thru or pick-up at the counter

​Operates WITH DELIVERY and DRIVE THRU Patio Savassi - Open from Monday to Saturday/ Sunday closed

Stores: Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m./ Sunday: closed

Food court and restaurants: Monday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m/ After that time, only delivery, drive-thru or pick-up at the counter

​Operates WITH DELIVERY and DRIVE THRU

DISTRITO FEDERAL ParkShopping -Open daily

Stores: Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. / Sunday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Restaurants and food court: Monday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. / Sunday from 12 noon to 10 p.m.

Operates WITH DELIVERY and DRIVE THRU

PARANÁ ParkShoppingBarigüi - Temporarily closed to the public until 06/09/21

Operates only WITH DELIVERY

RIO GRANDE DO SUL BarraShoppingSul - Open daily

Stores: Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. / Sunday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Food Court and restaurants: daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

​Operates WITH DELIVERY and DRIVE THRU ParkShopping Canoas - Open daily

Stores: Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. / Sunday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Food Court and restaurants: Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. / Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

​Operates WITH DELIVERY and DRIVE THRU

ALAGOAS Parque Shopping Maceió - Open daily

Stores: Monday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. / Sunday from 12 noon to 9 p.m.

Restaurants and food court: Monday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. / Sunday from 12 noon to 9 p.m.

Operates WITH DELIVERY and DRIVE THRU