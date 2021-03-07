Log in
MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A.

(MULT3)
Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliários S A : Malls operations update in São Paulo state and Belo Horizonte city

03/07/2021
MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A.

Publicly Traded Company

MATERIAL FACT

Malls operations update in São Paulo state and Belo Horizonte city

MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A ("Company"), pursuant to Instruction No. 358, issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM") on January 30, 2002, as amended, publicly announces that, as determined by local authorities, only essential activities to society remain operating at the shopping centers in the state of São Paulo and in the city of Belo Horizonte as of March 6th, 2021. Other commercial activities are, for the time being, suspended in those locations.

The announced decisions will be monitored by the Company according to the events, new resolutions or guidelines issued by the authorities.

Rio de Janeiro, March 7th, 2021.

Armando d'Almeida Neto

Executive Vice President - Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Director

Disclaimer

Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliários SA published this content on 07 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2021 22:34:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
