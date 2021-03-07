Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliários S A : Malls operations update in São Paulo state and Belo Horizonte city

MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A.
Publicly Traded Company
MATERIAL FACT
Malls operations update in São Paulo state and Belo Horizonte city
MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A ("Company"), pursuant to Instruction No. 358, issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM") on January 30, 2002, as amended, publicly announces that, as determined by local authorities, only essential activities to society remain operating at the shopping centers in the state of São Paulo and in the city of Belo Horizonte as of March 6th, 2021. Other commercial activities are, for the time being, suspended in those locations.
The announced decisions will be monitored by the Company according to the events, new resolutions or guidelines issued by the authorities.
Rio de Janeiro, March 7th, 2021.
Armando d'Almeida Neto
Executive Vice President - Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Director
Disclaimer
