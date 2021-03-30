Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliários S A : Management Proposal for the Annual General Meeting (AGO)

Free translation MANAGEMENT PROPOSAL Annual General Meeting 2021 MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A. CNPJ/ME Nº 07.816.890/0001-53 NIRE Nº 33.3.0027840-1 Publicly traded company ParkShopping

Management Proposal Annual General Meeting 2021 TABLE OF CONTENTS: Introduction ............................................................................................................. 3 Resolutions .............................................................................................................. 3 1. Review the manager's accounts, analyze, discuss and vote on the Management Report and the Financial Statements, together with the Company's External Auditors' and Fiscal Council's Reports, for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2020 ........................................................................................................................ 3 2. Decide on the destination of net income for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2020......................................................................................................................... 4 3. Set the global annual compensation of the Company's Management for the 2021 fiscal year....................................................................................................................... 5 Exhibit I - Comments Made by the Officers ......................................................... 10 Exhibit II - Proposal of Destination of Net Income ............................................... 76 Exhibit III - Proposal of Management Compensation .......................................... 82 2

Management Proposal Annual General Meeting 2021 Dear Shareholders, The Management of Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliários S.A. ("Company") is pleased to present to its shareholders the proposals on the matters contained in the Agenda of the Annual General Meeting to be held on April 30, 2021, at 3:00 PM, at the registered office of the Company, at Av. das Américas 4.200, block 2, suite 501, Barra da Tijuca, in the City and State of Rio de Janeiro, in accordance with the Call Notice published on March 30, 2021. In view of the circulation restrictions due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak, additionally to holding the Meeting physically and in person at its headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, there will be simultaneous transmission via videoconference to the Company's office located in the City of São Paulo, at Av. Dr. Chucri Zaidan, nº 1,240, 29th floor, Golden Tower Building, Vila Cordeiro, where shareholders may remotely participate in the Meeting, provided that, on the date of the Meeting, there are no restrictive measures in force in the City of São Paulo that prevent it from taking place. RESOLUTIONS: Review the manager's accounts, analyze, discuss and vote on the Management Report and the Financial Statements, together with the Company's External Auditors' and Fiscal Council's Reports, for the fiscal year ended on

December 31, 2020. The Company's Management proposes that the shareholders examine and approve the manager's accounts, the Management Report and the Financial Statements, together with the Company's External Auditors' and Fiscal Council's Reports, for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2020. We clarify that the Company's Financial Statements and Management Report were audited by the independent auditors Ernst & Young Auditores Independentes S.S., received a favorable opinion by the Company's Fiscal Council and were subsequently approved by the Company's Board of Directors, in accordance with the meetings held on February 09, 2021, respectively, at 10:00 AM and 3:00 PM, and published in the newspaper Valor Econômico and in the Official Gazette of the State of Rio de Janeiro on March 24, 2021. The documents relevant to this resolution, together with the External Auditors' Report, the Opinion of the Company's Fiscal Council, the form of Standardized Financial Statements - DFP and the Officers' Comments on the business, the operational results and the financial condition of the Company, the latter constituting Exhibit Ihereto (as set forth in article 9, item III of the Instruction of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil ("CVM") No. 481/09 ("ICVM 481/09")), are available at the registered office and 3

Management Proposal Annual General Meeting 2021 on the website of the Company (ri.multiplan.com.br), and the websites of CVM (www.cvm.gov.br) and of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3") (www.b3.com.br). Decide on the allocation of net income for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2020. The General Meeting shall resolve on the proposal by the Management for allocation of the Company's net income regarding the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2020, in the total amount of R$ 965,070,131.47, as approved by the Board of Directors at a meeting held on February 09, 2021, in the following terms: Approve the allocation of the amount of R$ 48,253,506.57 to the Legal Reserve;

Approve the allocation of the amount of R$ 646,816,624.90 to the Expansion Reserve;

Ratify the resolution that approved the payment of the total amount of R$ 270,000,000.00 (R$ 236,999,843.42, net of taxes) as interest on shareholders' equity, which was taken at the meeting of the Company's Board of Director held on December 21, 2020, ad referendum of the General Meeting, which payment will be made until December 30, 2021, according to the date(s) to be opportunely defined by the Company's Management and disclosed to the market. Those interests on shareholders' equity were imputed to the minimum mandatory dividend, according to the provisions of article 9, § 7 of Law No. 9.249/95 and in item III of Resolution No. 683/2012 of CVM; 2020 FISCAL YEAR Proposal of Allocation of Net Income - 2020 R$ Net profit of the fiscal year 965,070,131.47 Appropriation to the legal reserve (-) 48,253,506.57 Adjusted net profit 916,816,624.90 Minimum mandatory dividends (1) 229,204,156.22 Interests on shareholders' equity approved in 2020 (gross) 270,000,000.00 Allocation percentage (gross) 29.45% Income tax withheld of interest on the shareholders' equity 33,000,156.58 Interest on shareholders' equity approved in 2020 (net of taxes) 236,999,843.42 Allocation percentage (net) 25.85% Allocation to the expansion reserve 646,816,624.90 Value not distributed, because distribution of the interest on the shareholders' equity surpassed the minimum mandatory dividend. 4

Management Proposal Annual General Meeting 2021 Additional information on the proposal of destination of net income presented by the Management is provided in Exhibit IIhereto, according to the terms of article 9, Sole Paragraph, II of ICVM 481/09, and is available at the registered office and on the Company's website (ir.multiplan.com.br), and on the websites of CVM (www.cvm.gov.br) and B3 (www.b3.com.br). Set the global annual compensation of the Company's Management for the

2021 fiscal year. In compliance with Circular Letter CVM/SEP/ No. 1/2021, which requires the disclosure of information on amounts approved in the previous compensation proposal and amounts actually incurred, we clarify that the global annual compensation amount planned for the 2020 fiscal year, without considering the compensation of the members of the Fiscal Council1, was R$ 35,060,613.08, and the amount actually incurred, also without considering the compensation of the members of the Fiscal Council, was R$ 33,203,687.28 (both net of social charges that are employer's burden). Planned and incurred global annual compensation Board of directors and statutory executive board (Net of social charges, in R$ million) R$35.1 M -5.3% R$33.2 M 2020 2020 Planned Incurred 1 We clarify that the Company's Fiscal Council is a non-standing operating body and was installed at the Annual General Meeting held on April 30, 2020, upon request of shareholders representing more than 2.0% (two percent) of the Company's voting capital. At the said Meeting, the annual global compensation of the members of the Fiscal Council was set at R$ 748,000.00, of which R$ 600,000.00 were effectively incurred. The amount incurred was smaller due the temporary reduction on fixed remuneration as a contingency measure in response to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. 5

