Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliários S A : Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting
03/30/2021 | 05:32pm EDT
MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A.
CNPJ/ME N. 07.816.890/0001-53
NIRE 33.3.0027840-1
Publicly traded Company
Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting
held on March 29, 2021
Date, time and place: On the 29th of March 2021, at 2:00 PM, at the head office of
Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliários S.A. ("Company") in the City and State of Rio de Janeiro, Av. das Américas, 4.200, block 2, suite 501, Barra da Tijuca.
Call notice and attendance: The call notice was waived, and it was verified the attendance of the totality of the Board of Directors' members, in accordance with the Company's Bylaws.
Presiding Board: Chairman: Mr. José Paulo Ferraz do Amaral; Secretary: Mr. Marcelo Vianna Soares Pinho.
Agenda: Discuss and decide on the following matters: (i) proposal for management's total annual compensation for the fiscal year 2021, to be submitted to the Company´s Annual General Meeting approval; and (ii) the convene of the Company's Annual General Meeting.
Resolutions: The members of the Board of Directors decided, without caveat, the following:
To approve the proposal to set the Management's global annual compensation for the 2021 fiscal year in the amount of R$ 45,889,102.82, as per proposal submitted by the Company's Management to the Board of Directors, which shall be submitted to the approval of the Company´s Annual General Meeting.
Pursuant to Articles 124 and 132 of Law 6,404/76 and Article 22, item "e" of the Company's Bylaws, to approve the convene of the Annual General Meeting, expected to be held on April 30, 2021, at 3:00 PM, at the Company's head office.
To authorize the Executive Officers of the Company to practice all necessary acts to implement the resolutions herein approved.
6. Closing, Drawing Up, and Approval of the Minutes: With no further issue to be addressed, these minutes were approved as per article 17, 2nd paragraph and article 19 of the Bylaws, and were duly signed by the members of the Board of Directors who attended the meeting, with digital signature. The members of the Board of Directors', Messrs. Gustavo Henrique de Barroso Franco, John Michael Sullivan and Duncan George Osborne sent their votes in writing.
