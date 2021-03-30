Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliários S A : Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting

Pursuant to Articles 124 and 132 of Law 6,404/76 and Article 22, item "e" of the Company's Bylaws, to approve the convene of the Annual General Meeting, expected to be held on April 30, 2021, at 3:00 PM, at the Company's head office.

To approve the proposal to set the Management's global annual compensation for the 2021 fiscal year in the amount of R$ 45,889,102.82, as per proposal submitted by the Company's Management to the Board of Directors, which shall be submitted to the approval of the Company´s Annual General Meeting.

6. Closing, Drawing Up, and Approval of the Minutes: With no further issue to be addressed, these minutes were approved as per article 17, 2nd paragraph and article 19 of the Bylaws, and were duly signed by the members of the Board of Directors who attended the meeting, with digital signature. The members of the Board of Directors', Messrs. Gustavo Henrique de Barroso Franco, John Michael Sullivan and Duncan George Osborne sent their votes in writing.

Rio de Janeiro, March 29, 2021.

Marcelo Vianna Soares Pinho

Secretary