Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliários S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MULT3   BRMULTACNOR5

MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A.

(MULT3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliários S A : ParkShoppingSãoCaetano is a COVID-19 vaccination point

06/10/2021 | 11:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ParkShoppingSãoCaetano (SP) is again a vaccination point against COVID-19, an action through Thursday, June 10, aimed at teachers and education professionals in the city of São Caetano do Sul.

In the drive-thru format, vaccination is exclusive to professionals aged 40 years or older who work from early childhood to high school in public and private schools. The vaccination action takes place in the mall parking lot with prior scheduling.

The project received education professionals for vaccination in a first phase, which took place between May 31 and June 4. In the first round, 1,265 people were immunized.

The action is the result of a partnership between Multiplan, the administrator of ParkShoppingSãoCaetano and the municipal government. Three other malls belonging to the Company also run vaccination campaigns in the drive-thru format.

'All of Multiplan's malls are available to support the government in carrying out vaccination actions. We believe it is essential that the private sector supports them to facilitate the immunization process of society,' says Vander Giordano, Institutional Vice President of Multiplan.

On June 2, RibeirãoShopping performed the vaccination campaign for the third time in its Medical Center. The action was aimed at health professionals aged between 29-34 years old, who received the first dose.

In the state capitals of São Paulo and Rio Grande do Sul, ShoppingAnáliaFranco and BarraShoppingSul, respectively, also maintain partnerships with the municipalities to carry out vaccination programs in their parking lots.

Service:

ParkShopping São Caetano Vaccination

June 8 to 10

Schedule: from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Audience: education professionals, over 18 years old and residents of São Caetano do Sul

Address: Espaço - Alameda Terracota, 545 - Cerâmica, São Caetano do Sul - SP, in the Underground Parking Lot

Scheduling: coronavirus.saocaetanodosul.sp.gov.br

Disclaimer

Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliários SA published this content on 09 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2021 15:25:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A.
11:26aMULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRI : ParkShoppingSãoCaetano is a COVID-19 vacc..
PU
06/07MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRI : Check out the Multiplan malls operating h..
PU
06/04MULTIPLAN'S VALENTINE'S DAY : raffles, exclusive gifts in the shopping centers
PU
05/31MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRI : Check out the Multiplan malls operating h..
PU
05/27MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRI : Check out the Multiplan malls operating h..
PU
05/24MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRI : Check out the Multiplan malls operating h..
PU
05/18MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRI : Check out the Multiplan malls operating h..
PU
05/12MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRI : Check out the Multiplan malls operating h..
PU
05/11MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRI : Final Detailed Voting Map
PU
05/07MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRI : Company Presentation - May, 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 224 M 243 M 243 M
Net income 2021 411 M 81,4 M 81,4 M
Net Debt 2021 1 589 M 315 M 315 M
P/E ratio 2021 38,6x
Yield 2021 2,05%
Capitalization 15 669 M 3 093 M 3 106 M
EV / Sales 2021 14,1x
EV / Sales 2022 12,2x
Nbr of Employees 8 787
Free-Float 66,8%
Chart MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliários S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 27,54 BRL
Last Close Price 26,42 BRL
Spread / Highest target 21,1%
Spread / Average Target 4,25%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
José Isaac Peres Chief Executive Officer & Director
Armando d'Almeida Neto Chief Financial Officer
José Paulo Ferraz do Amaral Chairman
Eduardo Kaminitz Peres Vice Chairman & Chief Operating Officer
Vander Aloisio Giordano Vice President-Compliance & Institution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A.17.89%3 093
SCENTRE GROUP0.36%11 384
AEON MALL CO., LTD.7.87%3 928
ARABIAN CENTRES COMPANY3.59%3 293
ATRIUM LJUNGBERG AB (PUBL)19.33%3 164
VINCOM RETAIL6.21%3 132