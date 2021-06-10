Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliários S A : ParkShoppingSãoCaetano is a COVID-19 vaccination point

ParkShoppingSãoCaetano (SP) is again a vaccination point against COVID-19, an action through Thursday, June 10, aimed at teachers and education professionals in the city of São Caetano do Sul.

In the drive-thru format, vaccination is exclusive to professionals aged 40 years or older who work from early childhood to high school in public and private schools. The vaccination action takes place in the mall parking lot with prior scheduling.

The project received education professionals for vaccination in a first phase, which took place between May 31 and June 4. In the first round, 1,265 people were immunized.

The action is the result of a partnership between Multiplan, the administrator of ParkShoppingSãoCaetano and the municipal government. Three other malls belonging to the Company also run vaccination campaigns in the drive-thru format.

'All of Multiplan's malls are available to support the government in carrying out vaccination actions. We believe it is essential that the private sector supports them to facilitate the immunization process of society,' says Vander Giordano, Institutional Vice President of Multiplan.

On June 2, RibeirãoShopping performed the vaccination campaign for the third time in its Medical Center. The action was aimed at health professionals aged between 29-34 years old, who received the first dose.

In the state capitals of São Paulo and Rio Grande do Sul, ShoppingAnáliaFranco and BarraShoppingSul, respectively, also maintain partnerships with the municipalities to carry out vaccination programs in their parking lots.

Service:

ParkShopping São Caetano Vaccination

June 8 to 10

Schedule: from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Audience: education professionals, over 18 years old and residents of São Caetano do Sul

Address: Espaço - Alameda Terracota, 545 - Cerâmica, São Caetano do Sul - SP, in the Underground Parking Lot

Scheduling: coronavirus.saocaetanodosul.sp.gov.br