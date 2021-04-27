Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliários S A : launches Mother's Day campaign through promotions in its shopping malls

Multiplan launched the 'It's a gift, it's love, it's now' Mother's Day campaign on April 26, running until May 9, all 18 malls managed by the Company will run special promotions for the date. Registration to participate in the promotions will be digital.

During the campaign period, purchases above a certain value will yield exclusive gifts for mall customers and the opportunity to participate in sweepstakes with incredible prizes. Each of the Company's projects has its own set of regulations, which can be found on their website and social networks.

Purchases made through the Mult superapp also enter the promotions and, from April 26 to May 2, customers can purchase on the app with free shipping using the MAEZONA code. Anyone shopping through Multi receives their orders on the same day and can count on the help of a personal shopper. The application is also the official means to register invoices for purchases, facilitating the process and avoiding lines and crowds at the counters of each mall.

In addition to the promotion, Multiplan also launches the advertising film for the 'It's a gift, it's love, it's now' campaign. With this concept, the Company is underscoring the importance of celebrating today and staying in the here and now. With aesthetics inspired by TikTok's challenges, featuring many colors and movement, the video will be shown on the digital media of Multiplan and its malls.

'In addition to an important date for national retailers, Mother's Day is a celebration to commemorate love. And for this year, we are thinking of a joyful campaign, which moves mothers closer to their children and also demonstrates the importance of living in the present. That's what our malls offer: happiness and ease to buy your gift, without wasting time,' says Rodrigo Peres, co-head of Marketing, Innovation and Digital Business (MIND) at Multiplan.

Throughout the campaign period, the security measures adopted since the reopening of shopping malls will be maintained.

Be sure to participate and Happy Mother's Day!