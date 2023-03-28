Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliarios S A : Call Notice Annual General Shareholders' Meeting

MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A.

CNPJ/MF No. 07.816.890/0001-53

NIRE 33.3.0027840-1

Publicly traded Company

CALL NOTICE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The shareholders of Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliários S.A. ("Company") are hereby invited to attend, on first call, the Annual General Meeting, to be held on the 28th of April, 2023 at 3:00 PM, at the building of the Company´s head office, located at Av. das Américas, 4.200, Block 2, ground floor, Barra da Tijuca, City and State of Rio de Janeiro, CEP 22640-102, in order to resolve on the following agenda:

(1) Review the manager's accounts, analyze, discuss and vote on the Financial Statements of the Company, together with the Management Report and External Auditors' Report, for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022;

(2) Decide on the destination of net income for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2022; and

(3) Set the global annual compensation of the Company's Management for the 2023 fiscal year.

General Information:

(A) Participation in Person: In order to attend the General Meeting, the shareholders, their legal representatives or attorneys-in-fact, shall comply with Article 126 of Law n. 6.404/76, and send to the Company, preferably (48) forty eight hours in advance, in addition to an identification document with photo and the corporate documents granting power to sign on behalf of the grantor, the proof of ownership of Company's shares issued by the bookkeeping agent and/or custody agent, as the case may be, indicating the shareholding position in relation to, at least, five (5) days prior to the Meeting, as well as the power-of-attorney, in case of representation by an attorney-in-fact. These documents may be sent in advance to the Company (i) by electronic means, to the e-mailri@multiplan.com.br, identified with the title "AGM Multiplan 28.04.2023"; or (ii) by physical means, to be deposited in its head office, at Avenida das Américas No. 4,200, block 2, suite 501, Barra da Tijuca, in the City and State of Rio de Janeiro, Zip Code 22640-102, to the attention of the Investors Relations Department, with documents also being accepted from shareholders who present them, in a timely manner, on the day of the General Meeting, until the time specified for the opening of the works.

The Company requests the shareholders who choose to attend the Meeting in person, at the headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, if possible, to send confirmation of attendance to the email ri@multiplan.com.br (Subject: Confirmation of In-Person Participation), for prior registration, preferably, until the 26th of April, 2023.

(B) Participation by Distance Voting Ballots: Pursuant to the Resolution of the Securities

and Exchange Commission of Brazil ("CVM") n. 81/22, the Company will adopt the distance voting for this Meeting, so the shareholder may exercise the vote right (i) by transmitting the instructions for completion of the Distance Voting Ballot (i.a) for his custodian agent that provides such service, in case of shares deposited with the central depositary, or (i.b) for Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A., the bookkeeping agent of the shares issued by the Company, in case of shares not deposited with the central depositary; or (ii) by delivering the Distance Voting Ballot directly to the Company (ii.a) by electronic mail, addressed to the e-mail ri@multiplan.com.br,identified with the title "AGM Multiplan 28.04.2023"; or (ii.b) in paper format, to be deposited at Avenida das

Américas, 4,200, block 2, suite 501, Barra da Tijuca, Zip Code 22640-102, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, to the attention of the Investor Relations Officer. The voting instructions must be received by the Depositary or custody agents, and the ballots by the Company, at least 7 (seven) days before the Meeting, that is, until April 21, 2023 (including), unless a shorter deadline is adopted by service providers in case of vote through them. In the case of sending directly to the Company, the Distance Voting Ballot must also be accompanied by all the shareholder documentation described in item (A) above and the others indicated in the Manual for Shareholders Participation and in the Ballot itself.

For additional information regarding the participation in the Meeting, we kindly ask the shareholders to verify the rules set forth in CVM Resolution n. 81/22, as well as the guidelines and deadlines contained in the Manual for Shareholders Participation, in the

Distance Voting Ballot and in item 12.2 of the Company's Reference Form.

The documents and information relevant to the exercise of voting rights by shareholders

are available to shareholders at the Company's registered office and are accessible in the Company's website (ri.multiplan.com.br), and in the websites of CVM (www.cvm.gov.br)and B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão website (www.b3.com.br).

Rio de Janeiro, March 28, 2023.

José Isaac Peres

Chairman of the Board of Directors