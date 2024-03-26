MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A.

CNPJ/MF No. 07.816.890/0001-53

NIRE 33.3.0027840-1

Publicly traded Company

CALL NOTICE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The shareholders of Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliários S.A. ("Company") are hereby invited to attend, on first call, the Annual General Meeting, to be held on the 26th of April, 2024 at 3:00 PM, at the building of the Company´s head office, at Av. das Américas, 4.200, Block 2, ground floor, Barra da Tijuca, City and State of Rio de Janeiro, CEP 22640-102, in order to resolve on the following agenda:

(1) Review the manager's accounts, analyze, discuss and vote on the Financial Statements of the Company, together with the Management Report and External Auditors' Report, for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023;

(2) Decide on the destination of net income for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2023;

(3) Set the number of seats on the Company`s Board of Directors for the next term of office;

(4) Elect the members of the Company's Board of Directors and appoint its Chairman for the next term of office; and

(5) Set the global annual compensation of the Company's Management for the 2024 fiscal year.

General Information:

(A) Participation in Person: In order to attend the General Meeting, the shareholders, their legal representatives or attorneys-in-fact, shall comply with Article 126 of Law n. 6.404/76, and send to the Company, preferably (48) forty eight hours in advance, in addition to an identification document with photo and the corporate documents granting power to sign on behalf of the grantor, the proof of ownership of Company's shares issued by the bookkeeping agent and/or custody agent, as the case may be, indicating the shareholding position in relation to, at least, three (3) days prior to the Meeting, as well as the power-of-attorney, in case of representation by an attorney-in-fact. These documents may be sent in advance to the Company (i) by electronic means, to the e-mail ri@multiplan.com.br, identified with the title "AGM Multiplan 2024"; or (ii) by physical means, to be deposited in its head office, at Avenida das Américas No. 4,200, block 2,suite 501, Barra da Tijuca, in the City and State of Rio de Janeiro, Zip Code 22640-102, to the attention of the Investors Relations Department, with documents also being accepted from shareholders who present them, in a timely manner, on the day of the General Meeting, until the time specified for the opening of the works.

The Company requests the shareholders who choose to attend the Meeting in person, at the headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, if possible, to send confirmation of attendance to the emailri@multiplan.com.br (Subject: Confirmation of In-Person Participation), for prior registration, preferably, until the 24th of April, 2024.

(B) Participation by Distance Voting Ballots: Pursuant to the Resolution of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil ("CVM") n. 81/22, the Company will adopt the distance voting for this Meeting, so the shareholder may exercise the vote right (i) by transmitting the instructions for completion of the Distance Voting Ballot (i.a) for his custodian agent that provides such service, in case of shares deposited with the central depositary, or (i.b) for Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A., the bookkeeping agent of the shares issued by the Company, in case of shares not deposited with the central depositary; or (ii) by delivering the Distance Voting Ballot directly to the Company (ii.a) by electronic mail, addressed to the e-mailri@multiplan.com.br,identified with the title "AGM Multiplan 2024"; or (ii.b) in paper format, to be deposited at Avenida das Américas, 4,200, block 2, suite 501, Barra da Tijuca, Zip Code 22640-102, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, to the attention of the Investor Relations Officer. The voting instructions must be received by the Depositary or custody agents, and the ballots by the Company, at least 7 (seven) days before the Meeting, that is, until April 19, 2024 (including), unless a shorter deadline is adopted by service providers in case of vote through them. In the case of sending directly to the Company, the Distance Voting Ballot must also be accompanied by all the shareholder documentation described in item (A) above and the others indicated in the Manual for Shareholders Participation and in the Ballot itself.

For additional information regarding the participation in the Meeting, we kindly ask the shareholders to verify the rules set forth in CVM Resolution n. 81/22, as well as the guidelines and deadlines contained in the Manual for Shareholders Participation.

Pursuant to Article 3 of CVM Resolution No. 70/22, the minimum percentage of participation in the voting capital necessary to request the adoption of the multiple voting process is five percent (5%). Additionally, the shareholder who wishes to request the adoption or participate in a possible separate election of a member of the Board of Directors, must, regardless of the form of participation in the Meeting (including via Bulletin), present to the Company, in addition to the other documents described above, proof of uninterrupted ownership of its shares, in accordance with §6 of article 141 of Law No. 6,404/76, which must have been issued by the competent entity, at most, three (3) days in advance of the date of holding of the Meeting (i.e., from April 23, 2024), and must be delivered (i) in case of in-person participation in the Meeting, together with theother documents required for participation; or (ii) in case of participation via remote voting form (regardless of whether sent directly to the Company or sent instructions to service providers), (ii.a) to the emailri@multiplan.com.br, identified with the subject

("AGM Multiplan 2024"); or (ii.b) by physical means, at its registered office, at Av. das Américas nº 4.200, block 2, room 501, Barra da Tijuca, City and State of Rio de Janeiro, CEP 22640-102, preferably, with 48 (forty-eight) hours in advance of the Meeting.

The documents and information relevant to the exercise of voting rights by shareholders are available to shareholders at the Company's registered office and are accessible in the Company's website (ri.multiplan.com.br), and in the websites of CVM (www.gov.br/cvm) and B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão website (www.b3.com.br).

Rio de Janeiro, March 26, 2024.

José Isaac Peres

Chairman of the Board of Directors