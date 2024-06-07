MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A.

CNPJ No. 07.816.890/0001-53

NIRE 33.3.0027840-1

Publicly traded Company

CALL NOTICE

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

The shareholders of Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliários S.A. ("Company") are hereby invited to attend, on first call, the Extraordinary General Meeting, to be held on the 28th of June, 2024 at 3:00 PM, at the Company´s head office, at Av. das Américas, 4.200, Block 2, ground floor, Barra da Tijuca, City and State of Rio de Janeiro, CEP

22640-102 ("EGM"), in order to resolve on the following agenda:

To increase the Company's share capital in the amount of R$ 170,000,000.00, through capitalization of the Company's profit reserves, without issuance of new shares; and To amend Article 5 of the Company's Bylaws in order to reflect the resolution referred to in item (1) above, if approved, as well as to consolidate the terms of the Bylaws.

General Information: The EGM will be held exclusively in person.

In order to attend the General Meeting, the shareholders, their legal representatives or attorneys-in-fact, shall comply with Article 126 of Law n. 6.404/76, and send to the Company, preferably (48) forty eight hours in advance, the documents to prove the identity of the shareholder or his/her representative and, if applicable, duly accompanied by the respective power of attorney instruments that must (i) have been granted less than one (1) year ago and for an attorney-in-fact who is a shareholder, manager of the Company, lawyer or financial institution, provided that (a) if a legal entity: the shareholder may be represented by its legal representatives or by an attorney-in-fact appointed pursuant to its articles of incorporation and in accordance with the rules of Law No. 10,406, of January 10, 2002, as amended ("Civil Code"), in which case there is no need for the attorney-in-fact to be a shareholder, an administrator of the Company, lawyer or financial institution; and (b) if an investment fund: the shareholder may be represented by its administrator and/or manager (as the case may be) or by an attorney-in-fact appointed under the terms of its articles of incorporation and in accordance with the rules of the Civil Code, in which case there is no need for the attorney-in-fact to be a shareholder, manager of the Company, lawyer or financial institution; and (ii) be accompanied by documents proving the powers of representation and identity of the grantor and the grantee, as the case may be. In addition, the shareholder must present proof of ownership of the shares issued by the Company, issued by a bookkeeping financial institution and/or custody agent, as the case may be, indicating the shareholding position in relation to, at most, three (3) days prior to the date of the Meeting.