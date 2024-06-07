MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A.
CNPJ No. 07.816.890/0001-53
NIRE 33.3.0027840-1
Publicly traded Company
CALL NOTICE
EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
The shareholders of Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliários S.A. ("Company") are hereby invited to attend, on first call, the Extraordinary General Meeting, to be held on the 28th of June, 2024 at 3:00 PM, at the Company´s head office, at Av. das Américas, 4.200, Block 2, ground floor, Barra da Tijuca, City and State of Rio de Janeiro, CEP
22640-102 ("EGM"), in order to resolve on the following agenda:
- To increase the Company's share capital in the amount of R$ 170,000,000.00, through capitalization of the Company's profit reserves, without issuance of new shares; and
- To amend Article 5 of the Company's Bylaws in order to reflect the resolution referred to in item (1) above, if approved, as well as to consolidate the terms of the Bylaws.
General Information: The EGM will be held exclusively in person.
In order to attend the General Meeting, the shareholders, their legal representatives or attorneys-in-fact, shall comply with Article 126 of Law n. 6.404/76, and send to the Company, preferably (48) forty eight hours in advance, the documents to prove the identity of the shareholder or his/her representative and, if applicable, duly accompanied by the respective power of attorney instruments that must (i) have been granted less than one (1) year ago and for an attorney-in-fact who is a shareholder, manager of the Company, lawyer or financial institution, provided that (a) if a legal entity: the shareholder may be represented by its legal representatives or by an attorney-in-fact appointed pursuant to its articles of incorporation and in accordance with the rules of Law No. 10,406, of January 10, 2002, as amended ("Civil Code"), in which case there is no need for the attorney-in-fact to be a shareholder, an administrator of the Company, lawyer or financial institution; and (b) if an investment fund: the shareholder may be represented by its administrator and/or manager (as the case may be) or by an attorney-in-fact appointed under the terms of its articles of incorporation and in accordance with the rules of the Civil Code, in which case there is no need for the attorney-in-fact to be a shareholder, manager of the Company, lawyer or financial institution; and (ii) be accompanied by documents proving the powers of representation and identity of the grantor and the grantee, as the case may be. In addition, the shareholder must present proof of ownership of the shares issued by the Company, issued by a bookkeeping financial institution and/or custody agent, as the case may be, indicating the shareholding position in relation to, at most, three (3) days prior to the date of the Meeting.
The documents may be sent in advance to the Company (i) by electronic means, to the e-mail ri@multiplan.com.br, identified with the title "EGM Multiplan June 28, 2024"; or (ii) by physical means, to be deposited in its head office, at Avenida das Américas No. 4,200, block 2, suite 501, Barra da Tijuca, in the City and State of Rio de Janeiro, Zip Code 22640-102, to the attention of the Investors Relations Department, with documents also being accepted from shareholders who present them, in a timely manner, on the day of the General Meeting, until the time specified for the opening of the works.
The Company requests the shareholders, if possible, to send confirmation of attendance to the email ri@multiplan.com.br(Subject: Confirmation of Participation), for prior registration, preferably, until the 26th of June, 2024.
For additional information regarding the participation in the Meeting, we kindly ask the shareholders to verify the rules set forth in CVM Resolution n. 81/22, as well as the guidelines contained in the Manual for Shareholders Participation.
The documents and information pertinent to the agenda to be analyzed or discussed at the Meeting, including this Call Notice and the Management's Proposal, as well as copies of the other documents required for the exercise of voting rights by shareholders are available to shareholders at the Company's headquarters and website (ri.multiplan.com.br), and in the websites of CVM (www.gov.br/cvm) and B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão website (www.b3.com.br).
Rio de Janeiro, June 7, 2024.
José Isaac Peres
Chairman of the Board of Directors
