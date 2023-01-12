Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliarios S A : Company Presentation - January, 2023
VillageMall
DISCUSSION
MATERIAL
January 2023
Multiplan at a glance
Recognized developer of top-of-mind malls and mixed-use projects in Brazil for 47 years
20 shopping
centers with 6,000
operations &
2 office complexes
AL
926,648 sq.m
DF
of properties
MG
total GLA¹
SP
PR
RJ
Malls connected to
superapp
Multi, in line
RS with omnichannel
14 malls with
mixed-use
potential,
of which 7 are already
integrated
60.3% of the mix is
focused on
experiences & convenience
²
Located in
central
areas in cities' largest
consumer centers/
Over
80,000 jobs
created directly
and indirectly
200+
social and
cultural
events
/year
190 million
visits/year, or 520 thousand
¹ Considering shopping malls and corporate towers (3Q22).
² Includes Services, Food Court & Gourmet Area and Miscellaneous in 3Q22.
The best assets, in the best locations
Malls in
Multiplan's share in
Brazil
Brazil
Multiplan
Sales/sq.m
R$11,507/sq.m
Shopping malls' sales
R$192.8 billion
GLA
16,757,937 sq.m
Number of malls
577 malls
Number of municipalities
5,572 cities
R$21,409/sq.m
186.1%
GLA 834,092 sq.m
5.0%
BEST
CITIES
CLASSES
A/B
REGIONAL
MALLS
HIGH
EFFICIENCY
Data refer to 2019.
4
Source: Multiplan, IBGE (Sistema de Contas Regionais e Contas Nacionais Anuais) and Abrasce - Censo Brasileiro de Shopping Centers -2019.
Experienced management and long-term focus
Mr. José Isaac Peres
, with over 53 years of dedication to the real estate market , is the Company's founder and CEO.
OTPP , parent company of Cadillac Fairview ,
owner of one of the largest commercial property portfolios in North America.
Leadership
GOVERNANCE
Executive board and directors
with extensive and diversified
Experience
Long-term
experience in the sector
in
vision
Brazil and abroad
.
Team with an average turnover
of 11% per year
¹.
¹ Average between 2015 and 2019.
Controlling shareholders with a long-term vision,
governed by a
30-year shareholders' agreement.
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Sales 2022
1 839 M
359 M
359 M
Net income 2022
753 M
147 M
147 M
Net Debt 2022
1 921 M
375 M
375 M
P/E ratio 2022
19,1x
Yield 2022
1,92%
Capitalization
13 310 M
2 599 M
2 599 M
EV / Sales 2022
8,28x
EV / Sales 2023
7,17x
Nbr of Employees
80 333
Free-Float
65,9%
Chart MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIARIOS S.A.
Technical analysis trends MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIARIOS S.A.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bearish Bearish
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
13
Last Close Price
22,72 BRL
Average target price
30,31 BRL
Spread / Average Target
33,4%
