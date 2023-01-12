Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliarios S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MULT3   BRMULTACNOR5

MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIARIOS S.A.

(MULT3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:39 2023-01-12 pm EST
22.32 BRL   -1.76%
05:00pMultiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliarios S A : Company Presentation - January, 2023
PU
01/03Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliários S.A. completed the acquisition of remaining 49.9% stake in Diamond Mall.
CI
2022MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIARIOS S.A. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliarios S A : Company Presentation - January, 2023

01/12/2023 | 05:00pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VillageMall

DISCUSSION

MATERIAL

January 2023

Disclaimer

2

Multiplan at a glance

Recognized developer of top-of-mind malls and mixed-use projects in Brazil for 47 years

20 shopping

centers with 6,000

operations & 2 office complexes

AL

926,648 sq.m

DF

of properties

MG

total GLA¹

SP

PRRJ

Malls connected to

superapp Multi, in line

RSwith omnichannel

14 malls with

mixed-usepotential,

of which 7 are already

integrated

60.3% of the mix is

focused on

experiences & convenience²

Located in central

areas in cities' largest

consumer centers/

Over

80,000 jobs

created directly

and indirectly

200+

social and

cultural

events/year

190 million

visits/year, or 520 thousand

¹ Considering shopping malls and corporate towers (3Q22).

strategies

growth vectors

visits/day

3

² Includes Services, Food Court & Gourmet Area and Miscellaneous in 3Q22.

The best assets, in the best locations

Malls in

Multiplan's share in

Brazil

Brazil

Multiplan

Sales/sq.m

R$11,507/sq.m

Shopping malls' sales

R$192.8 billion

GLA

16,757,937 sq.m

Number of malls

577 malls

Number of municipalities

5,572 cities

R$21,409/sq.m 186.1%

R$16.3 billion

8.5%

GLA 834,092 sq.m 5.0%

19 malls

3.3%

11 cities

0.2%

BEST

CITIES

CLASSES A/B

REGIONAL MALLS

HIGH

EFFICIENCY

Data refer to 2019.

4

Source: Multiplan, IBGE (Sistema de Contas Regionais e Contas Nacionais Anuais) and Abrasce - Censo Brasileiro de Shopping Centers -2019.

Experienced management and long-term focus

Mr. José Isaac Peres, with over 53 years of dedication to the real estate market, is the Company's founder and CEO.

OTPP, parent company of Cadillac Fairview,

owner of one of the largest commercial property portfolios in North America.

Leadership

GOVERNANCE

Executive board and directors

with extensive and diversified

Experience

Long-term

experience in the sector in

vision

Brazil and abroad.

Team with an average turnover

of 11% per year¹.

¹ Average between 2015 and 2019.

Controlling shareholders with a long-term vision,

governed by a 30-yearshareholders' agreement.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliários SA published this content on 12 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2023 21:59:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIARIOS S.A.
05:00pMultiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliari : Company Presentation - January, 2023
PU
01/03Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliários S.A. completed the acquisition of remaining 49.9..
CI
2022MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIARIOS S.A. : Ex-di..
FA
2022Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliari : Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting
PU
2022Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliari : Public Meeting 2022
PU
2022Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliari : 2021 Annual Report
PU
2022Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliari : Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting
PU
2022Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliari : Company Presentation - November, 2022
PU
2022Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliari : announces its 3Q22 earnings results
PU
2022Transcript : Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliários S.A., Q3 2022 Earnings Ca..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 839 M 359 M 359 M
Net income 2022 753 M 147 M 147 M
Net Debt 2022 1 921 M 375 M 375 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,1x
Yield 2022 1,92%
Capitalization 13 310 M 2 599 M 2 599 M
EV / Sales 2022 8,28x
EV / Sales 2023 7,17x
Nbr of Employees 80 333
Free-Float 65,9%
Chart MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIARIOS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliarios S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIARIOS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 22,72 BRL
Average target price 30,31 BRL
Spread / Average Target 33,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
José Isaac Peres Chief Executive Officer & Director
Armando d'Almeida Neto Chief Financial Officer
José Paulo Ferraz do Amaral Chairman
Eduardo Kaminitz Peres Vice Chairman & Chief Operating Officer
Vander Aloisio Giordano Vice President-Compliance & Institution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIARIOS S.A.3.97%2 558
SCENTRE GROUP2.08%10 522
SHURGARD SELF-STORAGE S.A.7.70%4 422
EASYHOME NEW RETAIL GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED-7.58%3 632
THE PHOENIX MILLS LIMITED0.37%3 124
AEON MALL CO., LTD.-1.17%2 894