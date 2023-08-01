Discussion Material

July 2023

Disclaimer

This document may contain prospective statements and goals, which are subject to risks and uncertainties as they are based on expectations of the Company's management and on available information. The Company is under no obligation to update these statements. The words "anticipate", "wish", "expect", "foresee", "intend", "plan", "predict", "forecast", "aim" and similar words are intended to identify these statements.

The Company clarifies that it does not disclose projections and/or estimates under the terms of article 21 of CVM Resolution 80/22 and, therefore, eventual forward-looking statements do not represent any guidance or promise of future performance.

Forward-looking statements refer to future events which may or may not occur. Our future financial situation, operating results, market share and competitive position may differ substantially from those expressed or suggested by these forward- looking statements. Many factors and values that may impact these results are beyond the Company's ability to control. The reader/investor should not make a decision to invest in Multiplan shares based exclusively on the data disclosed in this presentation.

This document also contains information on future projects which could differ materially due to market conditions, changes in laws or government policies, changes in operational conditions and costs, changes in project schedules, operating performance, demands by tenants and consumers,

commercial negotiations or other technical and economic factors. These projects may be altered in part or totally by the Company with no prior warning.

External auditors have not reviewed non- accounting information. In this presentation, the Company has chosen to present the consolidated data from a managerial perspective, in line with the accounting practices excluding the CPC 19 (R2).

For more detailed information, please check our Financial Statements, Reference Form (Formulário de Referência) and other relevant information on our investor relations website ir.multiplan.com.br.

Unsponsored Depositary Receipt Programs

It has come to the attention of the Company that foreign banks have launched or intend to launch unsponsored depositary receipt programs, in the USA or in other countries, based on shares of the Company (the "Unsponsored Programs"), taking advantage of the fact that the Company's reports are usually published in English.

The Company, however, (i) is not involved in the Unsponsored Programs, (ii) ignores the terms and conditions of the Unsponsored Programs, (iii) has no relationship with potential investors in connection with the Unsponsored Programs, (iv) has not consented to the Unsponsored Programs in any way and assumes no responsibility in connection therewith. Moreover, the Company alerts that its financial statements are translated

and also published in English solely in order to comply with Brazilian regulations, notably the requirement contained in item 6.2 of the Level 2 Corporate Governance Listing Rules of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão, which is the market listing segment where the shares of the Company are listed and traded.

Although published in English, the Company's financial statements are prepared in accordance with Brazilian legislation, following Brazilian Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (BR GAAP), which may differ to the generally accepted accounting principles adopted in other countries.

Finally, the Company draws the attention of potential investors to article 51 of its bylaws, which expressly provides, in summary, that any dispute or controversy which may arise amongst the Company, its shareholders, board members, officers and members of the Fiscal Council (Conselho Fiscal) related to matters contemplated in such provision must be submitted to arbitration before the Câmara de Arbitragem do Mercado, in Brazil.

Therefore, in choosing to invest in any Unsponsored Program, the investor does so at its own risk and will also be subject to the provisions of article 51 of the Company's bylaws.

2

Multiplan at a glance

Recognized developer and manager of top-of-mind malls and mixed-use projects in Brazil for 48 years

20 shopping

centers with 6,000

operations & 2

office complexes

AL

931,489 sq.m

DF

of properties

MG

total GLA¹

SP

PR

RJ

Malls connected to

superapp Multi, in line

RS

with omnichannel

¹ Considering shopping malls and corporate towers (2Q23).

strategies

² Includes Services, Food Court & Gourmet Area and Miscellaneous in 2Q23.

14 malls with

mixed-use potential, of which 7 are already integrated

60.2% of the mix is

focused on

experiences & convenience²

Located in central

areas in cities' largest

consumer centers/

growth vectors

Over

80,000 jobs

created directly

and indirectly

247

social and

cultural events

in 2T23

190 million

visits/year, or 520 thousand visits/day

3

Leaders and gaining market share

Multiplan's share¹ in Brazil

Sales/GLA

Shopping malls' sales

GLA

Number of malls

Number of cities

2019

169.9%

8.5%

5.0%

3.3%

0.2%

2022

208.6%

10.4%

5.0%

3.2%

0.2%

R$22,852/sq.m

R$10,954/sq.m

R$20.0 billion

R$191.8 billion

875,901 sq.m

17,509,461 sq.m

  1. malls
  1. malls

11 cities 5,570 cities

  • Multiplan's numbers divided by Brazil's average numbers available in Abrasce's census (Brazilian Association of Shopping Centers). Source: IBGE and Abrasce (Brazilian Association of Shopping Centers) - Brazilian malls' census - 2019 and 2022.

4

Experienced management and long-term focus

Executive board and directors

with extensive and diversified experience in the sector in

Brazil and abroad.

Team with an average turnover of 11% per year¹.

¹ Average between 2015 and 2019.

Mr. José Isaac Peres, with over 53 years of dedication to the real estate market, is the Company's founder and the Chairman

of the Board of Directors.

OTPP, parent company of Cadillac Fairview,

owner of one of the largest commercial property portfolios in North America.

Leadership

GOVERNANCE

Experience

Long-term

vision

Controlling shareholders with a long-term vision, governed by a 30-year

shareholders' agreement.

5

Attachments

