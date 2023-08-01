Discussion Material
July 2023
Disclaimer
This document may contain prospective statements and goals, which are subject to risks and uncertainties as they are based on expectations of the Company's management and on available information. The Company is under no obligation to update these statements. The words "anticipate", "wish", "expect", "foresee", "intend", "plan", "predict", "forecast", "aim" and similar words are intended to identify these statements.
The Company clarifies that it does not disclose projections and/or estimates under the terms of article 21 of CVM Resolution 80/22 and, therefore, eventual forward-looking statements do not represent any guidance or promise of future performance.
Forward-looking statements refer to future events which may or may not occur. Our future financial situation, operating results, market share and competitive position may differ substantially from those expressed or suggested by these forward- looking statements. Many factors and values that may impact these results are beyond the Company's ability to control. The reader/investor should not make a decision to invest in Multiplan shares based exclusively on the data disclosed in this presentation.
This document also contains information on future projects which could differ materially due to market conditions, changes in laws or government policies, changes in operational conditions and costs, changes in project schedules, operating performance, demands by tenants and consumers,
commercial negotiations or other technical and economic factors. These projects may be altered in part or totally by the Company with no prior warning.
External auditors have not reviewed non- accounting information. In this presentation, the Company has chosen to present the consolidated data from a managerial perspective, in line with the accounting practices excluding the CPC 19 (R2).
For more detailed information, please check our Financial Statements, Reference Form (Formulário de Referência) and other relevant information on our investor relations website ir.multiplan.com.br.
Unsponsored Depositary Receipt Programs
It has come to the attention of the Company that foreign banks have launched or intend to launch unsponsored depositary receipt programs, in the USA or in other countries, based on shares of the Company (the "Unsponsored Programs"), taking advantage of the fact that the Company's reports are usually published in English.
The Company, however, (i) is not involved in the Unsponsored Programs, (ii) ignores the terms and conditions of the Unsponsored Programs, (iii) has no relationship with potential investors in connection with the Unsponsored Programs, (iv) has not consented to the Unsponsored Programs in any way and assumes no responsibility in connection therewith. Moreover, the Company alerts that its financial statements are translated
and also published in English solely in order to comply with Brazilian regulations, notably the requirement contained in item 6.2 of the Level 2 Corporate Governance Listing Rules of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão, which is the market listing segment where the shares of the Company are listed and traded.
Although published in English, the Company's financial statements are prepared in accordance with Brazilian legislation, following Brazilian Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (BR GAAP), which may differ to the generally accepted accounting principles adopted in other countries.
Finally, the Company draws the attention of potential investors to article 51 of its bylaws, which expressly provides, in summary, that any dispute or controversy which may arise amongst the Company, its shareholders, board members, officers and members of the Fiscal Council (Conselho Fiscal) related to matters contemplated in such provision must be submitted to arbitration before the Câmara de Arbitragem do Mercado, in Brazil.
Therefore, in choosing to invest in any Unsponsored Program, the investor does so at its own risk and will also be subject to the provisions of article 51 of the Company's bylaws.
Multiplan at a glance
Recognized developer and manager of top-of-mind malls and mixed-use projects in Brazil for 48 years
20 shopping
centers with 6,000
operations & 2
office complexes
AL
931,489 sq.m
DF
of properties
MG
total GLA¹
SP
PR
RJ
Malls connected to
superapp Multi, in line
RS
with omnichannel
¹ Considering shopping malls and corporate towers (2Q23).
strategies
² Includes Services, Food Court & Gourmet Area and Miscellaneous in 2Q23.
14 malls with
mixed-use potential, of which 7 are already integrated
60.2% of the mix is
focused on
experiences & convenience²
Located in central
areas in cities' largest
consumer centers/
growth vectors
Over
80,000 jobs
created directly
and indirectly
247
social and
cultural events
in 2T23
190 million
visits/year, or 520 thousand visits/day
Leaders and gaining market share
Multiplan's share¹ in Brazil
Sales/GLA
Shopping malls' sales
GLA
Number of malls
Number of cities
2019
169.9%
8.5%
5.0%
3.3%
0.2%
2022
208.6%
10.4%
5.0%
3.2%
0.2%
R$22,852/sq.m
R$10,954/sq.m
R$20.0 billion
R$191.8 billion
875,901 sq.m
17,509,461 sq.m
- malls
- malls
11 cities 5,570 cities
- Multiplan's numbers divided by Brazil's average numbers available in Abrasce's census (Brazilian Association of Shopping Centers). Source: IBGE and Abrasce (Brazilian Association of Shopping Centers) - Brazilian malls' census - 2019 and 2022.
Experienced management and long-term focus
Executive board and directors
with extensive and diversified experience in the sector in
Brazil and abroad.
Team with an average turnover of 11% per year¹.
¹ Average between 2015 and 2019.
Mr. José Isaac Peres, with over 53 years of dedication to the real estate market, is the Company's founder and the Chairman
of the Board of Directors.
OTPP, parent company of Cadillac Fairview,
owner of one of the largest commercial property portfolios in North America.
Leadership
GOVERNANCE
Experience
Long-term
vision
Controlling shareholders with a long-term vision, governed by a 30-year
shareholders' agreement.
