Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliarios S A : Company Presentation - May, 2023

Multiplan at a glance
Recognized developer and manager of top-of-mind malls and mixed-use projects in Brazil for 48 years
20 shopping
centers with 6,000
operations &
2 office complexes
926,418 sq.m
of properties
total GLA¹
Malls connected to
superapp
Multi, in line
with omnichannel
strategies
14 malls with
mixed-use potential, of which 7 are already integrated
60.4% of the mix is
focused on
experiences & convenience
²
Located in
central
areas in cities' largest
consumer centers/
growth vectors
Over
80,000 jobs
created directly
and indirectly
257
social and
cultural
events
in 1T23
190 million
visits/year, or 520 thousand visits/day
Considering shopping malls and corporate towers (1Q23).
Includes Services, Food Court & Gourmet Area and Miscellaneous in 1Q23.
Leaders and gaining market share
Multiplan's share¹ in Brazil
Sales/GLA
Shopping malls' sales
GLA
Number of malls
Number of cities
2019
2022
169.9%
208.6%
8.5% 10.4%
5.0%
5.0%
3.3%
3.2%
0.2%
0.2%
R$22,852/sq.m
R$10,954/sq.m
R$20.0 billion
R$191.8 billion
875,901 sq.m
17,509,461 sq.m
malls
malls
11 cities
5,570 cities
Multiplan's numbers divided by Brazil's average numbers available in Abrasce's census (Brazilian Association of Shopping Centers).
Source: IBGE and Abrasce (Brazilian Association of Shopping Centers) - Brazilian malls' census - 2019 and 2022.
4
Experienced management and long-term focus
Mr. José Isaac Peres
, with over 53 years of dedication to the real estate market , is the Company's founder and the Chairman
of the Board of Directors.
OTPP , parent company of Cadillac Fairview ,
owner of one of the largest commercial property portfolios in North America.
Leadership
GOVERNANCE
Executive board and directors
with extensive and diversified
Experience
Long-term
experience in the sector
in
vision
Brazil and abroad
.
Team with an average turnover
of 11% per year
¹.
Average between 2015 and 2019.
Controlling shareholders with a long-term vision, governed by a
30-year shareholders' agreement.
5
