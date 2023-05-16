Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliarios S.A.
  News
  Summary
    MULT3   BRMULTACNOR5

MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIARIOS S.A.

(MULT3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:47 2023-05-16 pm EDT
26.44 BRL   -1.78%
Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliarios S A : Company Presentation - May, 2023
PU
Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliarios S A : Final Detailed Voting Map
PU
Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliarios S A : announces 1st quarter 2023 results
PU
Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliarios S A : Company Presentation - May, 2023

05/16/2023 | 05:20pm EDT
Discussion Material

May 2023

Disclaimer

2

Multiplan at a glance

Recognized developer and manager of top-of-mind malls and mixed-use projects in Brazil for 48 years

PR

RS

DF

MG

SP

RJ

AL

20 shopping

centers with 6,000

operations & 2 office complexes

926,418 sq.m

of properties

total GLA¹

Malls connected to

superapp Multi, in line

with omnichannel

strategies

14 malls with

mixed-use potential, of which 7 are already integrated

60.4% of the mix is

focused on

experiences & convenience²

Located in central

areas in cities' largest

consumer centers/

growth vectors

Over

80,000 jobs

created directly

and indirectly

257

social and

cultural events

in 1T23

190 million

visits/year, or 520 thousand visits/day

  • Considering shopping malls and corporate towers (1Q23).
  • Includes Services, Food Court & Gourmet Area and Miscellaneous in 1Q23.

3

Leaders and gaining market share

Multiplan's share¹ in Brazil

Sales/GLA

Shopping malls' sales

GLA

Number of malls

Number of cities

20192022

169.9%208.6%

8.5% 10.4%

5.0% 5.0%

3.3% 3.2%

0.2% 0.2%

R$22,852/sq.m

R$10,954/sq.m

R$20.0 billion

R$191.8 billion

875,901 sq.m

17,509,461 sq.m

  1. malls
  1. malls

11 cities 5,570 cities

  • Multiplan's numbers divided by Brazil's average numbers available in Abrasce's census (Brazilian Association of Shopping Centers).

Source: IBGE and Abrasce (Brazilian Association of Shopping Centers) - Brazilian malls' census - 2019 and 2022.

4

Experienced management and long-term focus

Mr. José Isaac Peres, with over 53 years of dedication to the real estate market, is the Company's founder and the Chairman

of the Board of Directors.

OTPP, parent company of Cadillac Fairview,

owner of one of the largest commercial property portfolios in North America.

Leadership

GOVERNANCE

Executive board and directors

with extensive and diversified

Experience

Long-term

experience in the sector in

vision

Brazil and abroad.

Team with an average turnover

of 11% per year¹.

  • Average between 2015 and 2019.

Controlling shareholders with a long-term vision, governed by a 30-yearshareholders' agreement.

5

Disclaimer

Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliários SA published this content on 16 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 May 2023 21:19:21 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 2 065 M 420 M 420 M
Net income 2023 862 M 175 M 175 M
Net Debt 2023 1 874 M 381 M 381 M
P/E ratio 2023 18,8x
Yield 2023 2,80%
Capitalization 15 756 M 3 202 M 3 202 M
EV / Sales 2023 8,54x
EV / Sales 2024 7,73x
Nbr of Employees 80 372
Free-Float 65,9%
