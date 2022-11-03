Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliarios S A : Dados Econômico-Financeiros

Statements of income ..........................................................................................................................
5
Statements of comprehensive income .................................................................................................
7
Statements of changes in equity (Individual) ........................................................................................
8
Statements of changes in equity (Consolidated) ..................................................................................
9
Statements of cash flows ...................................................................................................................
10
Statements of value added ................................................................................................................
11
Notes to quarterly information ............................................................................................................
12
Centro Empresarial PB 370
Praia de Botafogo, 370
8º ao 10º andar - Botafogo
22250-040 - Rio de Janeiro - RJ - Brasil
Tel: +55 21 3263-7000 ey.com.br
A free translation from Portuguese into English of Independent Auditor's Report on Review of Quarterly Information (ITR) prepared in Brazilian currency in accordance with the accounting practices adopted in Brazil, and in accordance with NBC TG 21 - Interim Financial Statements and IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting, issued by International Accounting Standards Board (IASB)
Report on review of quarterly information (ITR)
To the
Shareholders, Board of Directors and Officers
Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliários S.A.
Rio de Janeiro - RJ
Introduction
We have reviewed the accompanying individual and consolidated interim financial information, contained in the Quarterly Information Form (ITR) of Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliários S.A. ("Company") for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, comprising the balance sheet as at September 30, 2022, and the related statements of income and comprehensive income for the three and nine-month periods then ended, and the statements of changes in equity and of cash flows for the nine-month period then ended, including the explanatory notes.
Management is responsible for the preparation of the individual and consolidated interim financial information in accordance with NBC TG 21 and IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting, issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), applicable to real estate development entities in Brazil registered with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), as well as for the presentation of this information consistently with the rules issued by the CVM, relating to the preparation of Quarterly Information (ITR). Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim financial information based on our review.
Scope of review
We conducted our review in accordance with Brazilian and International Standards on Review Engagements (NBC TR 2410 - Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity, and ISRE 2410 - Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity, respectively). A review on interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
1
Uma empresa-membro da Ernst & Young Global Limited
Conclusion on the individual and consolidated interim financial information
Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the individual and consolidated interim financial information included in the quarterly information referred to above was not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with NBC TG 21 and IAS 34, applicable to real estate development entities in Brazil registered with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), presented in conformity with the rules issued by CVM, applicable to the preparation of Quarterly Information - ITR
Emphasis of matter
As described in Note 2, the individual and consolidated interim financial information contained in the Quarterly Information Form (ITR) was prepared in accordance with NBC TG 21 and IAS 34 applicable to real estate development entities in Brazil registered with CVM. Accordingly, the determination of the accounting policy adopted by the entity for the recognition of revenue in contracts for the involving purchase and sale of real estate units under construction, as regards the aspects related to the transfer of control, follows the understanding of the Company's management as to the application of NBC TG 47, in line with that expressed by CVM in its CVM/SNC/SEP Circular Memorandum No. 02/2018. Our conclusion is not qualified in respect of this matter.
Other matters
Statements of value added
The quarterly information referred to above includes the individual and consolidated statements of value added (SVA) for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, prepared under the responsibility of the Company's management and presented as supplementary information under IAS 34, applicable to real estate development entities in Brazil, registered with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM"). These statements have been subject to review procedures performed in conjunction with the review of the quarterly information, in order to determine whether they are reconciled with the interim financial information and accounting records, as applicable, and whether their form and content are in accordance with the criteria defined in NBC TG 09 - Statement of Value Added. Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that these statements of value added were not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the criteria set forth in this standard and consistently with the individual and consolidated interim financial information taken as a whole.
Rio de Janeiro, November 01, 2022.
ERNST & YOUNG
Auditores Independentes S.S.
CRC-2SP015199/O-6
Roberto Martorelli
Accountant CRC-1RJ106103/O-0
2
A free translation from Portuguese into English of Quarterly Information prepared in Brazilian currency in accordance with NBC TG 21 and IAS 34 applicable to the preparation of Quarterly Information (ITR), and the rules issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM)
Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliários S.A.
Balance Sheet
September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 (In thousands of reais - R$)
