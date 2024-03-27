Last update: 03/26/2024

Annual General Meeting (AGM) - MULTIPLAN - EMPREEND IMOBILIARIOS S.A. to be held on 04/26/2024

Shareholder's Name

Shareholder's CNPJ or CPF

E-mail

Instructions on how to cast your vote

This Distance Voting Ballot (Ballot) refers to the Annual General Meeting of Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliários S.A. (Multiplan or Company), to be held on April 26, 2024 at 3:00 PM (AGM), and must be completed if the shareholder chooses to exercise his remote voting right pursuant to art. 121, sole paragraph, of Law 6,404/1976 (Corporations Law) and the CVM Resolution n. 81/2022 (RCVM 81/22).

In order for this Ballot to be considered valid and the votes herein recorded to be counted in the quorum of the AGM:

(i) all fields must be duly completed (including the e-mail address, for possible contact);

(ii) all pages of the Ballot must be initialed; and

(iii) the last page must be signed by the shareholder or his legal representative(s), as the case may be and in accordance with the relevant legislation.

The Company will not require signature recognition of the Ballots issued in the Brazilian territory or the notarization / consularization of those issued abroad.

Shareholders who choose to exercise their voting right through this Ballot must comply with the other rules and formalities described in the Manual for Shareholders Participation.

Instructions for sending your ballot, indicating the delivery process by sending it directly to the Company or through a qualified service provider

Pursuant to art. 27 of RCVM 81/22 and as per the delivery instructions provided in this Ballot, the shareholder who chooses to exercise his remote voting right may:

(i) complete and send the Ballot directly to the Company, in accordance with the instructions below;

(ii) exercise his remote voting through service providers (bookkeeping or custodian agents), by adopting one the following options:

• Shareholders with shares in the book-entry: may exercise the remote voting through the bookkeeping agent. In this case, the vote instructions shall be transmitted through the site Itaú Assembleia Digital. A registration and a digital certificate are required to be able to vote through the site. Information on the registration and the step by step for the issuance of the digital certificate can be found at the websitehttps://assembleiadigital.certificadodigital.com/itausecuritiesservices/artigo/home/assembleia-digital

• Shareholders with shares under custody of custodian agents / securities brokers: shall check the voting procedures with the custodian agent of his shares.

• Shareholders with shares held in more than one agent (example: part of the position is held in the registry of the bookkeeping agent and another part with a custodian agent, or shares are held in custody in more than one custodian agent): it is enough to send the voting instruction to only one agent as the vote will always be considered for the total number of shares of the shareholder.

The voting instructions, as described above, must be received by the Company up to seven days before the AGM, that is, until April 19, 2024 (including this day), or transmitted to the custodian agent or the bookkeeping agent, as the case may be, in accordance with the deadlines and procedures adopted by such providers.

In any of the above hypotheses, if the shareholder chooses to complete the deliberation item referring to the separate vote for the Board of Directors, it must send to the Company proof of uninterrupted ownership of the shares referred to in §6 of art. 141 of Law No. 6,404/76, which must have been issued by the competent entity, at most, three (3) days in advance of the date of holding of the Meeting (i.e., from April 23, 2024), (a) to the emailri@multiplan.com.br, identified with the subject ("AGM Multiplan 2024"); or (b) by physical means, at its registered office, at Av. das Américas nº 4.200, block 2, room 501, Barra da Tijuca, City and State of Rio de Janeiro, CEP 22640-102, preferably, with 48 (forty-eight) hours in advance of the Meeting.

Postal and e-mail address to send the distance voting ballot, if the shareholder chooses to deliver the document directly to the company / Instructions for meetings that allow electronic system's participation, when that is the case.

The shareholder who chooses to exercise his voting right by means of the completion and delivery

of the Ballot directly to the Company shall send the following documents (i) by post, addressed to Avenida das Américas, No. 4,200, block 2, room 501, Barra da Tijuca, Zip Code 22640-102, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, to the attention of the Investor Relations Officer; or (ii) by electronic mail, addressed to the e-mailri@multiplan.com.br:

(i) the Ballot, duly completed, initialed and singed;

(ii) certified copy of the following documents:

• For Individuals: shareholder's identity document with photo.

• For Legal Entities (except investment funds): (a) consolidated and most recent bylaws or articles of association; (b) corporate documents evidencing the validity of the shareholder's legal representation; and (c) identity document with photo of the shareholder's legal representative(s).

• Investment Funds: (a) consolidated and most recent bylaws of the fund; (b) consolidated and most recent bylaws or articles of association of the manager or the portfolio manager, as the case may be, in accordance the fund's voting policy; (c) corporate documents evidencing the validity of the legal representation of the manager or the portfolio manager, as the case may be; and (d) identity document with photo of the legal representative(s); and

(iii) updated proof of ownership of the Company's shares, issued by the bookkeeping and/or the custodian agent, as the case may be, on the date of sending the Bulletin.

At this AGM, no electronic participation system will be adopted.

Indication of the institution hired by the company to provide the registrar service of securities, with name, physical and electronic address, contact person and phone number

ITAÚ CORRETORA DE VALORES S.A.

Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 3.500, 3rd floor - São Paulo Shareholders Service: 3003-9285 (capital and metropolitan regions) 0800 7209285 (other locations)

Service hours are on business days from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm Email:atendimentoescrituracao@itau-unibanco.com.br

Link to Itau Digital Shareholder Meeting platform:https://assembleiadigital.certificadodigital.com/itausecuritiesservices/artigo/home/assembleia-digital

Resolutions concerning the Annual General Meeting (AGM)

[Eligible tickers in this resolution: MULT3] 1. Review the manager's accounts, analyze, discuss and vote on the Financial Statements of the Company, together with the Management Report and External Auditors' Report, for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

[Eligible tickers in this resolution: MULT3] 2. Decide on the destination of net income for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2023, as per Management Proposal. [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

[Eligible tickers in this resolution: MULT3] 3. Define the number of seats on the Companys Board of Directors at seven (7) for the next term, as per Management Proposal. [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

[Eligible tickers in this resolution: MULT3] 4. Do you wish to request the cumulative voting for the election of the board of directors, under the terms of art. 141 of Law 6,404, of 1976? (If the shareholder chooses "no" or "abstain", his/her shares will not be computed for the request of the cumulative voting request).

[ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain

[Eligible tickers in this resolution: MULT3] 5. Do you wish to request a separate election of a member of the board of directors, under the terms of article 141, paragraph 4, I, of Law 6,404, of 1976? (The shareholder can only fill this field in case of keeping the position of voting shares ininterrupted for 3 months prior to the general meeting. If the shareholder chooses "no" or "abstain", his/her shares will not be computed for the request of a separate election of a member of the board of directors). [ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain

[Eligible tickers in this resolution: MULT3] Election of the board of directors by candidate - Total members to be elected: 7 6. Nomination of candidates to the board of directors (the shareholder can nominate as many candidates as the numbers of vacancies to be filled in the general election. The votes indicated in this filed will be disregarded if the shareholder with voting rights also fills in the fields present in the separate election of a member of the board of directors and the separate election referred to in these fields takes place). José Isaac Peres (Presidente do Conselho de Administração) [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain José Paulo Ferraz do Amaral [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain Eduardo Kaminitz Peres [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain Ana Paula Kaminitz Peres [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain Cintia Vannucci Vaz Guimarães [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain Gustavo Henrique de Barroso Franco (Membro Independente) [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain Antonio Paulo Carvalho Pierotti (Membro Independente) [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain 7. In case of a cumulative voting process, should the corresponding votes to your shares be equally distributed among the candidates that you´ve chosen? [If the shareholder chooses "yes" and also indicates the "approve" answer type for specific candidates among those listed below, their votes will be distributed proportionally among these candidates. If the shareholder chooses to "abstain" and the election occurs by the cumulative voting process, the shareholder's vote shall be counted as an abstention in the respective resolution of the meeting.] [ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain 8. View of all the candidates to indicate the cumulative voting distribution. José Isaac Peres (Presidente do Conselho de Administração) [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ]

José Isaac Peres (Presidente do Conselho de Administração) [ Abstain / [ ] % ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ]José Paulo Ferraz do Amaral [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain ] Abstain / [ ] Abstain /Cintia Vannucci Vaz Guimarães [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ Gustavo Henrique de Barroso Franco (Membro Independente) [ Abstain / [ ] % ] Abstain / [ ] Approve [ ] % ] Reject [ ]Antonio Paulo Carvalho Pierotti (Membro Independente) [ / [ ] % ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

/ [ ] % Eduardo Kaminitz Peres [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] % Ana Paula Kaminitz Peres [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ [ ] %

[Eligible tickers in this resolution: MULT3] Election of the chairman of the board of directors - Total members to be elected: 1 9. Nomination of candidates for chairman of the board of directors. José Isaac Peres [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

[Eligible tickers in this resolution: MULT3] 10. Set the global annual compensation of the Company's Management for the 2024 fiscal year, as per Management Proposal. [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

[Eligible tickers in this resolution: MULT3] 11. Do you wish to request the establishment of a fiscal council, under the terms of article 161 of Law 6,404, of 1976? (If the shareholder chooses "no" or "abstain", his/her shares will not be computed for the request of the establishment of the fiscal council). [ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain

[Eligible tickers in this resolution: MULT3] Separate election of the fiscal council - Common shares 12. Nomination of candidates to the fiscal council by minority shareholders with voting rights (the shareholder must fill this field if the general election field was left in blank). Mauro Eduardo Guizeline (Efetivo) / Marcelo Jesus Abbari (Suplente) - indicados por T.Rowe Price / nomination from T.Rowe Price [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain Cicero Przendsiuk (Efetivo) / Maelcio Mauricio Soares (Suplente) - indicados por PREVI, BB Gestão de Recursos e JGP Gestão de Recursos, em conjunto / jointly nomination from PREVI, BB Gestão de Recursos and JGP Gestão de Recursos

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] AbstainCity :__________________________________________________________________________

Date :__________________________________________________________________________

Signature :_____________________________________________________________________

Shareholder's Name :____________________________________________________________

Phone Number :__________________________________________________________________