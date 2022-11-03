Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliarios S A : Earnings Release 3Q22

This document may contain prospective statements and goals, which are subject to risks and uncertainties as they are based on expectations of the Company's management and on available information. The Company is under no obligation to update these statements. The words "anticipate", "wish", "expect", "foresee", "intend", "plan", "predict", "forecast", "aim" and similar words are intended to identify these statements.
MANAGERIAL REPORT
During fiscal year 2012, the Accounting Standards Committee (CPC) issued pronouncements that impacted the Company's activities and its subsidiaries including, among others, the CPC 19 (R2) - Joint business.
This pronouncement was implemented for fiscal years starting January 1, 2013. The pronouncement determines joint projects to be recorded on the financial statements via equity pick-up, among other issues. Therefore, the Company does not consolidate the 50% stake in Parque Shopping Maceió S.A., a company that has a 100% ownership interest in the shopping center of the same name.
This report adopted the managerial information format and, for this reason, does not consider the requirements of CPCs 19 (R2) to be applicable. Thus, the information and/or performance analysis presented herein include the proportional consolidation of Parque Shopping Maceió S.A. for additional information, please refer to note 8.4 of the Financial Report dated September 30, 2022.
Multiplan is presenting its quarterly results in a managerial format to provide the reader with a more complete perspective on operational data. Please refer to the Company's financial statements on its website (ir.multiplan.com.br) to access the Financial Statements in compliance with the CPC.
Please see on page 58 in this report the changes according to the Technical Pronouncement CPC 19 (R2), and the reconciliation of the accounting and managerial numbers.
Table of contents
01.
Overview
5
02.
Highlights
6
03.
Digital Innovation
9
04. ESG
12
05.
Consolidated Financial Statements
15
06.
MULT3 in the Stock Market
17
07.
Operational Indicators
19
08.
Case Study
26
09.
Gross Revenue
31
10.
Property Ownership Results
32
11.
Portfolio Management Results
38
12.
Real Estate for Sale Results
39
13.
Financial Results
41
14.
Capex
47
15.
Investment Properties Analysis
48
16.
Portfolio of Assets
50
17.
Ownership Structure
52
18.
Appendix
54
19.
Glossary and Acronyms
67
INDEX
Overview
Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliários S.A. is one of Brazil's leading shopping center operating companies, established as a full-service company that plans, develops, owns and manages one of the largest and highest-quality mall portfolios in the country.
The Company also is strategically active in the residential and commercial real estate development sectors, generating synergies for shopping center- related operations by creating mixed-use projects in adjacent areas.
At the end of 3Q22, Multiplan owned 20 shopping centers comprising a total GLA of 876,066 sq.m - with an 80.6% average ownership interest - of which 19 shopping centers were managed by the Company, encompassing around 6,000 stores and estimated annual traffic of 190 million visitors (in 2019).
Moreover, Multiplan owns - with an average ownership interest of 92.1% - two corporate complexes with total GLA of 50,582 sq.m, leading to a total portfolio GLA of 926,648 sq.m.
LONG-TERM FINANCIAL EVOLUTION (R$ MILLION)
Gross Revenue
NOI
EBITDA
FFO
Net Income
1,884
1,484
1,191
997
744
369
212
212
200
21
2007
Sep-22
2007
Sep-22 2007
Sep-22
2007
Sep-22
2007
Sep-22
(LTM)
(LTM)
(LTM)
(LTM)
(LTM)
2007
Sep-22
Chg.
CAGR
R$ Million
2008 2009
2010 2011
2012 2013
2014
2015 2016
2017 2018
2019 2020
2021
'07-
'07-
(IPO)¹
(LTM)
'21
'21
Gross
368.8
452.9
534.4
662.6
742.2
1,048.0 1,074.6
1,245.0
1,205.2
1,257.5
1,306.2
1,378.9
1,460.2
1,995.1
1,404.5
1,884.4
+280.8%
+10.0%
Revenue
NOI
212.1
283.1
359.4
424.8
510.8
606.9
691.3
846.1
934.8
964.6
1,045.5
1,138.1
1,201.2
953.4
1,118.9
1,484.2
+427.6%
+12.6%
EBITDA
212.2
247.2
304.0
350.2
455.3
615.8
610.7
793.7
789.2
818.3
825.5
946.9
932.1
1,377.1
810.8
1,190.8
+282.1%
+10.0%
FFO
200.2
237.2
266.6
363.0
414.6
501.0
421.0
543.7
522.8
487.7
561.3
707.4
703.4
1,047.0
702.0
997.3
+250.6%
+9.4%
Net
21.2
74.0
163.3
218.4
298.2
388.1
284.6
368.1
362.2
311.9
369.4
472.9
471.0
964.2
453.1
743.8
+2,037.3%
+24.4%
Income
2007 EBITDA adjusted for expenses related to the Company's IPO.
