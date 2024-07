MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A.

Publicly Traded Company

CNPJ nº 07.816.890/0001-53

NIRE 33.3.0027840-1

FINAL DETAILED VOTING MAP

Extraordinary General Meeting held on June 28, 2024

MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A. ("Company"), pursuant to Resolution CVM n. 81, of March 29, 2022, discloses to its shareholders, as per exhibit attached hetero, the final detailed voting map regarding the Extraordinary General Meeting held on June 28, 2024, which compiles the votes computed at the referred meeting, containing the first five numbers of the shareholders' registration with the National Register of Corporate Taxpayers/National Register of Individual Taxpayers (CNPJ/CPF), each of the votes cast by them, and their respective shareholding ownership.

Rio de Janeiro, July 5, 2024

Armando d'Almeida Neto

Executive Vice President - Financial and Investor Relations Officer