Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliarios S A : Final Synthetic Voting Map - Extraordinary General Meeting (AGE)

MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A.

Publicly Traded Company

SUMMARIZED FINAL VOTING MAP

Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting held on March 3, 2023

MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A. ("Company"), pursuant to CVM Resolution n. 81 of March 29, 2022, discloses to its shareholders, as per exhibit attached hereto, the final summary voting map regarding the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting held on this date.

Rio de Janeiro, March 3, 2023.

Armando d´Almeida Neto

Executive Vice President - Financial and Investor Relations