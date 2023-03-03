Advanced search
    MULT3   BRMULTACNOR5

MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIARIOS S.A.

(MULT3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:42:54 2023-03-03 pm EST
23.46 BRL   -4.63%
05:40pMultiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliarios S A : Minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting (AGE)
PU
05:40pMultiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliarios S A : Final Synthetic Voting Map - Extraordinary General Meeting (AGE)
PU
02/28Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliarios S A : Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting
PU
Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliarios S A : Final Synthetic Voting Map - Extraordinary General Meeting (AGE)

03/03/2023 | 05:40pm EST
MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A.

Publicly Traded Company

SUMMARIZED FINAL VOTING MAP

Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting held on March 3, 2023

MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A. ("Company"), pursuant to CVM Resolution n. 81 of March 29, 2022, discloses to its shareholders, as per exhibit attached hereto, the final summary voting map regarding the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting held on this date.

Rio de Janeiro, March 3, 2023.

Armando d´Almeida Neto

Executive Vice President - Financial and Investor Relations

Exhibit

SUMMARIZED FINAL VOTING MAP

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

HELD ON MARCH 3, 2023

Description of the Resolutions

Number of Shares

Approval

Rejection

Abstention

1 - Appoint a new Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors among the

321,190,895

58,899,352

0

current members.

2 - Elect a member of the Company's Board of Director to replace Mr. Duncan

339,788,386

39,431,871

869,990

George Osborne.

Disclaimer

Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliários SA published this content on 03 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2023 22:39:52 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
