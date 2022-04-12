Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliarios S.A.
  News
  Summary
MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIARIOS S.A.

(MULT3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04/12 04:07:47 pm EDT
24.28 BRL   +0.08%
Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliarios S A : José Isaac Peres elected ACRJ Businessman of the Year

04/12/2022 | 05:55pm EDT
The Commercial Association of Rio de Janeiro (ACRJ) has chosen José Isaac Peres, founder and president of Multiplan, to be the recipient of the ACRJ Entrepreneur of the Year 2022 award. Recently created by the Association, the prize aims to recognize and value entrepreneurs who stand out for their economic activity in benefit of the State of Rio de Janeiro.

The award was delivered on April 12, at 12:30 p.m., at the Fairmont Hotel, in Copacabana. Besides the Businessman of the Year medal, which was handed out by Rio's governor, Claudio Castro, Peres also received, from Mayor Eduardo Paes, ACRJ's Bicentennial Medal.

"It is with great joy that we chose José Isaac Peres' name to receive this honor from the Casa de Mauá, a businessman who always believed in the State and the City of Rio de Janeiro and continued to make more investments. The choice of his name was the right one," said ACRJ's president, José Antonio do Nascimento Brito.

"I didn't expect such an expressive homage. I accept with deep gratitude to the Commercial Association and to the city of Rio de Janeiro. It is an honor for me and my family, who have always lived in this Marvelous City. We have built many projects, including shopping centers that employ more than 20,000 people, and we hope to do even more for the city," said Peres.

Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliários SA published this content on 12 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2022 21:54:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
