Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliarios S A : Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting

To approve the payment of interest on shareholders´ equity, regarding the period from January to December 2022, in the gross amount of R$ 175,000,000.00 (one hundred and

To approve the replacement of the Company´s independent auditors in accordance with the mandatory rotation of auditors required pursuant to article 31 of the CVM Resolution N. 23/2021, and the hiring of KPMG Auditores Independentes Ltda. as the

The payment of the interest on shareholders´ equity will be made to shareholders registered in the Company´s books on December 26, 2022. The

Company's shares shall be traded "ex interests" as of December 27, 2022, and the payment of the interest on shareholders´ equity to shareholders will be made up to December 29, 2023. Regardless of any dividends that may be declared by the Annual General

Shareholders' Meeting to be held up to April 30, 2023, interest on shareholders´ equity shall be considered as part of the amount of the minimum mandatory dividend in connection with the fiscal year that ends on December 31, 2022, for its net value, i.e., deducted of income tax, in the terms of article 9, paragraph 7 of Law No. 9,249/95 and in accordance with item III of Resolution No. 683/2012 of the Brazilian Securities Exchange Commission (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários - CVM).

5.2.4. The total amount of interest on shareholders´ equity mentioned in the resolutions above respects the limits established in the article 9, paragraph 1 of Law No. 9,249/95.

5.3. The Board of Directors authorized the Executive Officers of the Company to practice all necessary acts to implement the resolutions herein approved.

6. Closing, Drawing Up, and Approval of the Minutes: With no further issue to be addressed, these minutes were approved as per article 17, 2nd paragraph and article 19 of the Bylaws, and were duly signed electronically, and the members of the Board of

Directors', Messrs. Gustavo Henrique de Barroso Franco, John Michael Sullivan and

Duncan George Osborne sent their votes in writing.

Rio de Janeiro, December 21, 2022.

Marcelo Vianna Soares Pinho

Secretary