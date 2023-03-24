Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliarios S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MULT3   BRMULTACNOR5

MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIARIOS S.A.

(MULT3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:55 2023-03-24 pm EDT
24.05 BRL   +2.60%
Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliarios S A : Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting
03/23World Water Day : Multiplan's sustainable practices
03/16Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliarios S A : shopping centers invest in a mix of stores that offer customers unique experiences.
Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliarios S A : Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting

03/24/2023 | 06:08pm EDT
MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A.

CNPJ/MF No. 07.816.890/0001-53

NIRE 33.3.0027840-1

Publicly traded Company

Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting

held on March 23, 2023

  1. Date, time and place: On the 23rd of March 2023, at 11:00 AM, in the building of the head office of Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliários S.A. ("Company"), at Av. das
    Américas No. 4.200, Block 2, ground floor, Barra da Tijuca, in the City and State of Rio de Janeiro.
  2. Call notice and attendance: Meeting called in accordance with the Company's Bylaws, with the attendance, in person or by videoconference, of the totality of the Board of Directors' members.
  3. Presiding Board: Chairman: Mr. José Isaac Peres; Secretary: Mr. Marcelo Vianna Soares Pinho.
  4. Agenda: Discuss and decide about the following matters: (i) presentation and update on the Company's finance and results; (ii) presentation and update on the Company's projects; and (iii) general matters of interest to the Company.
  5. Resolutions: The members of the Board of Directors reviewed, discussed and evaluated, without caveat, the following:
  1. Update on the Company's finance and results;
  2. The Company's projects; and
  3. General matters of interest to the Company.
  4. The Board of Directors authorized the Executive Officers of the Company to practice all necessary acts to implement the matters herein discussed, directly by the Company and/or through its subsidiary companies.

6. Closing, Drawing Up, and Approval of the Minutes: With no further issue to be addressed, these minutes were approved as per article 17 of the Bylaws, and were duly signed electronically by the members of the Board of Directors who attended the meeting.

Rio de Janeiro, March 23, 2023.

Marcelo Vianna Soares Pinho

Secretary

Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliários SA published this content on 23 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2023 22:07:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
