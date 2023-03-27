Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliarios S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MULT3   BRMULTACNOR5

MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIARIOS S.A.

(MULT3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:43 2023-03-27 pm EDT
24.18 BRL   +0.54%
05:47pMultiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliarios S A : Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting
PU
03/24Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliarios S A : Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting
PU
03/23World Water Day : Multiplan's sustainable practices
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliarios S A : Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting

03/27/2023 | 05:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A.

CNPJ/MF No. 07.816.890/0001-53

NIRE 33.3.0027840-1

Publicly traded Company

Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting held on March 27, 2023

1. Date, time and place: On the 27th of March 2023, at 5:00 PM, in the head office of Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliários S.A. ("Company"), at Av. das Américas No.

4.200, Block 2, suite 501, Barra da Tijuca, City and State of Rio de Janeiro.

2. Call notice and attendance: The call notice was waived, and it was verified the attendance of the totality of the Board of Directors' members, in accordance with the Company's Bylaws.

3. Presiding Board: Chairman: Mr. José Isaac Peres; Secretary: Mr. Marcelo Vianna Soares Pinho.

4. Agenda: Discuss and decide on payment of interest on shareholders´ equity in the gross amount of R$ 75,000,000.00 (seventy-five million reais).

5. Resolutions: The members of the Board of Directors resolved, unanimously and without any caveat, the following:

5.1. To approve the payment of interest on shareholders´ equity, regarding the period from January to March 2023, in the gross amount of R$ 75,000,000.00 (seventy-five million reais), which corresponds to R$ 0.12814336091 per share.

5.1.1. Except for shareholders that are not subject to the tax under the terms of the applicable legislation, the payment of interest on shareholders´ equity will be made net of the withholding income tax of 15% (fifteen per cent), which shall result in an interest of R$ 0.10892185678 per share.

5.1.2. The payment of the interest on shareholders´ equity will be made to shareholders registered in the Company´s books on March 30, 2023. The Company's shares shall be traded "ex interests" as of March 31, 2023, and the payment of the interest on shareholders´ equity to shareholders will be made by March 31, 2024.

5.1.3. Regardless of any dividends that may be declared by the Annual General

Shareholders' Meeting to be held until April 30, 2024, interest on shareholders´ equity shall be considered as part of the amount of the minimum mandatory dividend in

connection with the fiscal year that ends on December 31, 2023, for its net value, i.e., deducted of income tax, in the terms of article 9, paragraph 7 of Law No. 9,249/95 and in accordance with article 2 of Resolution No. 143/2022 of the Brazilian Securities Exchange Commission (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários - CVM)

5.1.4. The total amount of interest on shareholders´ equity mentioned in the resolution above respects the limits established in the article 9, paragraph 1 of Law No. 9,249/95.

5.2. To authorize the Executive Officers of the Company to practice all necessary acts to implement the resolutions herein approved.

6. Closing, Drawing Up, and Approval of the Minutes: With no further issue to be addressed, these minutes were approved as per article 17, 2nd paragraph and article 19 of the Company's Bylaws, and were duly signed by the attendants, and the members of the Board of Directors', Messrs. José Paulo Ferraz do Amaral, John Michael Sullivan, Cintia Vannucci Vaz Guimarães and Gustavo Henrique de Barroso Franco sent their votes in writing.

Rio de Janeiro, March 27, 2023.

Marcelo Vianna Soares Pinho

Secretário

Disclaimer

Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliários SA published this content on 27 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2023 21:46:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIARIOS S.A.
05:47pMultiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliari : Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting
PU
03/24Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliari : Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting
PU
03/23World Water Day : Multiplan's sustainable practices
PU
03/16Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliari : shopping centers invest in a mix of stores that off..
PU
03/06Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliari : Company Presentation - March, 2023
PU
03/04Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliários S.A. completed the acquisition of additional 24...
CI
03/03Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliari : Minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting (AGE)
PU
03/03Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliari : Final Synthetic Voting Map - Extraordinary General ..
PU
02/28Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliari : Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting
PU
02/28Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliari : Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 2 031 M 388 M 388 M
Net income 2023 852 M 163 M 163 M
Net Debt 2023 1 782 M 340 M 340 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,5x
Yield 2023 3,09%
Capitalization 14 076 M 2 687 M 2 687 M
EV / Sales 2023 7,81x
EV / Sales 2024 6,84x
Nbr of Employees 80 372
Free-Float 65,9%
Chart MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIARIOS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliarios S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIARIOS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 24,05 BRL
Average target price 30,00 BRL
Spread / Average Target 24,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eduardo Kaminitz Peres Chief Executive Officer & Director
Armando d'Almeida Neto Chief Financial Officer
José Isaac Peres Chairman
José Paulo Ferraz do Amaral Chairman
Marcelo Ferreira Martins Vice President-Operation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIARIOS S.A.9.82%2 679
SCENTRE GROUP-4.86%9 431
EASYHOME NEW RETAIL GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED8.56%4 098
AEON MALL CO., LTD.-1.47%2 925
VINCOM RETAIL12.93%2 827
THE PHOENIX MILLS LIMITED-6.78%2 788
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer