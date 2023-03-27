Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliarios S A : Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting

MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A.

CNPJ/MF No. 07.816.890/0001-53

NIRE 33.3.0027840-1

Publicly traded Company

Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting held on March 27, 2023

1. Date, time and place: On the 27th of March 2023, at 5:00 PM, in the head office of Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliários S.A. ("Company"), at Av. das Américas No.

4.200, Block 2, suite 501, Barra da Tijuca, City and State of Rio de Janeiro.

2. Call notice and attendance: The call notice was waived, and it was verified the attendance of the totality of the Board of Directors' members, in accordance with the Company's Bylaws.

3. Presiding Board: Chairman: Mr. José Isaac Peres; Secretary: Mr. Marcelo Vianna Soares Pinho.

4. Agenda: Discuss and decide on payment of interest on shareholders´ equity in the gross amount of R$ 75,000,000.00 (seventy-five million reais).

5. Resolutions: The members of the Board of Directors resolved, unanimously and without any caveat, the following:

5.1. To approve the payment of interest on shareholders´ equity, regarding the period from January to March 2023, in the gross amount of R$ 75,000,000.00 (seventy-five million reais), which corresponds to R$ 0.12814336091 per share.

5.1.1. Except for shareholders that are not subject to the tax under the terms of the applicable legislation, the payment of interest on shareholders´ equity will be made net of the withholding income tax of 15% (fifteen per cent), which shall result in an interest of R$ 0.10892185678 per share.

5.1.2. The payment of the interest on shareholders´ equity will be made to shareholders registered in the Company´s books on March 30, 2023. The Company's shares shall be traded "ex interests" as of March 31, 2023, and the payment of the interest on shareholders´ equity to shareholders will be made by March 31, 2024.

5.1.3. Regardless of any dividends that may be declared by the Annual General

Shareholders' Meeting to be held until April 30, 2024, interest on shareholders´ equity shall be considered as part of the amount of the minimum mandatory dividend in

connection with the fiscal year that ends on December 31, 2023, for its net value, i.e., deducted of income tax, in the terms of article 9, paragraph 7 of Law No. 9,249/95 and in accordance with article 2 of Resolution No. 143/2022 of the Brazilian Securities Exchange Commission (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários - CVM)

5.1.4. The total amount of interest on shareholders´ equity mentioned in the resolution above respects the limits established in the article 9, paragraph 1 of Law No. 9,249/95.

5.2. To authorize the Executive Officers of the Company to practice all necessary acts to implement the resolutions herein approved.

6. Closing, Drawing Up, and Approval of the Minutes: With no further issue to be addressed, these minutes were approved as per article 17, 2nd paragraph and article 19 of the Company's Bylaws, and were duly signed by the attendants, and the members of the Board of Directors', Messrs. José Paulo Ferraz do Amaral, John Michael Sullivan, Cintia Vannucci Vaz Guimarães and Gustavo Henrique de Barroso Franco sent their votes in writing.

Rio de Janeiro, March 27, 2023.

Marcelo Vianna Soares Pinho

Secretário