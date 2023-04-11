Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliarios S A : Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting

MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A.

CNPJ/MF N. 07.816.890/0001-53

NIRE 33.3.0027840-1

Publicly traded Company

Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting

held on April 06, 2023

Date, time and place : On April 06, 2023, at 4:00 PM, in the head office of Multiplan

Empreendimentos Imobiliários S.A. (" Company "), at Av. das Américas No. 4.200, Block 2, suite 501, Barra da Tijuca, City and State of Rio de Janeiro. Call notice and attendance : Meeting called in accordance with the Company's Bylaws, with the attendance of the totality of the Board of Directors' members. Presiding Board : Chairman: Mr. José Isaac Peres; Secretary: Mr. Marcelo Vianna Soares Pinho. Agenda : Discuss and decide on the proposal to the Annual Business Plan submitted by the Company's Management, including the capital budget and the operational budget for the fiscal year of 2023. Resolutions : The members of the Board of Directors decided, unanimously and without caveat, the following:

5.1.To approve the proposal to the Annual Business Plan submitted by the Company's

Management, including the capital budget and the operational budget for the fiscal year of 2023.

5.2. To authorize the Executive Officers of the Company to practice all necessary acts to implement the resolution herein approved, directly by the Company and/or through its subsidiaries companies.

6. Closing, Drawing Up, and Approval of the Minutes: With no further issue to be addressed, these minutes was approved as per articles 17 and 19 of the Company's Bylaws and was duly signed electronically by the members of the Board of Directors identified below (José Isaac Peres; Eduardo Kaminitz Peres; e Ana Paula Kaminitz Peres). The members of the Board of Directors, Messrs. José Paulo Ferraz do Amaral, Gustavo Henrique de Barroso Franco, John Michael Sullivan and Ms. Cintia Vannucci Vaz Guimarães sent their votes in writing.

Rio de Janeiro, April 06, 2023.

Marcelo Vianna Soares Pinho

Secretary