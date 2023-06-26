MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A. CNPJ/MF No. 07.816.890/0001-53 NIRE 33.3.0027840-1 Publicly traded Company Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting held on June 26, 2023 Date, time and place: On the 26 th of June 2023, at 4:00 PM, in the head office of

Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliários S.A. (" Company "), at Av. das Américas No.

4.200, Block 2, suite 501, Barra da Tijuca, City and State of Rio de Janeiro. Call notice and attendance: Meeting called in accordance with the Company's Bylaws, with the attendance of the majority of the Board of Directors' members. The Board member Mr. Eduardo Kaminitz Peres justified his absence. Presiding Board: Chairman: Mr. José Isaac Peres; Secretary: Mr. Marcelo Vianna Soares Pinho. Agenda: Discuss and decide on the following matters: (i) payment of interest on shareholders´ equity in the gross amount of R$ 145,000,000.00 (one hundred and forty- five million reais); (ii) new stock buyback program of the Company; and (iii) anticipation of the grace period for the maturation of restricted shares granted to a participant of the Plan who is leaving the Company. Resolutions: The members of the Board of Directors decided, unanimously and without caveat, the following: 5.1. To approve the payment of interest on shareholders´ equity, regarding the period from January to June 2023, in the gross amount of R$ 145,000,000.00 (one hundred and forty-five million reais), which corresponds to R$ 0.24816784526 per share, of which (i) R$ 125,000,000.00 (one hundred and twenty-five million reais) as interim proceeds, ad referendum of the Annual General Meeting that will resolve on the 2023 results; and (ii) R$ 20,000,000.00 (twenty million reais) as intermediary proceeds, using part of the balance of the profit account reserve. 5.1.1. Except for shareholders that are not subject to the tax under the terms of the applicable legislation, the payment of interest on shareholders´ equity will be made net of the withholding income tax of 15% (fifteen per cent), which shall result in an interest of R$ 0.21094266847 per share.

The payment of the interest on shareholders´ equity will be made to shareholders registered in the Company´s books on June 29, 2023. The Company's shares shall be traded " ex interests " as of June 30, 2023, and the payment of the interest on shareholders´ equity to shareholders will be made by June 28, 2024. Regardless of any dividends that may be declared by the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting to be held until April 30, 2024, interest on shareholders´ equity shall be considered as part of the amount of the minimum mandatory dividend regarding the fiscal year that ends on December 31, 2023, for its net value, i.e., deducted of income tax, in the terms of article 9, paragraph 7 of Law No. 9,249/95 and in accordance with article 2 of Resolution No. 143/2022 of the Brazilian Securities Exchange Commission (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários - CVM), as well as pursuant to the Company's Bylaws. The total amount of interest on shareholders´ equity mentioned in the resolution above respects the limits established in the article 9, paragraph 1 of Law No. 9,249/95. 5.1.5. To authorize the Executive Officers of the Company to practice all necessary acts to implement the resolution approved in this item 5.1. 5.2. To approve the Company's new stock buyback program, through which the Company may trade up to fourteen million (14,000,000) own common shares, in accordance with the terms and conditions of Exhibit I hereto and subject to the provisions of CVM Resolution No. 77 of 03/29/2022 ("Buyback Program"). The deadline for the trade of the authorized transactions is of twelve (12) months, starting June 27, 2023 through June 27, 2024 (including the starting and ending dates). To authorize the Executive Officers of the Company to practice all necessary acts to implement the Buyback Program, so that the Board of Executive Officers may trade with shares and derivatives authorized under the Buyback Program, at the time it deems appropriate, subject to the terms and limits established in the Buyback Program and in the applicable rules. The authorization hereby granted to the Board of Executive Officers includes, without limitation, (i) the acquisition of shares (a) to fulfill the Company's stock- based incentive programs; (b) to be held in treasury; and/or (c) to subsequent cancellation or transfer; and (ii) the transfer of shares eventually acquired under the Buyback Program, as well as shares currently held in treasury remaining from previous buyback programs. 5.3. Under the terms of Section 7 (a) of the Company's Restricted Stocks Grant Programs, to approve the anticipation of the vest period of Restricted Stocks granted to a certain participant, as per the proposal submitted by Company's Management to the Board of Directors.

5.3.1. To authorize the Executive Officers of the Company to practice all necessary acts to implement the anticipation herein approved, directly by the Company and/or through its subsidiaries. 6. Closing, Drawing Up, and Approval of the Minutes: With no further issue to be addressed, these minutes were approved as per article 17, 2nd paragraph and article 19 of the Bylaws, and were duly signed electronically, and the members of the Board of Directors sent their votes in writing. Rio de Janeiro, June 26, 2023. Marcelo Vianna Soares Pinho Secretary

EXHIBIT I INFORMATION REGARDING THE APPROVAL OF TRADING WITH OWN SHARES (as per Exhibit G of CVM Resolution No. 80, dated 03/29/2022) 1. Provide detailed justification on the objectives and expected economic effects of the transactions. The Buyback Program aims to invest the available resources of the Company to maximize value creation for the shareholders. The transactions of shares and derivatives authorized under the Buyback Program may be carried out at the discretion of the Executive Board, at the time it deems appropriate, subject to the terms and limits established in the Buyback Program and in the applicable rules, and includes, without limitation, (i) the acquisition of shares (a) to fulfill the Company's stock-based incentive programs; (b) to be held in treasury; and/or (c) to subsequent cancellation or transfer; and (ii) the transfer of shares eventually acquired under the Buyback Program, as well as shares currently held in treasury remaining from previous buyback programs. No relevant economic effects are expected resulting from the approved transactions. 2. Inform the amount of (i) free float shares; and (ii) treasury shares. On the date of approval of the Program, the Company had (i) 284,975,953 free float shares; and (ii) 16,478,895 treasury shares. 3. Inform the amount of shares that may be acquired or sold by the company. The Company may negotiate up to 14,000,000 (fourteen million) common shares with no par value, issued by the Company, without reduction of the capital stock, also subject to the threshold of 10% of the total outstanding Company's common shares that may be kept in treasury, as per Article 9 of CVM Resolution No. 77, of March 29, 2022 ("CVM Resolution 77"). 4. Description of the main features of the derivative instruments that the company may use, if any. Within the scope of the Buyback Program, derivative instruments may be used, such as swap contracts, options and future structures with Company's shares as underlying asset, subject to the provisions of the applicable regulations.