MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A.
CNPJ/MF No. 07.816.890/0001-53
NIRE 33.3.0027840-1
Publicly traded Company
Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting
held on August 21, 2023
Date, time and place: On the 21 of August 2023, at 11:00 AM, in the building of the head office of Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliários S.A. ("Company"), at Av. das Américas No.
4.200, Block 2, ground floor, Barra da Tijuca, in the City and State of Rio de Janeiro.
Call notice and attendance: Meeting called in accordance with the Company's Bylaws, with the attendance, in person or by videoconference, of the totality of the Board of Directors' members.
Presiding Board: Chairman: Mr. José Isaac Peres; Secretary: Mr. Marcelo Vianna Soares Pinho.
Agenda: Discuss and decide about the following matters: (i) presentation and update on the Company's finance and results; (ii) presentation and update on the Company's projects; and (iii) general matters of interest to the Company.
Resolutions: The members of the Board of Directors reviewed, discussed and evaluated, without caveat, the following:
Update on the Company's finance and results;
The Company's projects; and
General matters of interest to the Company.
The Board of Directors authorized the Executive Officers of the Company to practice all necessary acts to implement the matters herein discussed, directly by the Company and/or through its subsidiary companies.
6. Closing, Drawing Up, and Approval of the Minutes: these minutes were approved as per article 17 of electronically by the members of the Board of Directors
With no further issue to be addressed, the Bylaws, and were duly signed who attended the meeting.
Rio de Janeiro, August 21, 2023.
Marcelo Vianna Soares Pinho
Secretary
Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliarios S.A. specializes in holding and managing commercial real estate assets. Besides, the group develops a real estate development business. Its activity is organized around 2 areas:
- real estate rental: holding, at the end of 2022, a portfolio of 20 shopping centers and 2 office towers with a total gross leasable area of 926,483 m2;
- development and sale of real estate: trade buildings and residential buildings.