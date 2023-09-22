MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A.
CNPJ/MF No. 07.816.890/0001-53
NIRE 33.3.0027840-1
Publicly traded Company
Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting
held on September 22, 2023
- Date, time and place: On the 22nd of September 2023, at 2:00 PM, in the head office of Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliários S.A. ("Company"), at Av. das Américas
No. 4.200, Block 2, suite 501, Barra da Tijuca, City and State of Rio de Janeiro.
- Call notice and attendance: The call notice was waived due to the attendance of all the Board of Directors' members.
- Presiding Board: Chairman: Mr. José Isaac Peres; Secretary: Mr. Marcelo Vianna Soares Pinho.
- Agenda: Discuss and decide on the following matters: (i) the payment of interest on shareholders´ equity in the gross amount of R$ 120,000,000.00 (one hundred and twenty million reais); (ii) the execution of amendment to lease agreement entered between
Multiplan group's companies and Divertplan Entretenimento Ltda.; and (iii) the calling of an Extraordinary Shareholders' General Meeting of the Company.
5. Resolutions: The members of the Board of Directors decided, unanimously and without caveat, with abstention of those legally prevented, the following:
5.1. To approve the payment of interest on shareholders´ equity, regarding the period from January to September 2023, in the gross amount of R$ 120,000,000.00 (one hundred and twenty million reais), which corresponds to R$ 0.20605475304 per share.
- Except for shareholders that are not subject to the tax under the terms of the applicable legislation, the payment of interest on shareholders´ equity will be made net of the withholding income tax of 15% (fifteen per cent), which shall result in an interest of R$ 0.17514654009 per share.
- The payment of the interest on shareholders´ equity will be made to shareholders registered in the Company´s books on September 27, 2023. The Company's shares shall be traded "ex interests" as of September 28, 2023, and the payment of the interest on shareholders´ equity to shareholders will be made by September 30, 2024.
5.1.3. Regardless of any dividends that may be declared by the Annual General
Shareholders' Meeting to be held until April 30, 2024, interest on shareholders´ equity shall be considered as part of the amount of the minimum mandatory dividend regarding the fiscal year that ends on December 31, 2023, for its net value, i.e., deducted of income tax, in the terms of article 9, paragraph 7 of Law No. 9,249/95 and in accordance with article 2 of Resolution No. 143/2022 of the Brazilian Securities Exchange Commission (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários - CVM), as well as pursuant to the Company's Bylaws.
5.1.4. The total amount of interest on shareholders´ equity mentioned in the resolution above respects the limits established in the article 9, paragraph 1 of Law No. 9,249/95.
5.2. According to Article 22, item "o" of the Company Bylaws, approve the execution of an Amendment to the Lease Agreement between the Company and its subsidiary Multiplan Greenfield XI Empreendimento Imobiliário Ltda., as co-lessors, and Divertplan Entretenimento Ltda., as lessee, having as purpose store located at "BH Shopping", as per the proposal submitted by Company's Management to the Board of Directors.
5.3. After discussing and evaluating the matters indicated below and the management proposal to be submitted to the shareholders ("Management Proposal"), the Board
Members approved, unanimously and without any reservations, in accordance with
Article 123, Law 6,404/76 and Article 22, item "e" of the Company's Bylaws, the call for an Extraordinary Shareholders' General Meeting to be held, in first call, on October, 2023, at 4:00 pm, in the Company's headquarters building, to resolve on the following matters:
- Due to the request of the shareholder 1700480 Ontario Inc., to elect a member of the Board of Directors to replace Mr. John Michael Sullivan;
- To amend Article 3 of the Company's Bylaws in order to include the secondary activities indicated in the Management Proposal;
- In view of the receipt, on this date, of a letter sent by the shareholder 1700480 Ontario Inc. requesting the conversion of all preferred shares held by it into common shares issued by the Company, as authorized by paragraph 3 of Article 5 of the Bylaws, to amend Chapter II of the Company's Bylaws in order to (a) reflect the conversion of all remaining preferred shares issued by the Company into common shares and (b) provide authorization for eventual creation of preferred shares, as well as for the increase in a class of preferred shares, without maintaining proportion with other types or classes of shares, in accordance with Management Proposal; and
- To consolidate the Company's Bylaws in order to reflect the changes mentioned in items (ii) and (iii) above.
5.4. The Board of Directors authorized the Executive Officers of the Company to practice all necessary acts to implement the resolutions herein approved, directly by the Company and/or through its subsidiaries.
6. Closing, Drawing Up, and Approval of the Minutes: With no further issue to be addressed, these minutes were approved as per Article 20 of the Company's Bylaws and were duly signed by the attending Board of Directors' members, via digital signature.
Rio de Janeiro, September 22, 2023.
Marcelo Vianna Soares Pinho
Secretary
