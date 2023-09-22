The payment of the interest on shareholders´ equity will be made to shareholders registered in the Company´s books on September 27, 2023. The Company's shares shall be traded "

Except for shareholders that are not subject to the tax under the terms of the applicable legislation, the payment of interest on shareholders´ equity will be made net of the withholding income tax of 15% (fifteen per cent), which shall result in an interest of R$ 0.17514654009 per share.

5.1. To approve the payment of interest on shareholders´ equity, regarding the period from January to September 2023, in the gross amount of R$ 120,000,000.00 (one hundred and twenty million reais), which corresponds to R$ 0.20605475304 per share.

5. Resolutions: The members of the Board of Directors decided, unanimously and without caveat, with abstention of those legally prevented, the following:

5.1.3. Regardless of any dividends that may be declared by the Annual General

Shareholders' Meeting to be held until April 30, 2024, interest on shareholders´ equity shall be considered as part of the amount of the minimum mandatory dividend regarding the fiscal year that ends on December 31, 2023, for its net value, i.e., deducted of income tax, in the terms of article 9, paragraph 7 of Law No. 9,249/95 and in accordance with article 2 of Resolution No. 143/2022 of the Brazilian Securities Exchange Commission (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários - CVM), as well as pursuant to the Company's Bylaws.

5.1.4. The total amount of interest on shareholders´ equity mentioned in the resolution above respects the limits established in the article 9, paragraph 1 of Law No. 9,249/95.

5.2. According to Article 22, item "o" of the Company Bylaws, approve the execution of an Amendment to the Lease Agreement between the Company and its subsidiary Multiplan Greenfield XI Empreendimento Imobiliário Ltda., as co-lessors, and Divertplan Entretenimento Ltda., as lessee, having as purpose store located at "BH Shopping", as per the proposal submitted by Company's Management to the Board of Directors.

5.3. After discussing and evaluating the matters indicated below and the management proposal to be submitted to the shareholders ("Management Proposal"), the Board

Members approved, unanimously and without any reservations, in accordance with

Article 123, Law 6,404/76 and Article 22, item "e" of the Company's Bylaws, the call for an Extraordinary Shareholders' General Meeting to be held, in first call, on October, 2023, at 4:00 pm, in the Company's headquarters building, to resolve on the following matters: