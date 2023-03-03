Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliarios S A : Minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting (AGE)
MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A.
CNPJ/MF 07.816.890/0001-53
NIRE 33.3.0027840-1
Publicly Traded Company
Minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting
held on March 3, 2023
Drawn-up in summary form
Date, Time and Place: On March 03, 2023, at 3:00 PM, at the Company's head office building, located at Av. das Américas, 4.200, Block 2, ground floor, Barra da Tijuca, City and State of Rio de Janeiro, CEP 22640-102.
Call notice: Call notices published on the "Valor Econômico" newspaper on February 10, 13 and 14, 2023, pages C5, C3 and A5, respectively.
Attendance: Shareholders representing 67,25% of the voting capital attended the meeting, in its first call, as evidenced by their signatures on the Shareholder's Attendance List of the Company. The meeting was also attended by the Company's executive officers,
Mrs. Eduardo Kaminitz Peres, Armando d´Almeida Neto and Hans Christian Melchers.
Presiding Board: President: Thiago Saddi Tannous
Secretary: João Siqueira
5. Agenda:
Appoint a new Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors among the current members; and
Elect a member of the Company's Board of Directors to replace Mr. Duncan George Osborne.
6. Resolutions: It was approved the drafting of this Minutes in summary form, as well as its publication without the signature of the attending shareholders, in accordance with Article 130, paragraphs 1 and 2 of Law n. 6,404/76, and the following resolutions were taken, with the number of approvals, abstentions and rejections presented in each resolution described in Exhibit Ihereto:
It was approved, by majority, the appointment of Mr. José Isaac Peres as Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors.
It was approved, by majority, the election of Mrs.Cintia Vannucci Vaz Guimarães, a Brazilian citizen, under common law marriage, lawyer, enrolled with the State of São Paulo Section of the Brazilian Bar Association under number 135.532, and enrolled with the Individual Taxpayer Registry of the Ministry of Economy (CPF/MF) under number 151.554.628-43, with offices at Rua Atílio Innocenti, 165, postal code 04538-000, in the City of São Paulo, State of São Paulo, as member of the Company's Board of Directors, replacing Mr. Duncan George Osborne, with term of office unified with the other members of the Board of Directors, which will expire on the date of the Company's
Annual General Meeting that will decide on the financial statements for the fiscal year to be ended on December 31, 2023.
Mrs. Cintia Vannucci Vaz Guimarães shall be vested into her office by signing, within the legal term, the following documents: (i) Term of Office in the proper book; and (ii) Statement of Consent set forth in the B3's Corporate Governance Level 2 Listing Rules, being her tenure conditioned to the execution of such documents. The Board Member also presented the non-conflict declaration pursuant to article 147, paragraph 4 of Law No. 6,404/1976 and Annex K of CVM Resolution No. 80/2022, which is being filed at the Company's headquarters.
Therefore, the Board of Directors will be composed, from the date hereof, by the following members, with term of office until the Company's Annual General Meeting that will decide on the financial statements for the fiscal year to be ended on December 31, 2023: (i) José Isaac Peres, Brazilian, married, economist, holder of the identity card n. 01.743.139-6 issued by IFP, enrolled with Taxpayer Registration under n. 001.778.577- 49, as Chairman of the Board of Directors; (ii) José Paulo Ferraz do Amaral, Brazilian, married, businessman, holder of the identity card n. 3.036.124-2 issued by SSP/SP, enrolled under Taxpayer Registration number 038.857.128-49; (iii) Eduardo Kaminitz Peres, Brazilian, single, businessman, holder of the identity card n. 04.787.969-7 issued by IFP, enrolled with Taxpayer Registration under n. 013.893.857-10; (iv) Ana Paula Kaminitz Peres, Brazilian, married, commercial employee, holder of the identity card n. 04787967-1 issued by SSP/RJ, enrolled with Taxpayer Registration under n. 849.016.917-91, all aforementioned resident and domiciled in the City and State of Rio de Janeiro, with offices at Avenue of the Américas, n. 4.200, Block 2, 5th floor, Barra da Tijuca; (v) Gustavo Henrique de Barroso Franco, Brazilian, married, economist, holder of the identity card n. 12614-4, enrolled with Taxpayer Registration under n. 541.724.707- 34, resident and domiciled in the City and State of Rio de Janeiro, with offices at Praça Felix Laranjeiras, 9, parte, Urca, CEP 202291-010, as an Independent member of the Board of Directors; (vi) John Michael Sullivan, Canadian, married, engineer, holder of passport n. GF170651, resident and domiciled at Ontario, Canada, with office at 20 Queen Street West, suite 500, ON M5H 3R4; and (vii) Cintia Vannucci Vaz Guimarães, a Brazilian citizen, under common law marriage, lawyer, enrolled with the State of São
Paulo Section of the Brazilian Bar Association under number 135.532, and enrolled with the Individual Taxpayer Registry of the Ministry of Economy (CPF/MF) under number 151.554.628-43, with offices at Rua Atílio Innocenti, 165, postal code 04538-000, in the City of São Paulo, State of São Paulo.
7. Closing: There being no further issue for discussion, the President suspended the meeting for the drawing up of these minutes, which, after read and approved, were duly signed by the shareholders hereafter identified and by the members of the board that presided the Extraordinary General Meeting.
Rio de Janeiro, March 3, 2023.
I certify that this is a true copy of the original minutes drawn up in the Company´s book.
João Siqueira
Secretary
