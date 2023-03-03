Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliarios S A : Minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting (AGE)

It was approved, by majority, the appointment of Mr. José Isaac Peres as Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors.

6. Resolutions: It was approved the drafting of this Minutes in summary form, as well as its publication without the signature of the attending shareholders, in accordance with Article 130, paragraphs 1 and 2 of Law n. 6,404/76, and the following resolutions were taken, with the number of approvals, abstentions and rejections presented in each resolution described in Exhibit Ihereto:

Appoint a new Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors among the current members; and

Paulo Section of the Brazilian Bar Association under number 135.532, and enrolled with the Individual Taxpayer Registry of the Ministry of Economy (CPF/MF) under number 151.554.628-43, with offices at Rua Atílio Innocenti, 165, postal code 04538-000, in the City of São Paulo, State of São Paulo.

7. Closing: There being no further issue for discussion, the President suspended the meeting for the drawing up of these minutes, which, after read and approved, were duly signed by the shareholders hereafter identified and by the members of the board that presided the Extraordinary General Meeting.

Rio de Janeiro, March 3, 2023.

I certify that this is a true copy of the original minutes drawn up in the Company´s book.

João Siqueira

Secretary

