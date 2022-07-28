Log in
Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliarios S A : Quarterly Financial Report 2Q22

07/28/2022 | 05:20pm EDT
Quarterly Information - ITR

Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliários S.A.

June 30, 2022

with Report on Review of Quarterly Information

Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliários S.A.

Quarterly Information - ITR

June 30, 2022

Contents

Report on review of quarterly information (ITR)...........................................................................

1

Quarterly Information - ITR

Balance sheet ...................................................................................................

3

Statements of income..........................................................................................................

5

Statements of comprehensive income.........................................................................................

7

Statements of changes in equity (Individual)...............................................................................

8

Statements of changes in equity (Consolidated).........................................................................

9

Statements of cash flows.............................................................................................................

10

Statements of value added..........................................................................................................

11

Notes to quarterly information......................................................................................................

12

Centro Empresarial PB 370

Praia de Botafogo, 370

6º ao 10º andar - Botafogo

22250-040 - Rio de Janeiro - RJ - Brasil Tel: +55 21 3263-7000

ey.com.br

A free translation from Portuguese into English of Independent Auditor's Report on Review of Quarterly Information (ITR) prepared in Brazilian currency in accordance with the accounting practices adopted in Brazil, and in accordance with NBC TG 21 - Interim Financial Statements and IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting, issued by International Accounting Standards Board (IASB)

_________________________________________________________________________________________

Report on review of quarterly information (ITR)

To the

Shareholders, Board of Directors and Officers

Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliários S.A.

Rio de Janeiro - RJ

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying individual and consolidated interim financial information, contained in the Quarterly Information Form (ITR) of Mulitplan Empreedimentos Imobiliários S.A. ("Company") for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, comprising the balance sheet as at June 30, 2022, and the related statements of income and comprehensive income for the three and six-month periods then ended, and the statements of changes in equity and of cash flows for six-month period then ended, including the explanatory notes.

Management is responsible for the preparation of the individual and consolidated interim financial information in accordance with NBC TG 21 and IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting, issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), applicable to real estate development entities in Brazil registered with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), as well as for the presentation of this information consistently with the rules issued by the CVM, relating to the preparation of Quarterly Information (ITR). Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim financial information based on our review.

Scope of review

We conducted our review in accordance with Brazilian and International Standards on Review Engagements (NBC TR 2410 - Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity, and ISRE 2410 - Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity, respectively). A review on interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

1

Conclusion on the individual and consolidated interim financial information

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the individual and consolidated interim financial information included in the quarterly information referred to above was not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with NBC TG 21 and IAS 34, applicable to real estate development entities in Brazil registered with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), presented in conformity with the rules issued by CVM, applicable to the preparation of Quarterly Information - ITR

Emphasis of matter

As described in Note 2, the individual and consolidated interim financial information contained in the Quarterly Information Form (ITR) was prepared in accordance with NBC TG 21 and IAS 34 applicable to real estate development entities in Brazil registered with CVM. Accordingly, the determination of the accounting policy adopted by the entity for the recognition of revenue in contracts for the involving purchase and sale of real estate units under construction, as regards the aspects related to the transfer of control, follows the understanding of the Company's management as to the application of NBC TG 47, in line with that expressed by CVM in its CVM/SNC/SEP Circular Memorandum No. 02/2018. Our conclusion is not qualified in respect of this matter.

Other matters

Statements of value added

The quarterly information referred to above includes the individual and consolidated statements of value added (SVA) for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, prepared under the responsibility of the Company's management and presented as supplementary information under IAS 34, applicable to real estate development entities in Brazil, registered with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM"). These statements have been subject to review procedures performed in conjunction with the review of the quarterly information, in order to determine whether they are reconciled with the interim financial information and accounting records, as applicable, and whether their form and content are in accordance with the criteria defined in NBC TG 09 - Statement of Value Added. Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that these statements of value added were not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the criteria set forth in this standard and consistently with the individual and consolidated interim financial information taken as a whole.

Rio de Janeiro, July 27, 2022.

ERNST & YOUNG

Auditores Independentes S.S.

CRC-2SP015199/O-6

Roberto Martorelli

Accountant CRC-1RJ106103/O-0

2

A free translation from Portuguese into English of Quarterly Information (ITR) prepared in Brazilian currency in accordance with the accounting practices adopted in Brazil, and in accordance with NBC TG 21 - Interim Financial Statements and IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting, issued by International Accounting Standards Board (IASB)

_________________________________________________________________________________________

Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliários S.A.

Balance sheet

June 30, 2022 and 2021 (In thousands of reais - R$)

Assets Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents (Note 3) Short term investments (Note 3) Accounts receivable (Note 4)

Land and properties held for sale (Note 6) Accounts receivable from related parties (Note 5) Recoverable taxes and contributions (Note 16) Deferred costs (Note 18)

Other

Total current assets

Non-current assets Accounts receivable (Note 4)

Land and properties held for sale (Note 6) Accounts receivable from related parties (Note 5) Judicial deposits (Note 17.2)

Deferred income and social contribution taxes (Note 7) Deferred costs (Note 18)

Other

Investments (Note 8) Investment properties (Note 9) Property and equipment (Note 10) Intangible assets (Note 11)

Total non-current assets

Individual

Consolidated

06/30/2022

12/31/2021

06/30/2022

12/31/2021

72,563

287,124

159,794

553,793

506,858

224,670

802,816

224,670

276,078

364,990

431,365

533,846

3,410

3,818

46,009

66,437

48,933

26,382

62,807

38,849

63,433

36,838

70,652

43,296

24,622

27,230

41,540

45,681

18,378

17,873

28,976

28,515

1,014,275

988,925

1,643,959

1,535,087

10,560

12,679

27,638

29,297

20,123

19,826

493,754

470,114

32,502

35,267

49,296

58,767

152,928

147,990

163,628

157,088

-

-

38,317

21,478

56,291

58,637

97,227

99,087

1,610

2,028

3,580

4,889

4,714,137

4,543,398

135,781

139,417

3,920,205

3,922,905

7,669,658

7,673,145

86,712

87,574

104,041

105,159

367,574

365,657

370,918

368,932

9,362,642

9,195,961

9,153,838

9,127,373

Total assets

10,376,917

10,184,886

10,797,797

10,662,460

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliários SA published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 21:19:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
