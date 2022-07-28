Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliarios S A : Quarterly Financial Report 2Q22

Centro Empresarial PB 370

A free translation from Portuguese into English of Independent Auditor's Report on Review of Quarterly Information (ITR) prepared in Brazilian currency in accordance with the accounting practices adopted in Brazil, and in accordance with NBC TG 21 - Interim Financial Statements and IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting, issued by International Accounting Standards Board (IASB)

_________________________________________________________________________________________

Report on review of quarterly information (ITR)

To the

Shareholders, Board of Directors and Officers

Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliários S.A.

Rio de Janeiro - RJ

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying individual and consolidated interim financial information, contained in the Quarterly Information Form (ITR) of Mulitplan Empreedimentos Imobiliários S.A. ("Company") for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, comprising the balance sheet as at June 30, 2022, and the related statements of income and comprehensive income for the three and six-month periods then ended, and the statements of changes in equity and of cash flows for six-month period then ended, including the explanatory notes.

Management is responsible for the preparation of the individual and consolidated interim financial information in accordance with NBC TG 21 and IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting, issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), applicable to real estate development entities in Brazil registered with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), as well as for the presentation of this information consistently with the rules issued by the CVM, relating to the preparation of Quarterly Information (ITR). Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim financial information based on our review.

Scope of review

We conducted our review in accordance with Brazilian and International Standards on Review Engagements (NBC TR 2410 - Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity, and ISRE 2410 - Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity, respectively). A review on interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.