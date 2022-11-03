Advanced search
    MULT3   BRMULTACNOR5

MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIARIOS S.A.

(MULT3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-11-03 pm EDT
27.26 BRL   +3.22%
Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliarios S A : Quarterly Financial Report 3Q22
Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliarios S A : Earnings Release 3Q22
Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliarios S A : Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting
Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliarios S A : Quarterly Financial Report 3Q22

11/03/2022 | 05:06pm EDT
Quarterly Information (ITR)

Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliários S.A.

September 30, 2022

With Independent Auditor's Review Report on Quarterly Information

Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliários S.A.

Quarterly Information (ITR)

September 30, 2022

Contents

Report on review of quarterly information (ITR)....................................................................................

1

Quarterly Information (ITR)

Balance sheet ......................................................................................................................................

3

Statements of income ..........................................................................................................................

5

Statements of comprehensive income .................................................................................................

7

Statements of changes in equity (Individual) ........................................................................................

8

Statements of changes in equity (Consolidated) ..................................................................................

9

Statements of cash flows ...................................................................................................................

10

Statements of value added ................................................................................................................

11

Notes to quarterly information ............................................................................................................

12

Centro Empresarial PB 370

Praia de Botafogo, 370

8º ao 10º andar - Botafogo

22250-040 - Rio de Janeiro - RJ - Brasil

Tel: +55 21 3263-7000 ey.com.br

A free translation from Portuguese into English of Independent Auditor's Report on Review of Quarterly Information (ITR) prepared in Brazilian currency in accordance with the accounting practices adopted in Brazil, and in accordance with NBC TG 21 - Interim Financial Statements and IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting, issued by International Accounting Standards Board (IASB)

Report on review of quarterly information (ITR)

To the

Shareholders, Board of Directors and Officers

Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliários S.A.

Rio de Janeiro - RJ

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying individual and consolidated interim financial information, contained in the Quarterly Information Form (ITR) of Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliários S.A. ("Company") for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, comprising the balance sheet as at September 30, 2022, and the related statements of income and comprehensive income for the three and nine-month periods then ended, and the statements of changes in equity and of cash flows for the nine-month period then ended, including the explanatory notes.

Management is responsible for the preparation of the individual and consolidated interim financial information in accordance with NBC TG 21 and IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting, issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), applicable to real estate development entities in Brazil registered with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), as well as for the presentation of this information consistently with the rules issued by the CVM, relating to the preparation of Quarterly Information (ITR). Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim financial information based on our review.

Scope of review

We conducted our review in accordance with Brazilian and International Standards on Review Engagements (NBC TR 2410 - Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity, and ISRE 2410 - Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity, respectively). A review on interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

1

Uma empresa-membro da Ernst & Young Global Limited

Conclusion on the individual and consolidated interim financial information

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the individual and consolidated interim financial information included in the quarterly information referred to above was not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with NBC TG 21 and IAS 34, applicable to real estate development entities in Brazil registered with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), presented in conformity with the rules issued by CVM, applicable to the preparation of Quarterly Information - ITR

Emphasis of matter

As described in Note 2, the individual and consolidated interim financial information contained in the Quarterly Information Form (ITR) was prepared in accordance with NBC TG 21 and IAS 34 applicable to real estate development entities in Brazil registered with CVM. Accordingly, the determination of the accounting policy adopted by the entity for the recognition of revenue in contracts for the involving purchase and sale of real estate units under construction, as regards the aspects related to the transfer of control, follows the understanding of the Company's management as to the application of NBC TG 47, in line with that expressed by CVM in its CVM/SNC/SEP Circular Memorandum No. 02/2018. Our conclusion is not qualified in respect of this matter.

Other matters

Statements of value added

The quarterly information referred to above includes the individual and consolidated statements of value added (SVA) for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, prepared under the responsibility of the Company's management and presented as supplementary information under IAS 34, applicable to real estate development entities in Brazil, registered with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM"). These statements have been subject to review procedures performed in conjunction with the review of the quarterly information, in order to determine whether they are reconciled with the interim financial information and accounting records, as applicable, and whether their form and content are in accordance with the criteria defined in NBC TG 09 - Statement of Value Added. Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that these statements of value added were not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the criteria set forth in this standard and consistently with the individual and consolidated interim financial information taken as a whole.

Rio de Janeiro, November 01, 2022.

ERNST & YOUNG

Auditores Independentes S.S.

CRC-2SP015199/O-6

Roberto Martorelli

Accountant CRC-1RJ106103/O-0

2

A free translation from Portuguese into English of Quarterly Information prepared in Brazilian currency in accordance with NBC TG 21 and IAS 34 applicable to the preparation of Quarterly Information (ITR), and the rules issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM)

Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliários S.A.

Balance Sheet

September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 (In thousands of reais - R$)

Assets Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents (Note 3) Short-term investments (Note 3) Accounts receivable (Note 4)

Land and properties held for sale (Note 6) Accounts receivable from related parties (Note 5) Recoverable taxes and contributions (Note 16) Deferred costs (Note 18)

Other

Total current assets

Non-current assets Accounts receivable (Note 4)

Land and properties held for sale (Note 6) Accounts receivable from related parties (Note 5) Judicial deposits (Note 17.2)

Deferred income and social contribution taxes (Note 7) Deferred costs (Note 18)

Other

Investments (Note 8) Investment properties (Note 9) Property and equipment (Note 10) Intangible assets (Note 11)

Total non-current assets

Individual

Consolidated

09/30/2022

12/31/2021

09/30/2022

12/31/2021

27,734

287,124

53,462

553,793

761,132

224,670

1,101,546

224,670

265,420

364,990

414,919

533,846

2,557

3,818

47,838

66,437

49,367

26,382

63,219

38,849

66,945

36,838

78,373

43,296

27,717

27,230

44,444

45,681

17,518

17,873

28,703

28,515

1,218,390

988,925

1,832,504

1,535,087

9,157

12,679

23,859

29,297

19,347

19,826

501,971

470,114

31,274

35,267

46,806

58,767

157,653

147,990

175,227

157,088

-

-

34,139

21,478

54,162

58,637

94,402

99,087

969

2,028

2,569

4,889

4,697,793

4,543,398

134,410

139,417

3,923,200

3,922,905

7,658,696

7,673,145

85,626

87,574

102,825

105,159

369,974

365,657

373,248

368,932

9,349,155

9,195,961

9,148,152

9,127,373

Total assets

10,567,545

10,184,886

10,980,656

10,662,460

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliários SA published this content on 03 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2022 21:03:58 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
