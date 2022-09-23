Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliarios S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MULT3   BRMULTACNOR5

MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIARIOS S.A.

(MULT3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  03:00 2022-09-23 pm EDT
24.42 BRL   -1.89%
02:13pMULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIARIOS S A : Shopping Centers invest in sustainable gardens
PU
09/22MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIARIOS S A : Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting
PU
09/05MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A.(BOVESPA : MULT3) added to Brazil Mid-Large Cap Index
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliarios S A : Shopping Centers invest in sustainable gardens

09/23/2022 | 02:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Multiplan has invested in projects that go beyond its own malls and involve the adjacent areas, partner tenants and the community, such as the sustainable gardens at RibeirãoShopping, in São Paulo, and VillageMall, in Rio de Janeiro. Based on the reuse of waste food that is transformed into organic compost, the gardens produce a variety of greens, vegetables and fruit.

Through Multi Sustentável, a RibeirãoShopping project, almost five tons of waste have already been collected from the food courts and transformed into organic compost. The initiative generates more than two tons of fertilizer that is used in the garden and helps to produce a total of 16 types of greens, vegetables and fruit. All the production is distributed to partner tenants and employees of the mall. In addition, the mall promotes guided visits to the space for schools to encourage environmental education, healthy eating and the process of growing vegetables.

At VillageMall, the organic garden was developed in the wake of feasibility studies for its installation and a detailed choice of the inputs to be grown. The space is part of a pilot project that aims to make the mall increasingly sustainable, using its free premises conscientiously, following a trend set by several of the company's malls.

Located in the side garden, the initiative counts on suspended agricultural box structures for planting, a drip irrigation system, sombrite screening to protect the plants from the direct effects of the sun, and the capacity to produce inputs totally free of pesticides. Among the crops are various vegetables and herbs that, as in RibeirãoShopping, are intended for donations to employees and, in the future, should also embrace educational actions aimed at reinforcing the significance of conscious consumption.

Disclaimer

Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliários SA published this content on 23 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2022 18:12:20 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIARIOS S.A.
02:13pMULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIARI : Shopping Centers invest in sustainable gardens
PU
09/22MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIARI : Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting
PU
09/05MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRI : MULT3) added to Brazil Mid-Large Cap Index
CI
09/02MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRI : MULT3) dropped from Brazil Small Cap Index
CI
08/23Brazil police raid pro-Bolsonaro businessmen accused of coup talk, sources say
RE
08/22MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIARI : Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting
PU
08/19MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIARI : MorumbiShopping is elected the most beloved shoppin..
PU
08/11MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIARI : Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting
PU
08/03MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIARI : Company Presentation - August, 2022
PU
08/02Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliários S.A. agreed to acquire remaining 49.9% stake in ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 777 M 343 M 343 M
Net income 2022 697 M 135 M 135 M
Net Debt 2022 1 954 M 377 M 377 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,9x
Yield 2022 1,59%
Capitalization 14 599 M 2 817 M 2 817 M
EV / Sales 2022 9,31x
EV / Sales 2023 7,90x
Nbr of Employees 80 333
Free-Float 66,1%
Chart MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIARIOS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliarios S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIARIOS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 24,89 BRL
Average target price 31,29 BRL
Spread / Average Target 25,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
José Isaac Peres Chief Executive Officer & Director
Armando d'Almeida Neto Chief Financial Officer
José Paulo Ferraz do Amaral Chairman
Eduardo Kaminitz Peres Vice Chairman & Chief Operating Officer
Vander Aloisio Giordano Vice President-Compliance & Institution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIARIOS S.A.32.96%2 817
SCENTRE GROUP-18.04%9 286
EASYHOME NEW RETAIL GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED-22.09%3 675
SHURGARD SELF-STORAGE S.A.-30.87%3 478
THE PHOENIX MILLS LIMITED44.97%3 149
VINCOM RETAIL-4.82%2 746